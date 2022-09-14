Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced Sun Prairie High School student Ethan Flood as one of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

