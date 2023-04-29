Just Hangin'
Jennifer Redell, Cave & Mine Specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources holds an African bat during the Eastside Elementary School Family Fun Night on Friday, April 19 as students and adults used their phones and cameras to capture the display. Redell’s bat exhibit was part of a DNR display “Plants, Bugs & Worms!” that also featured leaf identification and information about other animal species. The fun night also included “Vampires vs. Aliens,” a presentation by the Zoological Society of Milwaukee and Kohl’s Wild Theater. “Vampires vs. Aliens”, an interactive show that included audience participation by Eastside Elementary students, explained the myths behind bats, explained they are not a danger to society, and identified invasive species in Wisconsin such as zebra mussels.

 File photo by Chris Mertes

10 Years Ago April 25, 2013

Ann Brigham signed the legal document donating the Major Clayton and Ann Brigham Memorial Collection to the City of Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, on April 21, 2013.