Mike Cunningham and Anna Hahm

Ten years ago this week in the Sun Prairie Star: Sun Prairie Media Center Producer Mike Cunningham (left) has produced a video in honor of Sun Prairie’s 175th Anniversary. “Footprints of Sun Prairie: Then & Now” featured historical photos of key sites in Sun Prairie in comparison to how they appeared in 2012. Anna Hahm (right) was the writer and voice behind the video. “Footprints” was one of two videos that Cunningham, also a member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, produced in honor of the 175th birthday of Sun Prairie. The video was shown at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum and on the Media Wall at the Public Library during Heritage Week in Sun Prairie in addition to being shown in local schools during the 2012-13 school year. “Footprints of Sun Prairie” also aired on KSUN, which is Sun Prairie’s cable access TV channel.

10 Years Ago Aug. 16, 2012

A Slice of Sun Prairie pizza competition was held Saturday, Aug. 11 in Cannery Square as part of Heritage Days, Sun Prairie’s 175th anniversary. Other events included Family Fun Night at the Family Aquatic Center and music by the Capitol Chordsman at the Colonial Club.

