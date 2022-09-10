WalletHub ranked Madison 22nd out of 182 major cities in the United States for the best place to retire.
WalletHub enacted this study to help Americans plan affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life. Their study measured 46 different metrics in order to receive a score in four major categories: affordability, activities, quality of life and health care.
Madison ranked 5th in the country in quality of life for seniors, despite having harsh winters factored into the ranking. Madison ranked high because of a strong and caring community throughout Dane County, with a magnitude of available resources.
Sun Prairie Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said that Dane County has a unique network of senior centers that serve the county and its residents.
“It’s more than just a social component that older adults can get,” Power said. “It’s also access to social services.”
According to Power, each of the senior centers in Dane County has case managers available to create financial plans with seniors that are retiring, from helping them with medicare to determining where the best place for a senior to live is.
“They help families determine what is the best type of housing that they need,” Power said. “We can do a lot at the senior center level to help prevent premature nursing home placement or assisted living placement.”
Power added that there are a “plethora of assisted living places throughout the county.”
Sun Prairie has a lot to offer for seniors in terms of housing, social activities and volunteer opportunities.
“That was the vision back in 1969,” Power said. “We would be this hub of activity and services on a senior campus and be surrounded by senior housing.”
In addition, Power said one of the most common reasons for seniors to move to Sun Prairie is to be closer to their kids and grandchildren here. All of the senior opportunities that the Colonial Club has to offer in addition to a variety of family events in Sun Prairie makes the area an attractive location for older adults.
Also, Madison ranked 11th in the country for best health care. Factors included in this ranking were an influx of health care providers, life expectancy, mental health and vaccination rates.
According to UW Health’s website, they partner with the University of Wisconsin and the University of Illinois College of Medicine to provide “remarkable health care” for patients and their families across the state with their mission of “advancing health without compromise through service, scholarship, science and social responsibility.”
Dr. Manish Shah is an emergency medicine physician at UW Health and is also a professor of emergency medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. His academic research focuses on care for older adults.
Shah mentioned a couple components to why Madison has great health care.
“It’s how we can prevent disease and also make sure that our community is maximally cared for,” Shah said. “It’s not just us at UW Health, but all health systems and providers in our area.”
Shah said that Madison and Dane County is a great community to be active in to maintain sufficient physical and mental health with the amount of arts, leisure and educational opportunities around.
“We have a good range of services available from telemedicine care to urgent care and primary care physicians,” Shah said. “Health is a combination of a partnership between an individual and their healthcare teams. These relationships are critical to live the way you want to.”
He added that by working closely with your health care team, you can manage most diseases today and get what you need to enjoy retirement.
Lastly, UW Health has some of the most advanced care facilities in the country.
“If you have cancer or need a transplant we have that available here,” Shah said. “We have a national cancer center where we do transplants. That’s an important component that if someone does get diagnosed with cancer they can get the cutting edge treatments that are first developed here.”
To round out the rankings, Madison was 34th in activities and 139th in affordability.
