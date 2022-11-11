Sun Prairie resident and Vietnam War veteran Gerald Zaruba attended a Badger Honor Flight on Oct. 29.
Zaruba enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963, where he completed a 32 week course on basic electronics at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado before being stationed at Truax Air Force Base in Madison.
Zaruba worked on systems that were installed in F102 interceptors at Truax Field.
“It was a fire control system,” Zaruba said. “An airborne radar that would detect the bomber and allow you to lock on to that bomber to prepare missiles. It would automatically fire that missle towards that bomber.”
These systems were in place to protect the northern United States border from any possible attacks.
“In case Russia decided to attack from the North, we were on alert to protect our borders,” Zaruba said. “I was there in that role through 1966. I was down to less than six months left in my service and they decided not to send me overseas.”
Instead, he was stationed in Panama City, Fla., at Tyndall Air Force Base to finish out his service. Once he finished, he moved back to Madison and met his future wife.
It was brought to his attention that the Air National Guard (ANG) was hiring at Truax, and he ended up joining the ANG.
He stayed with the ANG for 34 years before retiring in 2001 and earning an E9 rank of Chief Master Sergeant. Zaruba did various jobs for the ANG over the years, including working on a flight simulation facility for A10 Fighter Jets before transitioning to F16 Fighter Jets in 1994.
“I was fortunate to do a lot of traveling with the guard,” Zaruba said. “We took aircraft and had many training exercises. I went to Saudi Arabia and Turkey for warzone assignments in 1997-98.”
One of his biggest memories was when he took a bus in Saudi Arabia to Prince Sultan Air Base and had to wear a flak jacket for safety measures.
“There were a lot of really dedicated and sharp people I worked with over the years,” Zaruba said. “I was involved with the military so long I didn’t realize this until I got out into the real world.”
There were more than 80 veterans that attended the Badger Honor Flight on Oct. 29. Zaruba was amazed at the amount of support and work the volunteers go through.
“Every bus had medical personnel there,” Zaruba said. “They took good care of us. We had police escorts and we never got into a traffic situation. It was very organized and efficient.”
Zaruba said they visited the Air Force, World War II, Vietnam War, Korean War and the Lincoln memorials. However, there was one that left a lasting impact on him.
“The last stop was the 9/11 memorial at the pentagon,” Zaruba said. “That was the one that made my hair stand on my neck.”
He described the end of the day as being “quiet and sobering.”
“You start to think about what took place and had happened there,” Zaruba said. “It is still a raw wound. It was very sobering. Every fatality that was either in the airplane or pentagon that lost their life had their own little spot on the monument. The youngest was a three-year-old girl and the oldest guy was 71. It kind of grabbed me.”
On the flight home, Zaruba was overwhelmed with emotion from all the letters that he received.
“On our way home we had a mail call,” Zaruba said. “People had written me letters thanking me for my service. I started reading all these nice comments from people and my throat got a little lumpy.”
When the veterans arrived back home at the airport, they were met with cheers and applause.
“There might’ve been like 3,000 people there welcoming us home,” Zaruba said. “In my family I had over a dozen people there. All of these people cheered and thanked us for our service.”
Zaruba wanted to publicly thank all of the volunteers who take the time to put in all their work and sacrifices for veterans.
“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Zaruba said. “It was a pretty positive experience. I would recommend that anyone who is eligible to not hesitate. I was reluctant at first and my daughter kept nudging me. I’m glad she did.”