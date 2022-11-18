Token Springs Elementary School created a new after school therapy dog program this school year for third and fourth grade students in Sun Prairie.
Sandy Wagner is a speech language pathologist at Token Springs and is the leader of the after school club.
“The dogs are celebrities at our school,” Wagner said. “Some kids don’t have dogs at home, but they really love dogs.”
As of now, the program is only offered to third and fourth graders, with each grade alternating every other week. However, the school may expand it to more grades in the future.
“We thought third and fourth grade would be a good age group to start with,” Wagner said.
Wagner talked about the importance of having therapy dogs in schools. As a speech pathologist, she notices her students opening up and reacting differently with the dogs around.
“Sometimes my students amaze me,” Wagner said. “The dogs bring out new expressions I might not typically see. “I didn’t know the kids had certain words they could use.”
Wagner isn’t alone in recognizing the benefits of having animals in the classroom.
Pet Care Trust launched the Pets in the Classroom grant program that gave more than 15,500 grants to teachers in the first two months of the academic school year to provide animals in classrooms from pre-K to ninth grade.
According to Pet Care Trust, there are many benefits that pets can provide to students, especially in the form of social-emotional support. They conducted numerous studies that showed overwhelming support for classroom pets.
“Classroom pets serve as a much-needed resource for students who are experiencing anxiety, difficulty focusing, self-control problems, or who just need a friend,” said Rachel Van Hofwegen from Pets in the Classroom.
In addition, the studies show that therapy dogs help improve students’ test scores, attendance, social skills and behavior.
A Pet Care Trust survey included feedback from teachers across the United States and Canada.
“The teachers’ stories describe children who were able to overcome anxiety upon returning to school, those whose anger and behavioral issues subsided after a classroom pet helped them learn empathy, those who became motivated in learning and more,” Van Hofwegen said.
Token Springs, located at 1435 N Thompson Road, is one of the Sun Prairie Area School District’s newest elementary schools that opened in 2018. The dogs that come to the Token Springs club are taken care of by Go Team Therapy Dogs in Madison.
On Monday, Nov. 14, Cody and Ace visited the school. Ace comes to the school weekly and students get to read to him.
“It’s motivating to read to a dog,” Wagner said. “There’s no judgment towards them.”
Jan Beamer from Go Team Therapy Dogs is Ace’s handler. She goes around with Ace to schools across Dane County, as well as nursing homes and fire departments.
“Anywhere there is a need,” Beamer said, “therapy dogs are calming. They don’t judge people. The dog’s presence alone calms everything down.”
Not only do the dogs provide support for the students at Token Springs, they support staff too. Sully and Max are therapy dogs who visit the school once in a while to support staff in meetings.
The new program started a supply drive for the Madison Cat Project, where the students and staff collect and give bath towels, blankets, cat food/toys and litter boxes to give to them as they help find homes for cats in Dane County.
Also, the students make the blankets to give to the Madison Cat Project and they made one each for Ace and Cody.
“The dogs are motivational to the students,” Wagner said. “It’s special to them. In return, they give back to animals in need and it’s a great way to socialize with peers.”
Beamer added that dogs are special because dogs can calm students in ways that people can’t.
“You’re not limited in any way with a therapy dog,” Beamer said. “You are only limited by your imagination.”