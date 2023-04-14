10 Years Ago
Horizon Elementary has won the School Food Pantry Challenge Trophy for the second year in a row. Principal Kathi Klaas accepted the trophy and $1,000 on behalf of the school.
The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) will host its first-ever Artful Wine Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 in downtown Sun Prairie, according to a report from the event committee. Tickets will be on sale May 1.
For the last seven years, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) has honored educator Steve Hansen with its Steve Hansen Memorial Scholarship Fund. Eighteen hard working students have been awarded this scholarship, and this year’s April 15 deadline to apply is quickly approaching. Mr. Hansen was an educator who taught thousands of Wisconsin students the importance of renewable energy.
Sun Prairie High School girls’ basketball players who were honored at the recent banquet included
McKayla Yentz, the Most Valuable offensive player and all-time leading girls’ basketball point scorer at SPHS with 1,304 points.
Girl Scout Troop 2539, pictured in this issue, recently collected more than 400 books from Prairie View Middle School and Sacred Hearts School. The troop will use the books to fill up “Little Free Libraries” located in the Sun Prairie area.
WEDDING: Gina Michele Ennis and Chad Robert Peterson, Feb. 14.
DEATHS: Ronald Leroy Menick, 82, April 7. Col. Harvey A. Wright, 81, April 5.
25 Years AgoOn Monday, April 6, Pepsi Cola of Madison broke ground for a new facility near the intersection of Highway 19 and Interstate 90-94 in the Town of Burke. The facility is scheduled for completion in October.
On Monday, the YMCA Youth Center for middle-school age youngsters in grades 6 to 8 opened.
An expansion of the Sun Prairie Business Park is expected to generate $22.5 million in property taxes by the year 2013 received an approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday night. The proposal to create Sun Prairie’s seventh tax incremental financing (TIF) district will be considered by the Sun Prairie City Council next Tuesday.
DEATHS: Randal A. Wetzel, 47, April 8. Marjorie J. Thorpe, April 6. Mary Taylor, 53, April 9. Arline
Hansen, 62, April 10.
50 Years AgoThe City Council is making plans for a westside sewer interceptor.
Alderman Robert Schaben was named council president.
McKay-Ellis will establish a new realtor office in the former Cooley Carpet building.
The Chamber of Commerce has erected new church signs.
WYXE (radio station) is one year old.
Mrs. Edna Lyster is the new president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Ritchey, April 15; Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Bilderbeck, April 16; Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kessenich, April 2. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Barman, April 10; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Whelan, April 16.
DEATH: Mrs. Oscar Karlslyst, 70, April 13.
75 Years AgoGus Conom of the railroad section crew received minor burns Wednesday afternoon and the stockyard shed was destroyed by fire. (The stockyard was on the south edge of the village.) Mr. Conom was burning grass along the track when his clothing caught fire.
Postmaster Margaret McGonigle warns against being taken in by the old “Spanish Swindle.” In a letter, the swindler asks for a loan of money to help make some arrangements to recover a large sum of money hidden in someplace, and the offer is made to share the large amount of money with the person who makes the loan. But after the money is sent, no repayment is ever made to the lender.
In her Wisconsin History series, Editor Hazel Murphy Sullivan publishes a reprint of a speech given by Mrs. Wilbur Renk at the State Centennial observance concerning Georgia O’Keefe. Mrs. Renk’s presentation included a letter from Mrs. Zed Edison, who taught in the Town Hall School, when Georgia O’Keefe was a pupil there at the age of seven years. She writes, “…Georgia was at the tattle-tale age and repeated anything out of regular routine to her mother. However, she was good, quiet, and had her lessons…”
Mary Zwicky received an “A” rating in the extemporaneous speaking contest at Whitewater and will now go to the state contest.
May 29 will be celebrated in Madison as Statehood Day, marking the 100 th anniversary of statehood for Wisconsin. A parade with floats will be part of the celebration.
The sophomores honored the juniors with a post prom party on Friday, April 9 (a week after the prom).
The gym was still festive with prom decorations.
WEDDINGS: Mildred Ruth Kreger and Edwin A. Ingebrigston, Saturday. Rita LaVerne Harms to Franklin LeRoy Lovicott, Saturday.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. John Baltzer, April 9.
100 Years AgoSeven more cement silos for the storage of coal have been erected by Chase and Son and Gibbons Lumber Co. this spring.
At the Joe Kamp Auto Co. here, a car is advertised called a “Gray.” The touring model is listed at $490; the four-door sedan at $835.
Thieves visited the home of Joe Betlach the other night and carried off several hams that were being cured in the smokehouse and a large number of chickens.
The Sun Prairie Ice Company is now making deliveries. Prices for the coming season are business, 40 cents per hundred pounds; private homes, for season, $4.50 per month. See or phone Horn and Haberman or E.C. Hein for delivery.
The band boys will give a Benefit Dance next week, on Friday evening, in Tester’s Hall. Conrad’s orchestra will furnish the music. Gordon Freeman was the successful candidate in the race for the position of rural mail carrier in this village on route 3.
The State Industrial Commission publishes a notice of some length on the front page that all citizens of the state are obligated to clean up their streets, alleys, yards, sheds, basements, and attics and remove all rubbish at public expense. “Much was accomplished in clean up movements of past years, but we can still do better. Make every day a clean-up day…”
A record amount of building permits were issued during the first three months of this year in the United States. In March alone, over $420 million worth of work was authorized in 205 cities.
The Music Memory Contest continues this week with five more selections being played at three locations in the village. A description of the selections will be played, and the contestants must identify each one with its composer and his nationality.
The Henry Balzer, Sr., residence on Vine Street was this week sold to Henry Klubertanz.
Even though the roads have been muddy, attendance at the Maple Knoll rural school during the last 11 days has been 100 percent.
DEATH: Andrew Seigman, 84, April 12.
125 Years AgoIn a message sent to Congress, President McKinley advises American intervention in Cuba to prevent further fighting but does not necessarily want to recognize the present government of Cuba.
Mark Hanna (well-known newspaper editor) regards war with Spain as inevitable. The sinking of the “Maine” in Havana may be considered by our government as an act of war.
H.C. of the township has entered a suit for divorce. Mr. C. alleges that his wife has an ungovernable temper, that she refuses to wash dishes, and in various ways makes the matrimonial bonds unbearable for him.
In the Cottage Grove area, the farmers are busy seeding.
Mrs. Chas Kunow wishes to announce to the public of Sun Prairie and surrounding country that anyone wishing the services of a midwife will do well to call at her place of residence, two doors south of Dott’s store. Calls answered anytime of day or night.
DEATH: Mrs. Harriet A. Chandler, April 10.