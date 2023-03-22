Optimist District Tri Star Basketball competition winner

Gavyn Kuhl is shown with his second place medal for the boys 10-year-old age group at the Southern Wisconsin Optimist District Tri-Star Basketball Competition held in Sun Prairie. Seventy-five kids that won their respective local contests advanced to the District finals.

 Contributed

The annual Sun Prairie Tri-Star youth basketball competition will take place Saturday, March 26 at Patrick Marsh Middle School at 1351 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie.

Co-sponsored by Sun Prairie Optimist Club, Sun Prairie Recreation Department and the CRUSH Basketball Program, the Tri-Star competition features children aged 6-13 demonstrating their passing, dribbling and shooting skills.

