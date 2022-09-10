The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove is celebrating the fall season with its 14th annual Oaktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The festival will be held from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and will include a pair of bands for entertainment. According to General Manager Jessica Blaska-Grady, the bands are Sun Prairie’s own Soggy Prairie and a German band, Die Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band.

Die Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band at Oaktoberfest -- Oct. 10, 2021

