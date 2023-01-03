The Sunshine Place provided gifts and food to 561 families with 1,628 children during the 2022 holiday season through their Spirit of Giving program.
“We are grateful to all of the individuals, businesses, and churches who sponsored families and donated funds,” Director of Development Susan Schmidt said in the newsletter. “We couldn’t have done it without the army of hard working volunteers who made it all happen.”
In addition, Sunshine Place surpassed its goal of raising enough money to cover 60 new beds for children with enough for 72 beds. A total of $17,920 was donated to the #GivingTuesday campaign between in person, website, Facebook donations and a $7,500 match from Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation—Sun Prairie/Madison. The Bed Lady program provides free, comfortable beds for children in need to sleep on.
“Thank you to everyone who has made a year-end gift in support of Sunshine Place,” Schmidt said. “Your donations make a difference in the lives of children, families and individuals every day. While our community and the world changes, your continued compassion and kindness remain a constant that we are grateful for.”
There is still time to donate this holiday season. Donations can be made on their website at https://sunshineplace.org/ or mailed to Sunshine Place, P.O. Box 307, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.