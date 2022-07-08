The City of Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is hosting an interactive scavenger hunt from 2:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 to honor Cory Barr and raise money for Sunshine Place.
Individuals of all ages can participate in the scavenger hunt. Maps for the hunt will be available at the Bank of Sun Prairie at 228 E. Main St., or the Piano Gal Shop at 365 E. Linnerud Drive to pick up between 2:30-6 p.m.
Scavengers can follow the map any way they’d like to find some treats and giveaways on the way to completing the map.
The scavenger hunt can be completed on foot, because all the stops will be within the downtown BID area.
Once participants have finished the scavenger hunt, they proceed to Sun Prairie Fire Station #1 at 135 N. Bristol St. in downtown Sun Prairie to receive entries for raffle prizes.
“Prizes range for all ages and interests,” Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters said. “It is centered around families, but we are trying to capture all ages.”
There will also be some adult raffle prizes, such as wine baskets.
The event is free, but donations are encouraged and will all be donated to Sunshine Place. As of July 5, a dozen businesses have signed up to be a stop on the scavenger hunt, and Peters is hoping to get that number up to 20 in the next week. There are 19 total businesses signed up whether it is in the scavenger hunt or donating money.
“Cory always wanted to do a scavenger hunt to raise money and awareness for the Sunshine Place,” Peters said. “This event is to honor him and support and raise awareness for the Sunshine Place.”
According to Sunshine Place Director of Development Susan Schmidt, Barr shared his idea with Sunshine Place’s former executive director, Joanna Cervantes, shortly before the 2018 downtown natural gas explosion that cost Barr his life.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea for Adventure Day was delayed two more years.
“I think it’s important for the downtown and community to come together to honor Cory,” Peters said. “It’s important to bring his idea to fruition and support a good cause.”
Schmidt added that Adventure Day is a unique way to honor him.
“It engages the downtown business community and gets families in the streets,” she said. “It’s a nice way to honor his spirit since he did so much for downtown Sun Prairie.”
Last year, there were 30 participating businesses, with 20 total stops. According to Peters, the event raised $1,700 for the Sunshine Place in honor of Barr.
“We estimated about 200 people participated last year and we anticipate about the same this year,” Peters said.”
Cash buckets and square card readers will be available at all the scavenger hunt locations to donate money. All the money goes into Sunshine Place’s pool funds to be used for their various programs, including Sunshine Supper, C.A.R.D.S Closet and Stuff the Bus.
All the Sunshine Place’s programs are funded completely through community donations and run by volunteers.
“We consider ourselves a resource center,” Schmidt said. “We provide space for other community organizations to come in and provide their services.”
As of July 5, the list of downtown businesses participating in Adventure Day include: Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, Sun Prairie Dream Park, Beans n Cream, Forever Yours Jewelry Inc., Faded Roots Boutique, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery Inc., Rosati’s Pizza Sun Prairie, Nitty Gritty, MCV Salon, Bank of Sun Prairie, Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen, Flavors! Wine Bar, LLC, Burn Root Camp, Sun Prairie Historical Society, Budding Butterfly, Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick, Carpe Diem Boutique and The Wire Basket.