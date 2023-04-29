10 Years Ago April 25, 2013
Ann Brigham signed the legal document donating the Major Clayton and Ann Brigham Memorial Collection to the City of Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, on April 21, 2013.
Pictured in this issue as part of Eastside Elementary School’s Family Fun Night, Jennifer Redell, cave and mine specialist, holds an African bat as part of a DNR display “Plants, Bugs & Worms.”
At the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce lunch last Tuesday, April 16, upcoming summer construction projects include the Highway 19 bridge replacement in Token Creek this summer, the speakers told guests and members of the chamber.
BIRTH: A boy to Sara Imig and Jeffrey Fancher, April 20.
25 Years Ago April 30, 1998Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 is seeking parade units for its community Memorial Day Parade, scheduled to be held along Main Street on May 25.
When registration begins on May 11 for Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation summer programs, registrants will have the ability to sign up for new trips and new enrichment classes, as well as old favorites.
A fire in a gas pump at the Sun Prairie Open Pantry, 1705 W. Main Street at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night, resulted in the closure of several streets and evacuation of nearby buildings.
BIRTHS: Boys to Teresa and Joseph Lee, April 19; Sue and Gary Nechuta, April 25; Lou Ann and Peter Kelly, April 25. A girl to Dawn and Jim Nelson, April 20.
DEATHS: Celia G. Fox, 83, April 24. Kathryn M. “Patsy” Patterson, 76, April 21. Laura L. “Mickey” Irvin, 79, April 21.
50 Years Ago May 3, 1973A change of zoning in Elizabeth and Scheuerell Lanes was denied. Local residents objected to duplex construction instead of single-family units.
The City Planning Commissioner Max Anderson resigned.
The museum will open for the season this Sunday, May 6. Patricia Hilts of Marshall will be featured at work weaving on a loom.
Local residents are urged to avoid all unnecessary use of water to help relieve the pressure on our sewer system.
Charles Schneider has been named among the top math students in Wisconsin.
Sally Rolke Burke earned her fourth award from the Michigan Education Association as editor of the Northville Record in Michigan, for the newspaper’s contribution to community understanding of education.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Blumenstein will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on May 13.
On the Farm Forum page, a working steam engine appears in a photo near Happy Valley Road. It is owned by Louis Trapp and was purchased in 1922.
WEDDING: Denise Mick and Gerald E. Powell, March 10.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Learmonth, April 24; Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gardner, April 27; Mr. and Mrs. John Bisco, April 29. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. John Marshall, April 27; Mr. and Mrs. John Suchomel, April 28.
DEATHS: Adolph Wavra, 81, April 30. George Thompson, 75, April 8.
75 Years Ago April 29, 1948At the State Forensic Contest, Mary Zwicky received an A rating in the division of extemporaneous speaking. The subject she talked on was “The Palenstine Problem.”
Auto racing begins Sunday, May 2 at Angell Park.
“A Little Honey” is the title of the senior Class Play this Friday.
M/Sgt. And Mrs. Bernard L. Hebl arrived here Monday following their wedding in Lowell, Arizona. Mrs. Hebl is the former Ruth Escapule of Fry, Arizona.
“Don’t Take My Penny” is the class play to be presented at Sacred Hearts on Friday afternoon and evening.
Dorothy Johnson and Shirley Wolf have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the public high school class.
In the State Centennial History series there is reprinted an article concerning the Bird family, written by Albert O. Barton in the Capital Times. Augustus Bird and his brothers with a crew of workers came to build the first capitol in Madison in 1837.
Monarch and Frigidaire electric stoves are on sale at Hanley’s for $187.50 and up.
DEATH: Charles C. Chadbourne, 66, April 15.
100 Years Ago May 3, 1923All schools in Dane County are preparing for the Field Meet and Health Carnival on June 1.
Sun Prairie has a brass band of 40 pieces and merits the support of the village.
F.H. Maxwell and A.C. Hull are planning to reopen the Commercial Hotel. Originally, it was called the Kleiner Hotel which was built in 1895 on the southeast corner of Main and Bristol streets.
Miss Martha Cobb will take the place of Miss Ryan at the newspaper office in the work of getting the local news items.
There will be a barn dance at Curley Weisensel’s farm on May 8.
The first local baseball game of the season will be played at Angell Park next Sunday, Sun Prairie vs. Cottage Grove. Regular league games begin May 13.
WEDDINGS: Clarence F. Miller and Adeline Anna Moy, April 24; William A. Adams and Helen M. Starker, Wednesday morning.
BIRTH: Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Veith, April 28.
DEATHS: Hosea M. Rood, 58, April 26; Mrs. Anna Jones, April 30.
125 Years Ago April 28, 1898o
On the syndicated new page, a correspondent in Washington reports, “War is upon us.” These words of Senator Elkins exactly describe the situation.
An editorial for the Wisconsin State Journal offers this view: “We go into this war with the noblest motive that ever actuated a nation. It is to free the Cubans from their oppressors…”
War news is scarce and yet unreliable. President McKinley has called for 125,000 troop. Wisconsin is sending 3,000 as its quota. State troops left from Madison at 9:30 a.m.
The Stars and Stripes are floating from a great many business places in town because of these war times. The Rev. C.M. Starkweather hung out a Cuban flag yesterday, the first in town.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Beers, April 23. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. John Peckham, April 20.
DEATH: Thomas Joyce, 75, April 27.