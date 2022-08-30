Sun Prairie was ranked 218th most equitable out of 421 Wisconsin School Districts by a recent study released by WalletHub.

According to WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann, WalletHub scored 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Sun Prairie Area School District logo (2018)
Brad Saron

