The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove is celebrating the fall season with its 14th annual Oaktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The festival will be held from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and will include a pair of bands for entertainment. According to General Manager Jessica Blaska-Grady, the bands are Sun Prairie’s own Soggy Prairie and a German band, Die Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band.
Soggy Prairie is a bluegrass band from Sun Prairie that has played all over the area since 2002. Die Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band is a 26-piece brass band that’s played authentic German-style music since 1942 and travels the world playing at Oktoberfest events.
Oaktoberfest also celebrates Oktoberfest by including Oktoberfest beers on tap and authentic German food. The event is open and free to the public.
“There will be eight different Oktoberfest beers on tap,” Blaska-Grady said. There will be a 2-for-1 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. so get here early to get your spot to see Soggy Prairie.
Blaska-Grady said that they have held Oaktoberfest annually since 2007, except for 2008 and 2020.
“One of my dad’s really great friends from college is in the German band and we were trying to come up with some ideas of what we could do,” she said. "We wanted to do a community event that is fun for everyone.”