As grocery prices continue to rise, you might be wondering how to prioritize your grocery budget when it comes to buying organic produce. The most helpful tool for making informed choices is the Environmental Working Group’s annual Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 lists.

The Dirty Dozen is a list of the top 12 fruits and vegetables that are most likely to contain high levels of pesticide residue. This year’s list includes strawberries, spinach, kale, nectarines, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery and potatoes.

Green pea soup (2023)

Green pea soup is a fast, frugal and healthy recipe, featuring two Clean 15 ingredients: frozen peas and onion.

