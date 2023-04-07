10 Years Ago

A little snow and ice didn’t keep the hearty egg seekers from attending the Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt in Angell Park. The Easter Bunny appeared for photos with hunt participants. The annual Easter event was co-sponsored by Fireman’s Angell Park Speedway; The Star newspaper and The Advertiser; Market Street Diner; The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center and the Sun Prairie Lions Club.

Klaudeen Hansen with Gail Davis at the 2013 Prairie Heritage Quilt Show
In this photo from the April 11, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star, Gail Smith received her Best in Show award at the Prairie Heritage Quilt Show from founder Klaudeen Hansen. Hansen died on Saturday April 1, 2023, but left a legacy of quilting behind her. A nationally recognized quilt show, judge and editor, Hansen judged more than 34,000 quilts during her career as a judge. She founded the Prairie Heritage Quilt Show, which operated for 45 years, hosted mostly at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, located at 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive. But she was also an intricate part of planning and creating the Paducah Quilt Show in Paducah, Ky., as well as the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison, and created a quilt that was hung at the American Embassy in Oslo, Norway during the Olympics. Klaudeen’s visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at Cress Funeral Service, which is located at 1310 Emerald Terrace in Sun Prairie.

