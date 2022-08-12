Dumping corn at 2012 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
Ten years ago this week, concerns about how the drought will impact the availability of sweet corn for the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival appeared to be unfounded. Del Monte, the company that provided the corn that year, said the festival’s supply of sweet corn would not be impacted. In the photo above, Les McBurney (left) and Scott Wagner dumped a hot retort of steamed sweet corn for hungry festival attendees at the 2012 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival in Angell Park. Although aided by a winch, the two individuals who dump the corn typically handle the steaming baskets with insulated gloves and may have to wait until the conveyor belt is clear before dumping the second retort. The corn is steamed in the large metal baskets at a facility in Sheehan Park, then trucked to the park by volunteers, who back the trucks into the back of the Corn Building at Angell Park. The individuals dumping the corn grab the steaming baskets as the winch lifts it, and guide the basket so the corn hits the area in front of the conveyor belt. Volunteers, also wearing insulated gloves, grab the steamed corn still in the husk and place the ears into corn totes. Corn recipients then have the opportunity to have the corn in their totes husked and buttered (in exchange for tips) by high school or college-bound Sun Prairie students.

 File/Star staff photo

10 Years Ago Aug. 16, 2012

The region’s drought will not impact the main product of the Sweet Corn Festival held at Angell Park. The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce said the sweet corn is provided by Del Monte and will total between 75 and 80 tons this year.