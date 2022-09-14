The Sunshine Place hosted an outdoor celebration on the rooftop of The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie on Sept. 8 in celebration of 15 years of service in Sun Prairie.
The event was sold out, with hundreds of people in attendance. Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Wisconsin state 46th Assembly district candidate Melissa Ratcliff joined other community leaders, city council members and school board members to celebrate Sunshine’s success.
“We are fortunate to get together after three years of no event and to celebrate an important 15-year milestone,” Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht said.
The event replaced the Sunshine Ball, which hasn’t been held since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maastricht thanked their two presenting sponsors, Bank of Sun Prairie and Harms Insurance, for being with Sunshine Place all 15 years.
“Congratulations to our Sunshine Place volunteers and staff,” Bank of Sun Prairie representative and Sunshine Board of Directors member Joe Schuch said. “The Bank of Sun Prairie is proud to be a presenting partner and look forward to many more years to come.”
Buck & Honey’s and Blue Eyed Baker catered the event. The rooftop was filled with dozens of silent auction items and raffle prizes for the event, which was emceed by Dan Presser from KSUN.
The program began with a game of heads or tails, which many community members participated in. People bought bead necklaces and each individual received one life for each necklace they bought. Maastricht continued to flip a coin until there was one person left standing. Retired Sun Prairie teacher Betsy Butler was the lucky winner of the pot, which came out to $1,025. She generously donated the money back to the Sunshine Place.
“Since the beginning, we envisioned a one-stop shop for people in a moment of crisis to come and get help,” Maastricht said. “We are built on volunteers and a general community spirit.”
Maastricht said the Sunshine Place now has seven programs under their umbrella, including Housing Navigation, C.A.R.D.S. Closet, Bed Lady and Sunshine Supper.
“We partner with other agencies to have this one stop shop with a variety of resources to help as many families as we can,” Maastricht said.
She introduced a special guest speaker, Margaret Benton, who had a compelling story and experience with Sunshine Place. Benton is one of 10 siblings and a single mom to eight children. She moved from Chicago to Madison after wanting a better life for herself and her children before ultimately ending up in Sun Prairie.
“My move to Sun Prairie was full of positive vibes and welcoming hearts,” Benton said. “Coming from a family of 10, food pantries were always a staple in my family. “The Sunshine Place has always been dependable in my 18 years and they remain a rock in my life.”
Benton mentioned how she got in contact with Sunshine’s Housing Navigation team recently when it first started and they were quick to help.
“The security deposit was all that I needed,” Benton said. “We connected right away. My mother always told me it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”
Benton said that she always notices people struggling with the insecurities and embarrassment of food pantries and stigma surrounding it.
“Sunshine Place is not that kind of place,” she said. “I always remind myself that this place is here for me. I should not be ashamed to reach out for help, as this community has never let me down.”
She thanked all the volunteers and organizations that have helped the Sunshine Place over the last 15 years.
“Sun Prairie will always be my home and Sunshine Place will always be a staple in my life and my children’s,” Benton said. “Anytime I can share my story I am honored to.”