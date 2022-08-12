10 Years Ago Aug. 16, 2012
The region’s drought will not impact the main product of the Sweet Corn Festival held at Angell Park. The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce said the sweet corn is provided by Del Monte and will total between 75 and 80 tons this year.
The Project REACH program has been in existence for more than a decade, but just finished its fifth year in Sun Prairie. It immerses eighth and ninth graders at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) in career awareness.
A Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) partnership with the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association [SPYHA] to help fund a new ice arena by the high school is in the works, according to action taken at the Monday, Aug. 13 Sun Prairie School Board meeting. What that partnership would look like has not been defined yet, but board members approved future dialogue.
Perfect games and countless super national honor series have earned Cher Breunig a spot in the Madison Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
DEATHS: Marilyn Kay Branski, 70, Aug. 10. Velma (Val) Nelson, Aug. 11.
25 Years Ago Aug. 14, 1997
To celebrate the completion of a new corn preparation building on Saturday afternoon, guests participated in a free preview to sample the corn.
The Sun Prairie Rotary Club on Tuesday became the first area service club to endorse the public library building project by donating $25,000 to the effort. The funds will be earmarked for the lobby of the proposed 36,000 square foot building where Rotarians will be prominently recognized on a permanent plaque.
BIRTHS: Girls to Susan and Henry Marcott, Aug. 6; Traci and John Rupert, Aug. 8; Vickie Wilson and Stephen Roisum, recently; Laura and Jeff Schwarz, Aug. 11; Don and Pamela Millis, Aug. 7. A boy to Ann and Rob Johnson, Aug. 5.
DEATH: Donald L. Kolowinski, 59, Aug. 12.
50 Years Ago Aug. 17, 1972
Bud Mautz becomes Third District Commander of the American Legion.
The Corn Festival will be held this weekend.
A feature story tells of the Sunnyburke Stables operated by Linda Heilprin and Lois Swenson.
Lt. Col. Stewart M. Singer received the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal during his retirement ceremonies Monday.
Speaking at the Rotary Club recently, City Planner Max Anderson said the original concept for new buildings was to allow only 25 percent of the dwellings to be multi-family units, but at present the multi-family dwellings stand at about 42 percent. He personally favors a balance of 50 percent.
Gerald R. Hartwich has recently re-enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Pfc. Douglas Mick was recently assigned to the 1st Armored Division in Germany.
The room assignments for children in the elementary public schools are printed in this issue.
In kindergarten through sixth grade there are 84 rooms and teachers listed in the five elementary schools.
A photo shows the area of Buena Vista and Garnet Drive flooded with water after a recent downpour of rain.
Pvt. Karl W. Zert recently completed eight weeks of basic training at Ft. Jackson, S.C.
Pfc. John S. Flinkinger completed basic training at Ft. Polk, La.
WEDDINGS: Judy Ganser and Joseph McCarthy, Aug. 12; Beverly Youngs and Larry Starker, July 22.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. David Vandersanden, Aug. 11; Mr. and Mrs. Fred Freidel, twin girls, Aug. 6. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Klein, Aug. 7; Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Moodie, Aug. 9.
DEATH: Frank C. Thomsen, 82, Aug. 9.
75 Years Ago Aug. 14, 1947
“Sunshine Review,” the summer school student production, will be presented on Saturday night. The program will include music, dancing, hillbilly acts and minstrel numbers.
E.W. Ziebarth, formerly of Sun Prairie, is public service director of the central division of the central division of the Columbia Broadcasting System. He recently gave an address at a convention of representatives of several Midwest universities.
The third annual Early Settlers’ picnic was held on Aug. 7 with 135 in attendance.
At Weisensel’s Women’s Wear Store, summer dresses are selling for $5 to $7.
The high school class of 1917 has a reunion at the summer home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ashley on Sunday at Oconomowoc. Mrs. Henrietta Huber was among those attending.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Martinelli, Aug. 8.
DEATHS: Rev. Frederick J. Hillenbrand, 72, Aug. 13. Mrs. Matt Dott, 53, Aug. 12.
100 Years Ago Aug. 17, 1922
Last Monday morning, the farm home of Alphonse Schmitt, south of this village, was destroyed by fire by an oil stove. The flames had gained such headway that nothing could be saved.
Labor Day will be celebrated with nine of the best baseball programs ever attempted in this section.
The Village Marshal, Cal Strohmenger, warns that there is an ordinance against running cars with “cutouts” open or test plugs out. (The exhaust and noise of the engine was allowed to be expelled without passing through the muffler.)
In the Pierceville area three threshing machines are at work, Hanke, Starker, and Blaschka.
DEATHS: William Bradley, 69, Aug. 15; Rev. Anton Held, 73, recently.
125 Years Ago Aug. 12, 1897
A new cistern has been put in at the corner of Main and Jones streets with a capacity of 200 gallons. It will be kept full of water to be used in case of fire.
Fred Buss purchased Frank Shadel’s farm of 80 acres, one half mile south of the village, $5,400 was the price paid.
R.W. Davis is erecting a new engine room on the west side of his grain elevator and will place therein a 20-horse-power gasoline engine to run the machinery of his plant which heretofore had been run by horsepower (treadmill).
The new curfew ordinance went into effect last evening.
J.W. Chase of Bristol will erect a large elevator on the depot grounds this season.
A contributed article points out that another grain elevator in the village is not necessary currently because Mr. Davis’ elevator is taking care of the business.
An article calls attention to the law in Dane County that all town chairs are responsible for placing guides at all crossroads (telling direction and miles to the nearest village or city). The law is not being obeyed.
W.H. Welton and Davis have rented the old Babcock store (NE corner of Main and Church streets) formerly occupied by the post office, and will open for business on Saturday, Aug. 14.
DEATH: Mrs. M.G. Beaver, Aug. 6.