2013 Sun Prairie Food Pantry Challenge winner
Buy Now

Horizon Elementary students joined Principal Kathi Klaas (front row, far left), Mayor John Murray (back row, left), Mark Thompson representing the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry; Bank of Sun Prairie President Alice Hensen (third from left, back row) and Bank of Sun Prairie Chairman of the Board Tom Tubbs (second from right) as well as Duane Sprecher from Culver’s in Sun Prairie (far right, back row) in receiving congratulations for Horizon winning the 2013 Sun Prairie Food Pantry Challenge. The school received $1,000 and a traveling trophy (held by two students in the front row at left) for their efforts.

 Photo by Chris Mertes

10 Years Ago

Horizon Elementary has won the School Food Pantry Challenge Trophy for the second year in a row. Principal Kathi Klaas accepted the trophy and $1,000 on behalf of the school.