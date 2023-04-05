United Way of Wisconsin recently announced it has teamed up with Bright by Text, a national parent texting program, to put expert tips, games, and child development information directly into the hands of parents and caregivers.

“The United Way of Wisconsin is thrilled to expand the use of Bright by Text across Wisconsin,” said President and CEO Charlene Mouille, “This tool will help parents and caregivers be more intentional with their time with children. We are excited to work with state and community partners to reach all families in Wisconsin.”

