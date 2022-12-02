Sun Prairie West High School is in its first academic year, and teachers, staff and students are working hard to create a positive and welcoming community through collaboration and student-leadership.
Principal Jennifer Ploeger and Vice Principal Chad Whalley created the Leaders of the Pack with the vision of students leading the way in building a strong community in the new school.
“The idea behind it is that it’s truly a representation of who we are at West,” Ploeger said. “We want all of our students represented.”
With Leaders of the Pack open for anyone, more than 100 students took the initiative to be leaders and joined.
“Mrs. Ploeger and myself hold student voices and leadership super high,” Whalley said. “We want students to be the voice of the school. We learn alot from our students.”
Students in Leaders of the Pack can choose what areas they want to focus on. According to Whalley, some areas students focus on are building tours, childcare for teachers or hallway safety.
Leaders of the Pack have already made a significant impact on the school. Student safety ambassadors have applied for a grant for stop the bleed tourniquets. Some students run child care for teachers during parent-teacher conferences. Others work with newly-enrolled students to get them familiar and comfortable with the school. There are many that have joined subcommittees that are focused on a particular cause. In addition, several leaders discussed having a fundraiser for all the clubs to bring costs down for students.
“I got involved because it’s my senior year and we are creating a new community,” Lily Breyer said. “We are making sure students have a large say in what it will look like.”
Breyer is one of many students that got involved even before the high school officially opened and understands the importance of community building.
“With COVID-19, it was hard to build connections,” Breyer said. “We did a lot of work before it opened. We helped with the career fair and we gave building tours to new students and families.”
Breyer and others are looking forward to partnering with Meadow View Elementary School.
“One of the things I am focused on is developing a relationship with Meadow View,” Ploeger said. “Building the identity that you are a Wolf even if you’re in Kindergarten.”
Whalley said the Leaders of the Pack would serve as positive role models to the elementary kids as being reading buddies and playground aides.
All Leaders of the pack members had their own unique reasons for joining. Zach Svendsen became a leader because he wanted to be active in the new school and help students get accustomed to the new building. Adrianna Lopez is looking for partnerships and volunteering opportunities, specifically with the Round Table and Sunshine Supper. Rocco Van Hoof wants to leave a legacy and guide the underclassmen. Saanvi Gandhari was passionate about taking the initiative to help the community and the school in any way she could. Aditi Mishra joined because she knew the importance of student leadership and guidance in building a strong school community.
These are just the motivations of a few student-leaders looking to make an impact and carve out a strong future at West High School.