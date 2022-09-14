The Sunshine Place hosted an outdoor celebration on the rooftop of The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie on Sept. 8 in celebration of 15 years of service in Sun Prairie.

The event was sold out, with hundreds of people in attendance. Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Wisconsin state 46th Assembly district candidate Melissa Ratcliff joined other community leaders, city council members and school board members to celebrate Sunshine’s success.

