Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser (right) presented a proclamation urging Sun Prairie residents to celebrant Optimist Day on Feb. 2 to members of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Accepting the proclamation were (from left) Terry McIlroy, Adam Schleicher, Carol Esser and Maureen Crombie.
The Southern Wisconsin (SWIS) District of Optimist International is hosting its second quarter conference at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1220 S Grand Ave. in Sun Prairie on Feb. 17-18.
“This conference will introduce new events and activities affecting all optimist clubs in our district,” SWIS Governor Jo’El Pearlman said.
The conference starts with an executive meeting Friday night, followed by some Mardi Gras themed events. On Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., there will be opportunities for optimist members to exchange ideas, learn about each other’s optimism, discover programs and fundraisers and take part in a hands-on experience to help local communities. The Optimist store will be open during that time
“We have Cub Scout Pack 143 that we charter doing the color guard,” Sun Prairie Optimist Maureen Crombie said. “We will be having a sock snowball fight and donate the socks to Cards Closet as a service project.”
In addition, Sun Prairie Fire and EMS Chief Chris Garrison will welcome everyone to Sun Prairie and the fire department will be teaching fire extinguisher training at 1 p.m.
“I am excited to announce that we will be welcoming our Junior Optimist International (JOI) Student President, Fatima,” Pearlman said. “Fatima will be traveling from Canada to join us Friday evening and will be our guest presenter during our conference on Saturday.”
Additionally, Pearlman said that JOI will have their own conference on Saturday in hopes to form a JOI District and elect a JOI Governor.
“The students will be able to talk and coordinate with Fatima too,” Pearlman said. “We will need three JOI clubs present in order to elect a JOI Governor.”
Clubs will bring in their own baskets to add to the Optimist Foundation raffle and the basket that generates the most tickets will get the donation named in honor of that club.
The Sun Prairie Optimist Club works to support the youth of Sun Prairie by hosting Student of the Month awards and supporting community organizations such as Sun Prairie Youth Baseball, Chess Club, the Sun Prairie Public Library and the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation department. The club hosts annual events, including a Pancake Breakfast, Oratorical Contest, Tri-Star Basketball, A Night of Heroes, and Teacher Appreciation events. Please consider joining the organization or donating to support the efforts.