Gavyn Kuhl is shown with his second place medal for the boys 10-year-old age group at the Southern Wisconsin Optimist District Tri-Star Basketball Competition held in Sun Prairie. Seventy-five kids that won their respective local contests advanced to the District finals.
The annual Sun Prairie Tri-Star youth basketball competition will take place Saturday, March 26 at Patrick Marsh Middle School at 1351 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie.
Co-sponsored by Sun Prairie Optimist Club, Sun Prairie Recreation Department and the CRUSH Basketball Program, the Tri-Star competition features children aged 6-13 demonstrating their passing, dribbling and shooting skills.
This is a free event, with registration starting at 3 p.m. with competition following shortly after. The competition ends around 5 p.m., where the top three boys and girls in their age group will be awarded.
A pizza party afterwards will be offered to all participants. Kids will receive swag bags and have a chance to win a raffle prize.
The first place winners will move on to compete in the district Tri-Star competition, which is April 29 at Prairie View Middle School in Sun Prairie.
Individuals wanting to learn more about the club’s program should contact Maureen Crombie by phone at 608-576-5819 or via email at crombie0112@gmail.com.
The Optimist Club can also send the registration form if interested. Children can be picked up at the Parks and Recreational and Forestry Department at the Westside Community Services Building.
“Good fitness is important to the development of a child, both physically and in the area of self-esteem,” Optimist Club President Ray Thomson said. “Our Optimist Club wants to encourage children to stay active and do what we can to boost their self-confidence at the same time; and of course we want them to have fun as well.”