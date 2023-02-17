(Spoiler alert: This story contains scenarios and reactions from the show.)
Local Christian de la Torre recently stole the screen in Peacock’s new reality TV show “The Traitors,” where he and 19 other contestants participated in a game of lying and deception while living together in a Scottish Castle.
De la Torre was chosen to be a traitor, along with a pair of well known stars from shows like “Survivor” and “Big Brother,” by the game’s host, actor Alan Cumming. The remaining 17 contestants were known as the faithful. The faithful attempt to weed out the traitors as the traitors try to blend in with everyone’s goal of making it to the finale to have a shot at $250,000.
Growing up “Midwest Nice”
De la Torre was born and raised in Madison and graduated from La Follette High School in 2011. He recalled spending lots of time in Sun Prairie competing in track and field with friends. After graduation, he moved to Sun Prairie with his aunt and uncle, Shelley Weiss and Brownie Ehlers, who have been residents here for more than 40 years.
He attended Madison College in 2012 before deciding to enlist in the military, where he spent six years working up to second lieutenant of the U.S. Army.
De La Torre was medically retired from the army in 2018, and decided to leave Sun Prairie to pursue acting and content creation.
“I took a year off and traveled all over the country,” de la Torre said. “I documented my travels, created guides and itineraries. The more I posted the more people began to interact with me.”
He began building his video and editing skills while creating content for a variety of topics, including promoting physical and mental health.
“The more honest, transparent and vulnerable I was on social media, the more followers and interaction I got,“ he said.
De la Torre now resides in L.A. where he is shooting film for his “Van Life” docu-series and auditioning for more roles.
“The Traitors”
From the moment de la Torre knew he was going to be on the show, he wanted to be a traitor.
What he didn’t know was that he’d be participating with 10 well-known reality celebrities.
“I didn’t know there were going to be celebrities on the show until I got to the castle,” he said. “The only one I recognized at first was Ryan Lochte.”
De la Torre was selected as one of the three traitors in the first episode of the show. His goal was to manipulate and lie his way through the game, trying to blend in as a “faithful,” while conspiring with the other traitors to “murder” one contestant each night, ultimately banning them from the castle.
“I played my role exactly how I wanted to,” he said. “I wanted to mix in my horrible acting skills with a military mindset. I wasn’t necessarily enjoying it, but it was such a great experience.”
What the audience doesn’t get to see, is how physically and mentally demanding the reality competition is for the contestants. In the show, de la Torre is viewed by other contestants as “having too much fun” and “being careless at times,” but even for him it was emotional.
“I was gutted,” de la Torre said. “It is not Midwest Nice of me to be mean like that. I’m sending people home and they’re crying. I cried every night. I had to see a therapist after the show. The psych’s working almost had to pull me off-set one time.”
According to de la Torre, they spent 18 hours a day recording the show for nearly a month. Nothing in the show is fake or staged, but you only get to see a small fraction of the larger competition.
“There was so much viewers didn’t get to see,” de la Torre said. “You don’t get to see the bonds we built everyday. That just made the banishments even harder to deal with.”
As someone who advocates for mental health, de la Torre said that reality TV competitions in general are not necessarily bad for your mental health, but people need to understand what they are getting themselves into.
“It pushes your strength mentally,” he said. “If you are dealing with any issues, this is not any easy game. I’ve been to Afghanistan, I’ve trained with special forces. I’ve trained in interrogation. This took me to a whole nother level.”
De la Torre mentioned that the welfare team was phenomenal, helping all the contestants and making sure they were staying healthy.
“It was gut wrenching having to live on edge and tell lies for almost a month,” de la Torre said.
A setting like no other
The show takes place at a Castle surrounded by lustrous land and water in Scotland. Contestants were stripped of all outside contact and forced to interact with one another on castle grounds for the duration of the competition.
“The castle essentially felt like Hogwarts in real life,” de la Torre said. “It was beautiful, but kind of creepy and eerie.”
De la Torre said the castle was a sort of house filled with so much drama, lying and manipulation from the game that it was hard to dissociate that mentality from the castle.
Cumming’s personality as the host really brought the game and setting to life. He donned his thick Scottish accent and wardrobe throughout the show, intensifying each scene.
“Alan was made for this role,” de la Torre said. “He played his character perfectly and made the show what it is.”
Each episode also consists of a unique challenge as an opportunity to add money to the pot. These challenges caused many contestants to battle their fears, as some players were buried alive and others were flooded with live bugs and insects.
The decision that shocked everyone
In a show full of reality drama stars made for TV, de la Torre was one of the most outgoing and strongest personalities. He was very likable and other contestants described him as a labradoodle because of his personality and curly hair. However, as his fellow traitors point out in the show, at times he talked a lot and seemed too excited, which led to some people questioning his role in the game.
“The other traitors almost always went with the murder that I said,” de la Torre said. “I loved the screen time. I just wanted to play my Midwest Nice self.”
De la Torre starred in one of the most surprising scenes in the entire show, when he decided to throw all the contestants, including his fellow traitors, for a loop.
When Cumming told the remaining traitors that instead of banishing someone that night, they could recruit a faithful contestant to become a traitor for the remainder of the game. The traitors recruited former “The Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. to join them. However, at breakfast the following morning without warning anyone, de la Torre decided to announce that overnight, the traitors tried to recruit him and he decided to decline the invitation. This declaration made everyone speechless and turned a lot of heads in suspicion towards him.
De la Torre acknowledged to the other players that he “knows this puts a massive target on my back, but I don’t care.”
He explained on set that he figured it would prove his innocence and give him a good shot to make it to the end of the show. His fellow traitor, Cirie Fields, didn’t think highly of the situation.
“I don’t know if anyone is really even buying it,” Fields said in response to de la Torre’s decision. “It’s like horrible cringe-worthy acting.”
Ultimately, de la Torre ended up getting voted off in the penultimate episode, making it to the final six.
“I regret that move,” de la Torre said. “I stayed up that whole night debating whether I should do it or not.”
Despite not winning, the hardest part for de la Torre was revealing his true identity to the remaining contestants.
“I was so relieved to be banished so I didn’t have to lie anymore,” he said. “It’s hard leaving after coming that far, but having to reveal myself to the faces of the five remaining was difficult.”
De la Torre’s future aspirations
“What I took away from this experience is how important it is to choose who you surround yourself with in real life,” de la Torre said. “You don’t want fake people around you in general. It was just a reminder how fake or deceptive the real world can be. You never know what people are thinking or saying about you.”
He continued, stating that “you have to be who you are no matter what people say. At the end of the day, it’s your life. Everyone will have opinions of you regardless and you just gotta be you.”
De la Torre said he would definitely compete on the show if given another opportunity and he can’t wait for the next competition.
Furthermore, he has auditioned to be in future seasons of “Survivor” and “The Circle.”
If cast in “Survivor,” de la Torre said he will spend a month in Hawaii training.
“I want to do more films,” de la Torre said. “I am very into docu-style films. I would also love to be in a sitcom.”
All 10 episodes of Season 1 “The Traitors” can be streamed on Peacock.