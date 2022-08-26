10 Years AgoAug. 30, 2012
This issue contained the complete list of Sun Prairie Area School District bus routes.
Senior Helpers, one of the largest in-home service care companies, is helping local families create Senior “Back-to-School Backpacks” to keep elderly loved ones sharp and engaged. These backpacks are an easy, inexpensive way to keep seniors involved in activities that will keep their minds and memories sharp.
Participants in the inaugural Mud, Sweat & Beers in and around Angell Park last Saturday, Aug. 25 experienced a muddy water culvert, sliding down a plastic pipe into creek water, running in Koshkonong Creek, traversing several hay bales, and a muddy pit. The race had 300 people signed up before the event took place.
DEATHS: Frank J. Willkom, 77, Aug. 27. R. Foster Udell, 89, Aug. 24. Susan M. Suchomel, 62, Aug. 13. Kathy Flickinger, 63, Aug. 25. Jerome M. Esser, 73, Aug. 26. Patricia Downing, 71, Aug. 26.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1997
Jack Aulik will leave his Branch 4 Dane County Circuit Court judgeship at the end of the week, ending an 11-year career as a Dane County judge, and an active legal career spanning more than 35 years. Serving as a local attorney in the 1960s, Aulik won election as municipal judge in Sun Prairie in 1962 and served until 1973. The judge, before he was judge, even served Sun Prairie as police chief for three years.
Despite objections expressed by members of a parent advocacy group, Sun Prairie alderman on the city council’s Safety and Ordinance Committee recommended approval of a new city truancy ordinance on Tuesday night.
Wisconsin’s statewide white-tailed deer population is about 1.17 million animals, down from an estimated population of 1.5 million last year, according to estimates by state wildlife biologists.
BIRTHS: Girls to Ronda and Corey Murray, Aug. 21; Keith and Julie Hanson, Aug. 21; Kate and Tom Finco, Aug. 22. Boys to Courtney and Mark Flynn, Aug. 21; Toni and Chuck Rossmiller, Aug. 24; Kevin and Toni Smith, Aug. 24; Cindy and Doug Yelk, Aug. 21.
DEATHS: Lauraine M. Burgi, 85, Aug. 23; Thomas R. Davis, 58, Aug. 25; Isabelle C. Fehrman, 73, Aug. 22.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1972
The school board and the teacher’s association have not yet agreed on a contract. The teachers conducted an informational picket at the shopping center and schools last week.
An interview with Emil Vilhauer, candidate for U.S. Congress, offers his views.
Mark F. Severson has departed for Asamara, Ethiopia for special radioman’s National Communications duty.
A retirement dinner and reception will be held for the Rev. Fred Weber Sunday, Sept. 10, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He was installed here in February 1968.
Lightning splintered the new steeple on the Bristol Lutheran Church early Friday morning.
A young teen charm school was conducted this summer by two former professional models, Mrs. Joyce Claussen and Mrs. Nancy Branson, now living in Sun Prairie.
Mr. and Mrs. Reinhold Jesberger celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 26.
Joseph Hebl has received a scholarship to attend Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, N.H.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mathiason, recently.
DEATHS: Clarence Eckert, 98, Aug. 26. Edward W. Williamson, 70, Aug. 23.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1947
The Twentieth Century Club is interested in reviving its club chorus. Members who would like to join may call Mrs. Harry Farman.
The Lions are sponsoring a 4H Fair and Home Show this Saturday and Sunday at Angell Park. A new model Ford tractor will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The Jerome C. Robb home has been gladdened by the arrival of their adopted seven-month-old daughter.
The corn canning season here got underway on Monday. John W. Mount said, “It appears that there will be a fairly good crop.”
After a 10-day furlough with his family, Pvt. Eugene Dunn returned Tuesday to Fort Myer, Va.
WEDDING: Ruth Grady and Rev. Charles Keturkat, Aug. 24.
DEATHS: Mrs. Arthur Christianson, 62, Aug. 25; Edward Ramsfield, 77, Aug. 22; Mrs. Hosea Rood, 76, July 26; Mrs. John Skalitzky, 79, Aug. 25.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 31, 1922
At Kronke’s Auto Co., a new Buick Four Cylinder Roadster. “Just right for two” is advertised for $865.
The Commercial Hotel, located at the corner of Main South Bristol, is again under new management. Louis L. Hittesdorf is succeeding Mrs. DuBois.
At the movie theater, Will Rogers will appear on Saturday night in “Boys Will Be Boys.” On Sunday night, Harold Lloyd will be in “An Eastern Westerner.”
The J.B. Rotmour Players are here this week entertaining this community with a repertoire of wholesome drama under their own tent set up on the vacant lot on Bristol Street, just north of Main Street.
Six Sun Prairie boys joined the reunion of the famed 32nd Division, active in the World War. They are Adolph and Henry Balzer, Kenneth Beers, Mark Habermann, Arthur Kronke, and Alvin Virchow.
Chic autumn hats in silver and antique metal combined with highlights of rich velvets, flowers, and feathers are now in display at the millinery shop of Mrs. J.M. McGonigle.
Pictured in this issue in syndicated news, Prof. Jos. Tyocinsky-Tykociner of the University of Illinois with a talking moving picture machine. It reproduces both pictures and voice on the same strip of film.
If the railroad strike continues, President Harding may ask Congress for permission to take over any or all of the roads.
DEATH: Mrs. Margaret (Hayden) Bird, Sunday morning. (She was Charles H. Bird’s second wife. Bird was the first white settler in Sun Prairie.
125 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1897
Ole Jargo, who lives four miles west of Deerfield, killed 42 rattlesnakes this summer.
Mrs. Lenore Totto, after spending her vacation at Francis O’Keeffe’s, returned to Milwaukee. She was accompanied by Miss Georgia O’Keeffe. Lenore Totto was the sister of Mrs. F. O’Keeffe.
Stevens and Chase have the first straw burner threshing machine ever used in Dane County.
A sneak thief stole 40 chickens from the farm of Eugene Norton recently.
Dr. L.V. Lewis has been tearing down his old barn. He is removing one of the oldest landmarks of this section. Somewhere back in the 1850s, the building was built for a schoolhouse and church and later was moved.
A man walking on Jones Street thought he was struck on the head by a would-be hold up man last Saturday evening. But after rousing the whole neighborhood to look for the criminal, it turned out he was struck by a tree branch while returning home in the darkness. (There were no streetlights on Jones Street in 1897, only oil lamps.)
An advertisement announces that the Pope Manufacturing Co. of Hartford, Conn., is offering Columbia bicycles ranging in price from $30-75.
About 18 people from this village and vicinity are visiting the Grand Army of the Republic convention in Buffalo, N.Y.
DEATH: Mrs. M. Jackson, 73, Aug. 17.