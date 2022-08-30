Sun Prairie was ranked 218th most equitable out of 421 Wisconsin School Districts by a recent study released by WalletHub.
According to WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann, WalletHub scored 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
The data used in the survey was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics.
“For expenditures, for each 1% above the state’s average we removed one point from a base score of 50 for each district,” McCann said. “For household income, for each 1% above the state’s average we added one point to a base score of 50 points for each district.”
Each district’s score was calculated by taking the absolute difference between the score for expenditures and the score for household income, with the lowest value being the best.
Sun Prairie scored a 17.3. The study lists the school district’s income as $81,145 and the expenditure for public schools per pupil as $12,841. The Augusta School District was named most equitable in the state, with a score of 0.02. Their school district’s income is $61,379 and expenditures per pupil is $14,455.
However, Sun Prairie Area School District Superintendent Brad Saron said that these studies don’t capture the whole picture.
“They use narrow and old data for a limited study,” Saron said. “It doesn’t take into account all of our professional equity development or that we have the most robust community schools program in the state that is centered around equity.”
In addition, school districts in Wisconsin are limited to the amount of expenditures they can spend on public schools that the state set limits on in 1993.
In many states, more affluent school districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts, McCann said.
McCann cited an estimate found by the Century Foundation that claimed low-income districts are underfunded by approximately $6,700 per pupil across the U.S. That gap has widened due to COVID-19 as low-income students have suffered the greatest learning loss, as not everyone has access to the technological resources they need for remote learning, according to McCann.
The Sun Prairie Area School District prioritized equity through the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent an increase in inequity.
“We distributed Chromebooks and hotspots to every student in the school district,” Saron said. “We converted to a standard set of software programs across the district.”
While the study ranks school districts based on financial equity, there are other aspects of equity other than finance to truly understand the gaps in equity.