Over 20 teachers were present at the July 25 Sun Prairie School Board meeting to voice their concerns during a public hearing for the 2022-23 preliminary budget review.
Director of Business and Finance Phil Frei delivered his presentation that included next year’s projected budget as well as budget spending for the 2021-22 school year. The overall grand total of the 2022-23 budget is projected to be over $185 million.
There are four new strategic budget items included in the 2022-23 budget. These are a compensation program for employees ($3 million), a professional compensation program for professional growth ($500,000), a K-12 Literacy Coordinator ($90,000) and an adaptive sports league ($19,000), totaling about $3.6 million.
Equalized aid revenue is projected to increase by 2.1% or $1.1 million according to a Department of Public Instruction estimate. However, that money reduces local property taxes, but doesn’t give additional money to the school district to offer additional programs or services.
“The district is dependent on the State for increased funding in the form of revenue limit or a per pupil categorical aid,” Frei said.
Frei noted that only Idaho and Indiana increased funding less than Wisconsin over the last two years. In addition, the 2022-23 enrollment for the school district is projected to decrease by 29 students from this past year, which doesn’t offer any increase to the revenue limit.
The presentation included the district’s proposal for employee compensation, which varies between professional educators, support staff and administrators. Multiple teachers voiced their concerns about how they feel they are being treated poorly by the district’s proposal.
Similar to the July 11 meeting, Maiwa Lor spoke again on behalf of the Sun Prairie Education Association (SPEA) in support of the SPEA proposal presented to the district bargaining team on June 21.
She said the SPEA would like to come to a mutual agreement with the district on compensation before the 2022-23 school year begins. However, SPEA is the only party that has offered a counter proposal and moved from their initial offer.
SPEA’s current proposal is $2,650 per full-time educator adding up to 4.7% of the total base wages, about $818,000 more than the district’s proposal of $1,954 per educator.
“The educators we represent deserve and demand more than the 3.38% total wage increase to the budget that you are offering them with your $1,954 flat raise across the board without any acknowledgement for experience, loyalty, service or educational attainment,” Lor said.
Lor stated that the SPEA is aware of the Wisconsin State Statute 111.70 (4) (mb) which prohibits collective bargaining in many cases, but she clarifies that it doesn’t define how base wage should be calculated.
“You have chosen the least respectful, viable option: 4.7% on the lowest, starting educator salary,” Lor said.
She continued to say that this is problematic when the district’s goal is to pay Sun Prairie educators at Dane County average or better, but it isn’t the case.
“Most Dane County districts have settled with their union representatives at 4.7% total base wage plus additional compensation for years of service and educational attainment,” Lor said. “We will not be able to keep up with your calculation of base wage at this rate, and will suffer the consequences in a few years if we don’t make the change now.”
Teachers are continuously being told that the district can’t afford to offer them more money. However, teachers are questioning affordability when the district is offering every other salaried employee 4.7% on their actual salary.
“Using the 2021-22 Public Administrative Salary Report off the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website, administrators range of salary increases will be anywhere between $3,854-$9,552 with the average being $5,386,” Lor said.
She added that this doesn’t include segregated funds or retention bonuses for some administrators.
“If our budget is so tight that the district cannot come an inch closer to the SPEA proposal, there are other options to explore,” Lor said.
These proposed options by the SPEA include calculating administrator raises off the lowest administrator salary as they are for teachers, which would be a flat $3,711, or every salaried full-time employee gets the same flat rate as every teacher ($1,954).
“I feel caught between how our process works and what the SPEA wants us to do,” School Board Clerk Carol Albright said. “It’s a timing issue that I see getting in our way.”
Albright mentioned when she was a teacher before Act 10, they would start the bargaining process early because it was so complex. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter said they started meeting with the SPEA in January.
Former Sun Prairie professional educator Tracy Frank mentioned that she’s only seen this many teachers at a board meeting once and it was for increasing student coverage when teachers gained more classes when the district switched to block scheduling; for which she noted they did not receive a pay increase for.
“It’s not us against the district,” Frank said. “We have this huge concern with the state. There is a bigger enemy outside this door.”
She continues to say how Sun Prairie wants to be a district of choice, but they aren’t when they’re seeing declining enrollment.
“Teachers are asking for $50 a month and are sitting through two meetings just for that,” Frank said. “I have always been a yes person for school funding. You will get a no vote for me on a referendum if you don’t serve our teachers well.”
When she went to Middleton to teach, she got an immediate $8,000 increase on her salary over what Sun Prairie was paying her.
“I am very concerned about the staff that we have lost and will continue to lose,” she said. “If the district can’t guarantee me that the referendum will support teachers, it’s a no from me.”
It wasn’t just teachers that voiced their opinions and concerns at the meeting.
“I am a very concerned parent here tonight,” Sun Prairie resident Rebecca Ketelsen said. “I hope that we can come together. As a parent in this district I am very concerned how we are treating our teachers.”
She recognized what she referred to as her “ignorance,” as she doesn’t know all the details that go into making a decision on employee compensation and competitive pay with the district, but she said she is going to make it a priority to figure it out.
“The teachers are very important to me,” she said. “I’ve seen what my children’s teachers have gone through. We have to work together to support each other.”
She wants to know how the district and the teachers will work together to make it happen. Otherwise, she fears to see how it will implode.
To see the full presentation of the 2022-23 preliminary budget, visit boarddocs.com.