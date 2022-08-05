10 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 2012
Sun Prairie Media Center Producer Mike Cunningham has produced a video in honor of Sun Prairie’s 175th anniversary. Footprints of Sun Prairie: Then and Now features historical photos of key sites in Sun Prairie in comparison to how they appear today.
On Saturday, Aug. 25, Angell Park will host Mud, Sweat & Beers, a 5.5-mile course race that features 20 different obstacles, including buried tunnels, running uphill on a slip n’ slide, a mud pit and more.
This year, the Stuff the Bus school supply drive program seeks to serve 1,900 students, or about 30 percent of the student population in the school district. The program, in its fourth year, aims to ease the financial pressure that may be caused by annual school supply shopping.
DEATH: Leon Henry Weber, 83, July 31.
25 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1997
The City of Sun Prairie’s first collaborative effort for National Night Out on Tuesday seemed warmly received by those attending its activities. Events included a pool party for students at the Family Aquatic Center, bowling at Prairie Lanes, and family fun at three parks around the city. Emergency vehicle tours and free hot dogs and soda were available.
Members of the WIAA Division I State Champion Sun Prairie Cardinals baseball team were honored on the field last Thursday night at Milwaukee County Stadium prior to the Brewers’ game against the Seattle Mariners. Other highlights included Coach Garry Bahe throwing out the first pitch, and players and coaches shaking hands with Manager Phil Garner and Brewers’ players.
Two recent donations to the Sun Prairie Public Library will be used to dedicate rooms in the new facility upon its completion, Library Fund Drive Chairman Bob Barnes said Monday.
DEATH: Claude Straus, 86, Aug. 1.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1972
The Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a return performance of the U.S. Marine Band here.
The Corn Festival is set for Aug. 19-20.
Ben Green, an African American teenager from Grenada, Miss., is a guest at the home of David Stauffacher and their ten children. Ben’s visit is part of “Project Understanding.”
Sister Rose Schroedl will make a perpetual profession of vows in the Congregation of St. Agnes, Fond du Lac, on Aug. 15.
Mrs. William (Rita) Gavinski is the new owner and manager of Westphal’s Store in the Main Shopping Center.
Representatives of the Wisconsin Power & Light Co. say that environmentalists, who protested the construction of nuclear power plants, are responsible for the present power shortage.
WEDDINGS: Constance Finger and Fred Shelhammer, June 17; Diane Link and Rodney Weber, July 29; Karen Low Bartz and Craig Bareis, July 22; Susan Gritzmacher and Merlin Ven Rooy, July 15.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. David Adkins, July 31; Mr. and Mrs. Anson Russell, Aug. 1; Mr. and Mrs. Jesse Leighton, Aug. 1; Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Tellofsrud, recently by adoption; Mr. and Mrs. John Dickenson, Aug. 3; Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Ferriter, Aug. 5; Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Theilitz, Aug. 5.
DEATHS: Ralph G. Dodd, 55, Aug. 7. Darrell Langer, 62, July 30. Jacob Miller, 89, July 3.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1947
The long wail of the whistle last Friday afternoon announced that the pea canning for the season was over. The crop was very good this year, according to John Mount, manager of the firm. As many as 306,000 cases were canned this year as compared with an estimated 270,000 last year.
The fire department has been given credit for saving Burke Station from destruction by fire last Thursday night when the James Zifke family lost their home and narrowly escaped death.
The Madison Marine Corps has announced that men 18 years old may now be accepted for enlistment or reenlistment without the consent of parents and their guardians. The incidental fee at the University has been raised to $60.
Charles Keturakat, Candidate for the Reverend Ministry, son of Rev. and Mrs. William Keturakat, will be ordained into the Holy Ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church on Aug. 10, at the Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Keturakat is a graduate of Northwestern College, Watertown, and of the Seminary of Thiensville.
During the first six months of this year, over 6,000 have lost their driver’s licenses; 1,047 for drunken driving, A variety of violations led to the other revocations.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1922
Editor Theron G. Stone writes an account of the annual Wisconsin auto tour with members of the Wisconsin Press Association. They saw the sights of Kilbourn (later called Wisconsin Dells) and attended a movie at the Al Ringling Theater in Baraboo on Friday night. The next day they went to La Crosse and made brief stops at La Valle, Wonewoc, and Hillsboro…On the return trip to Madison and Sun Prairie, the tour was closed with a banquet and program at the Capitol Café in Madison.
A carload of canning peaches is sale priced at $2.50 to $2.75 per bushel. (Four stores cooperated in ordering the carload. The stores listed in the advertisement are J.A. Batz, Weisensel’s, A. Rueth & Sons, E. Schey & Son.)
At the Universal Grocery store, picnic hams sell for 24 cents per pound.
In the syndicated section, a special column concerning radio tells of the use of vacuum tube as an amplifier.
Dr. Alexander Graham Bell, inventor of the telephone in 1876, died at his home at Baddeck, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia on Aug. 3, at the age of 75. Today in 1922, there are now over 13 million telephones in operation.
DEATH: Mrs. Matt Dott, 53, Aug. 8.
125 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1897
The reporter from Bristol writes that the reaping is finished and now the people are beginning to stack the grain.
The curfew bell will be heard in the village every evening after Aug. 9. The new ordinance sets the time at 8 p.m. from Oct. 1 to May 1; and at 9 p.m. from May 1 to Oct. 1. The village marshal shall ring the bell, and the fine for violation shall not exceed $5. The curfew will apply to both male and female children who are under the age of 16 years. One of the senior class commencement speakers had urged the introduction of the ordinance in his speech and this action was now the result.
Among the expenditures approved by the Village Board were items: $15 for one month’s salary to G.M. Kanouse for serving as village marshal; $10 for one month’s salary to Andres Weigen for lighting the streetlamps.
The date for the Sun Prairie-Madison bicycle road race is Aug. 14.
An article reprinted here reports that the Rural Free Delivery experiment in use now in 43 states is welcomed by the farms and the service depends on good roads. The bicycle is referred to as the most common means of travel for rural routes. (In the Sun Prairie area, which was the second place in the U.S. to have service, the carriers used horses and buggies until autos became available.)
WEDDING: Mary Riner and Andrew Landa, July 14.
DEATH: William A. Paine, 57, died July 30.