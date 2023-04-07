10 Years Ago
A little snow and ice didn’t keep the hearty egg seekers from attending the Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt in Angell Park. The Easter Bunny appeared for photos with hunt participants. The annual Easter event was co-sponsored by Fireman’s Angell Park Speedway; The Star newspaper and The Advertiser; Market Street Diner; The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center and the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
City officials joined those from New Perspective Senior Living in cutting the ribbon March 27 at New Perspective’s sixth facility in Wisconsin, Lighthouse of Sun Prairie, 222 S. Bristol Street. With 144 units and 152 beds, the facility exists as New Perspective in 2023.
Sun Prairie School Board Planning Committee members on Monday, April 1 learned school-purpose taxes could increase by four percent in 2013-14, but decrease in subsequent years, according to projection by the district’s financial consultants.
DEATH: Margaret Mary Chase, 92, March 28.
25 Years AgoSun Prairie varsity cheerleaders had their Wheaties on Tuesday night, and they gave them to the mayor. The cheerleaders presented a box of Wheaties, complete with a color photo of the cheerleaders and their coaches, to Mayor JoAnn Orfan during Tuesday night’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
A $444,150 reconstruction of Bailey Road, from Highway N to Highway T, is part of $1.04 million in discretionary program funds approved by Gov. Tommy Thompson. It is tentatively scheduled for 1999.
Sun Prairie resident Walter Renk is among six people who will receive honorary degrees from the University of Wisconsin on May 15. Renk will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree during graduation. The former chief executive of William F. Renk and Sons Company, Renk is also the past chief executive officer for Renk Enterprises and the Wisconsin Rural Rehabilitation Corporation. A 1924 bachelor of science degree holder from the UW, Renk was elected a master farmer of Wisconsin in 1942.
After months of planning, Sun Prairie’s YMCA Youth Center will officially open on Monday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m. (The YMCA was originally located in the old junior high on South Street, demolished in 2023, but was relocated to the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood in 2007.)
DEATHS: Paul F. Frick, 53, April 1. Elmer J. Peterson, 76, April 2. Beverly Jane Schroeder, 64, April 2.
50 Years AgoOn Monday, over 14 inches of snow fell on Sun Prairie. By midday, wind guests up to 53 miles per hour were clocked by the U.S. weather service. All roads were blocked.
A combined choir from five Sun Prairie churches will present Easter selections from Handel’s “Messiah” on Palm Sunday evening.
Mayor Chase was happy to hear the announcement that the County Board had approved the purchase of Capehart by the Dane County Housing Authority.
The Chamber of Commerce is being asked to help support the local Youth Hockey program.
Pvt. Edward Stawicki recently completed his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood.
Carol Simpson won a four-year college Merit Scholarship.
Mrs. Mary Walch celebrated her 104th birthday.
Mrs. Barbara Luebke is the president-elect of the Edgewood College Alumni Association.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Link will observe their 30th wedding anniversary April 14.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kilian, April 3; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stowell, April 5; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wheeler, April 6. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Terry Tuschen, April 3; Mr. and Mrs. Terry DeBussey, April 7.
DEATHS: Lawrence A. Klitzman, 64, April 5. Jacobs Rostad, 87, April 4.
75 Years AgoThe obituary of Alice Dynes Feuling, whose death occurred on March 31, appears in this issue. She was widowed at the age of 25 with two children and a heavily mortgaged farm. She entered Cornell University after taking 18 entrance exams. She shared her house with her sister and studied with a child on either knee. She later served on the faculty of the University of Chicago and the University of Iowa.
Apparently 225 couples attended the junior prom on Friday. Donald Strohmenger and Gladys Spangler were the royal couple.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Weisman celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary April 2.
M/Sgt. Bernard Hebl has returned from Korea and is in a Texas hospital with yellow jaundice. He is expected home on furlough soon.
Arnold Burke has returned home after serving with the Army in Austria.
A large crowd at the PTA meeting heard Wakelin McNeel, also known as “Ranger Mac,” a state 4-H club leader, on Monday night. He described the beauties and importance of nature.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Aloys Motl, April 3.
DEATHS: Frank R. Holt, 64, April 1. Mrs. Paul Griffith, Sunday.
100 Years AgoA Music Memory Contest is to be held in our city. Five selections will be played each week at the high school, at the parochial school and at Conrad’s Music Store. At the end of the four weeks, all who enter the contest will be asked to write down the name of the composition, the composer, and his nationality when a part or all of the composition is played.
The annual Field Day and health Carnival is being planned for the rural schools of Dane County.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wendt, April 8; Mr. and Mrs. Paul Skalitzky, April 3; Mr. and Mrs. Albert Grove, April 10. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Wolf, April 9; Mr. and Mrs. George Bareis, April 11.
DEATHS: Mrs. Herman Dirnfeld, 88, April 1. Engelbert Mautz, 64, April 6. Mrs. Michael Endres, 65, April 5.
125 Years AgoFrank J. Voelker and Joseph Oehrlein have been in the process of constructing a two-story frame building on the lot recently purchased by them on Market Street. They will engage in the commission business with the purchase of poultry, veal, hides, seeds, etc., and will in addition handle a line of farm machinery.
As a test of our fire apparatus, a fire was started in the deserted cabin on Railroad Street (now South Bristol) near the Exchange Hotel. The fire alarm was given. The engine, which had not been used in several months, could not be said to be in first class condition. Hose couplings and other parts were dried out and leaking and it was several minutes before it was in working order. Tests should be made at more frequent intervals.
R.W. Davis was elected village president. Other election results: Trustees, J.B. Rood, H.H. Conner; G.P. Lohneis; Supervisor R.W. Davis; Treasurer, John Hecker; Assessor, George Maloney; Police Justice, S.T. Burgess; Justice of the Peace, B.W. Bull; Constable, G.M. Kanouse. The vote on the license question (whether to grant licenses to saloons to sell liquor) resulted in 111 votes in favor and 63 against license.
George Hemel has placed a new soda fountain in position at his bakery.
Archbishop Katzer of Milwaukee will administer confirmation at the Sacred Hearts Church in this village, May 19.
George M. Dott is excavating for a cellar on his lot on Vine Street and will immediately begin the construction of a large and modern residence on the premises.
Captain Fred Bird, of Madison, spent a few hours in the village last week and expressed great wonder at the many changes and improvements since the old days when he was marshal of the then-newly incorporated village. Capt. Bird visited his old home, which stood on the site now occupied by the Museum in 1998.
Regarding the outlook for relations with Cuba and Spain, it appears ominous. The war spirit was never stronger in Congress than it is now…Cubans want independence before they will declare an armistice.