Susan Schmidt and Ann Maastricht
Buy Now

Susan Schmidt (left) and Ann Maastricht (right) give the Sun Optimist Club a mid-year update on the Sunshine Place.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sunshine Place provided an update on all of their programs from the first half of 2022 at the Sun Prairie Optimist Club meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht and Director of Development Susan Schmidt delivered the progress and impact that Sunshine Place has on the community.

Stuff the Bus distribution begins August 9
George Chavez joins Sunshine Place as Volunteer and Client Services Director

Tags