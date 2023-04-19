10 Years Ago
April 18, 2013
A year ago at this time, a number of the Sun Prairie High School spring sports teams had completed a third of their schedules as summer-like temperatures in March greeted the teams. This year, the cold and rain kept the spring athletic teams off the fields.
Green Bay Packers running back DuJuan Harris signed autographs at Buck & Honey’s, 804 Liberty Blvd., as part of the Cardinal Spring Splash to raise money for the Sun Prairie Swimming and Diving teams.
A Sun Prairie runner in the Boston Marathon is OK following Monday’s explosions that killed three people and injured at least 103 others. Authorities are still investigating whether the three bombs were part of a larger series of attacks planned for the marathon, and who was responsible.
The Sun Prairie Education Foundation will present its “Back to the Big Apple” jazz concert on Sunday, May 5 at 7 p.m. with the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Band. Renowned Sun Prairie singer Kyle Ketelsen will perform classic Sinatra tunes as part of the concert.
DEATHS: Charles E. Anderson, 90, April 12. Maureen Mengelt, 52, April 7.
25 Years Ago
April 23, 1998
The sale of Princess Beanie collectible Beanie Babies has resulted in the largest single individual donation of $4,600 to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. Gary and Adonna Nelson of Ben Franklin in Sun Prairie donated the money to the pantry last Thursday, following the sale of Beanie Babies during January and February.
Sun Prairie police responded to a break-in call at the Ammo Box gun shop Wednesday morning. After an intense search by the Dane County K-9 unit and the Dane County Tactical Response team, no one was found.
BIRTHS: Girls to Lori and Jeff Hoag, April 14; Alma and Asencion Acosta, April 16; Pamela and Paul Lentz, April 19. Boys to Gale and Allen Shea, April 15; Rachael and Steve McKenzie, April 16; Jenny and Mike
Est, April 5; Tamara and Rob Angus, April 20.
DEATHS: Rev. John George Lind, April 17; Ella Fullert, 91, April 15. John Kerznar, 83, April 11. John “Bill” Bohling, 89, April 14. Lawrence “Lefty” Blaschka, 67, recently.
50 Years Ago
April 26, 1973
A referendum will be held May 21, concerning the proposal to build a $1,887,920 elementary school along Thompson Road.
Police department records show an increase in crime here.
Over $800,000 worth of building projects are scheduled to begin according to permits issued for the month of March.
The prom court appears in the front-page photo. The prom is planned for Friday, May 11.
Sixty dozen eggs were hidden in the South Side School area by the Chamber of Commerce and were found by preschoolers through third grade children last Saturday.
A $40,000 fire at the Instant Housing Mart on Highway 151 destroyed one modular home, one travel trailer and two mobile homes on Monday night.
Extremely wet weather has delayed much farm work in the area.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Woerpel will observe their 25 th wedding anniversary on April 29.
WEDDING: Marlene A. Fassender and Ronald Williamson, April 14.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Mark Lindner, April 20; Mr. and Mrs. Carlyle Wilkinson, April 18. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Schluter, April 23; Mr. and Mrs. Lolland Mades, April 18.
75 Years Ago
April 22, 1948
“A Little Honey” is the title of the senior class play to be presented on April 29.
The pupils of Jennie Seltzner will present a recital of piano selections on April 24.
The graduating class of Sacred Hearts High School (sophomore year) will present a three-act comedy, “Don’t Take My Penny,” on April 30.
Paul A. Robinson was elected chairman of the Dane County Board.
In the Wisconsin History series, the editor, Hazel Murphy Sullivan, calls attention to the interesting sidelight that Mrs. Stanley Gibson is a great-great-granddaughter of the first and last territorial governor of Wisconsin, Henry Dodge. He served two terms – first under Andrew Jackson, 1836-40, and then under President James Polk, 1845-1848.
E.W. Ziebarth was given a doctorate degree by the University of Minnesota. Dr. Ziebarth has been a leader in educational broadcasting and is co-author of “Six Classic Plays for Radio and How to Produce Them.” He is a graduate of Sacred Hearts and Columbus High School.
WEDDINGS: Catherine Maly and Mervin Richmond, April 21; Caroline Ott and William J. Noel, April 17; Rita LaVere Hines and Franklin L. Lovicott, April 10.
100 Years Ago
April 19, 1923
“When Smith Stepped Out” will be presented by the Commercial Class at Sacred Heart High School on May 6.
At the public high school this year, the valedictorian is Myrtle Skrenes and the salutatorian is Benevieve Manley.
The Ford Motor Company, through its local dealers, announces a weekly saving-for-purchase plan. In this plan, the prospective buyer deposits an amount in his local bank each week. When enough is on hand, a car may be purchased. You may select your car while you are saving.
Dr. H.J. Barry has resigned as local Postmaster and has accepted the appointment to the position of
Medical Superintendent of the School for the Blind in Janesville and School for the Deaf in Delevan.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Krugman celebrated their 25 th wedding anniversary on April 22.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Spaulding have been presented with an 8.5 lb. boy, born today.
The Village Board announces that all rubbish placed in containers will be hauled away next week. Schedule of the days for each area of the village are listed.
In the Music Memory Contest, the selections for this week are: “Minuet from Don Juan” by Mozart; “Morning” from Peer Gynt Suite by Grieg; “Largo” from New World Symphony by Dvorak; “To a Wild Rose” by McDowell; “Polonaise Militaire” by Chopin. Notes concerning each selection are also printed.
Eggs are taken in trade at Krebs Furniture Store.
Agnes Ryan, night operator at the local Central telephone office, will resign May 1.
WEDDINGS: Theresa Schleicher and Frank Thomas, Jr., April 25; Marie Balzer and Herbert Schey, April 24.
125 Years Ago
April 21, 1898
Masons have begun work on George Cott’s new house on Vine Street.
It will not be long before the City Hall will be paid for (built in 1895 and still standing in 2023 on the northwest corner of Main and Bristol streets) and now the talk runs in favor of Macadamizing (using a mixture of tar and gravel) the streets.
Two cyclists collided on Main Street and the result was a badly injured wheel.
Ice cream will be served at the Congregational church Wednesday evening, April 27, from 5-8 o’clock.
War is inevitable…Already there is on foot, the formation of young men who will volunteer to go to the front to fight Spain.
In the country area, farmers are progressing rapidly with spring work and are through seeding.
WEDDING: Annie Dott and John F. Norton, Tuesday.
DEATH: G.F. Lubiens, 99, April 18.