10 Years Ago Aug. 16, 2012
A Slice of Sun Prairie pizza competition was held Saturday, Aug. 11 in Cannery Square as part of Heritage Days, Sun Prairie’s 175th anniversary. Other events included Family Fun Night at the Family Aquatic Center and music by the Capitol Chordsman at the Colonial Club.
Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc. (TST), announced on Aug. 10 announced the purchase of a three-acre property and building at 555 Progress Way Business Park.
The Rays of Hope Golf Outing, supporting Sunshine Place, will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at The Oaks golf course in the town of Sun Prairie.
Twenty-nine lucky UW students will soon have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to spend 18 days working with entertainment professionals hailing from Los Angeles to New York City. Beginning Aug. 16, the Wisconsin Singers troupe will start rehearsing their 45th anniversary show, Can’t Stop Us Now!
25 Years Ago Aug. 21, 1997
Sun Prairie’s population increased 2.98 percent from 1996 to 1997, from 17,785 to 18,315, according to population figures provided by the Department of Administration’s Demographic Services Center. The city’s population has increased 19.3 percent since 1990, when the city’s population was listed at 15,352.
After 50 years of working at Herreman’s in Sun Prairie, the supper club’s part-time hostess Arlene Weichmann celebrated by hosting, welcoming scores of people to the open house in honor of her 50th anniversary celebration.
As the 1997-98 school year gets underway next week, Sun Prairie Middle School has two new principals who are looking forward to making history in January when they split the student body into two new buildings on the east and west sides of town (for Prairie View and Patrick Marsh Middle Schools’ openings).
Cancer survivors will be honored guests during the Sun Prairie Relay for Life fundraiser on Aug. 22-23. Hosted at the Sun Prairie High School track, the overnight, outdoor vigil earns money each year for medical research and treatment.
WEDDING: Regis and Bryon Wornson, June 7.
50 Years Ago Aug. 24, 1972
Area citizens blasted the Dane County Regional Planning Commission as being too bureaucratic, and not democratic in dictating to residents how they could use their own land.
Sweet corn eaters devoured 124,000 pounds at the festival. Twelve hundred pounds of butter were used.
Local teachers are concerned about the lack of a contract, but it is hoped that a strike will be avoided.
A full page is sponsored by local business and professional people of Sun Prairie, welcoming 13 new teachers to the public school system.
A feature article with photos tells how the sweet corn for 100,000 people was prepared at the Oconomowoc Canning Co. last weekend.
Sponsored by the local Jaycettes, Mrs. Judith Gomoll and Mrs. Noreen Sholts have been selected as among the Outstanding Young Women of America for 1972.
The Chase Radio and T.V. store is featured on the Business Review Page.
An agricultural feature tells of the growing of no-till corn. It is planted without plowing under the sod or stalks from a previous crop.
WEDDINGS: Kevin Katherine Newgent and Thomas H. Dartt, Aug. 12; Linda Kay Weisensel and Brian J. Conlon, Aug. 5; Linda Lew Brooks and D. Craig Stone, Aug. 8; Donna Clark and Jerry Haugen, Aug. 12.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Roger Raether (twins) Aug. 12; Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Frutiger, Aug. 14. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. William Hughes, Aug. 17; Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Staves, Aug. 15.
75 Years Ago Aug. 21, 1947
Public schools will open here on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
The Garden Club Flower Show will be held here at the Legion Hall this Saturday and Sunday.
Mrs. F.E. Sheehan was elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary.
A 4-H Fair and Home Show is being planned for Aug. 30 and 31 at Angell Park.
The play-off schedule for league championship starts Sunday with Rio playing Sun Prairie here at 2 p.m. in Angell Park.
Mr. and Mrs. Ole Vale will observe their 25th wedding anniversary Aug. 24.
Pfc. Dewaine Anderson was discharged Aug. 9 after 18 months of service with the 15th Air Force.
Pfc. Donald Freidel is home on terminal leave. He has been in service for 18 months and has been stationed at the St. Louis Medical Depot.
The 106 Madison boys and girls who have been detasseling corn at the Renk farms completed their work last week and were given a party and dance Saturday night.
WEDDINGS: Lillian Stensby and Alfred Ness, Aug. 20. Ernell Fueling and William Fulton, July 29.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Blaser, Aug. 15.
DEATH: Henry Seltzner, 77, Aug. 17.
100 Years Ago Aug. 24, 1922
The Spring Prairie Lutheran Church in the Village of Keyser, 10 miles northwest of Sun Prairie, will celebrate its 75th anniversary Aug. 27. Pastor J. Dietrichson organized the church in 1847 and its first permanent pastor was H.A. Preuss in 1851.
A big tent show is coming and will present several stage plays. “Way Down East” is one of the plays on the program.
J.M. Straus passed away at his home on Aug. 18 at the age of 70 years.
Mr. Boebel is the new principal of the local school. He is moving here from Reedsburg and is occupying the Wildgrube residence on Jones Street, which was recently purchased by the school district as a residence for the principal.
A petition is being circulated for mail delivery by carrier to the homes of the village. (Home delivery did not come until around the early 1950s.)
WEDDING: Ever Tjugum and Hazel Thompson, Aug. 24.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. L.W. Porter, Aug. 23.
125 Years Ago Aug. 19, 1897
By recent action of the School Board, the school year has been divided into halves instead of terms as before.
A new post office had been established at York Center (northeast of Sun Prairie). It is to be known as Hamlin. The postmaster is J. Wiedenbeck.
The Congregational Society of this village will soon begin the erection of a parsonage to cost $1,000 on their property here (the church was located at 137 Church Street).
Miss Louise Tyner, of Madison, gave a talk at the home of Mrs. F.C. Gibbons on kindergarten methods and their effects. An effort will be made to establish a kindergarten here.
The Sun Prairie-Madison Road Race (bicycles) was held on Saturday. The winner was William McKenzie of Black Earth, who covered the course of about 11 miles in 36 minutes and 30 seconds. A large crowd was out to see the start and finish of the race.
Miss Kate Sabin, who has been superintendent of the schools of this district, has resigned her position to become a teacher at Milwaukee-Downer College.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Statz, Aug. 17.