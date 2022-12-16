10 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 2012
The Sun Prairie Community Band, under the direction of Sherry Jenkel, performed its 2012 Holiday Concert at the Sun Prairie Public Library on Sunday, Dec. 9. Also pictured in this issue, Rebecca and Kyle Ketelsen kicked off the annual Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Lutheran Church on Dec. 7, and Cyndi Voeck performed I Wonder as I Wander on the recorder as part of the Bristol Lutheran Chancel Choir’s performance.
On the same night commissioners recommended approval for a Smith’s Crossing apartment development, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission conditionally recommended city council approval of a certified survey map (CSM) for the new Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
Madison-based group 5th Gear, whose members include Sun Prairie native Michael Rortvedt, swept the 96.3 Star Country Awards, winning awards in the categories Favorite Local Live Performance, Favorite Entertainer, and Favorite Vocal Group.
The Sun Prairie High School Large Varsity Coed competitive cheerleading team recently qualified for the National High School Cheerleading Championships, held in Florida in February 2013.
DEATH: Robert F. Bennesh, 92, Dec. 8.
25 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1997
Ongoing concerns about computers, technology, and bidding procedures once again dominated discussion at the Sun Prairie School Board Meeting on Monday. This week’s decision moves forward in purchasing 37 IBM computer workstations and file servers from Valcom. Two Macintosh computers will also be purchased directly from Apple Inc. The total cost is $108,925.
Aldermen on Monday night altered developer Herman Kraus’s plan for 48 acres adjacent to Hickory Grove and west of Bird Street to reduce the number of multi-family housing units.
Sun Prairie Rotarians Tammy Treleven, Mary Kay vonAllmen, and Don Winkler were honored for their dedication to the club motto “Service Above Self” during the club’s holiday party last Tuesday.
BIRTHS: Girls to Lisa and Sean Johnson, Dec. 15; Paula and Robert Ring, Dec. 11; Scott and Ginger Sands, Dec. 9. Boys to Christina and Mark Williams, Dec. 12; Maralee and Jeff Tubbs, Dec. 9.
DEATHS: Bernice J. Gehrmann, 86, Dec. 14. Alvin Thomas Knapton, 86, Dec. 13. Ima Gail Parise, 74, Dec. 12. Ruth E. Petrick, 84, Dec. 10.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1972
The city council approved rezoning for Value Village Discount Store to be built.
It is reported that the county is interested in buying the surplus units in the Capehart housing project.
The school board has moved to get firm estimates for the construction of the new elementary school on Thompson Road (Royal Oaks). The school board is considering the possibility of making more use of the present buildings by having them in use year round. Three fourths of the students would be in school and one fourth would be on vacation. Each of the four groups would attend school for 45 days. It is reported that in the Valley View School at Romeoville, Ill., the system is now in its third year.
The cage player of the week is Tom Janssen.
Postmaster Martin Feuling says this year’s Christmas volume was a record at the local post office.
“Promises, Promises” will be the next production of the local Civic Theater.
WEDDING: Kathryn L. Rebbolz and Rick Martin, Nov. 25.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. David Veenendaal, Dec. 15; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kerwin, Dec. 15; Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Dalsoren, Dec. 14; Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Navis, Dec. 14; Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Reinen, Dec. 17. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Ladd, Dec. 14.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1947
Both performances of the operetta “The Lass of Limerick Town” were well-attended on Friday afternoon and Sunday night at the high school. Before the performance on Sunday night, Mrs. R.F. Schiller, the director, was presented with a dozen red roses.
The Rev. William H. Wiedenmeyer of Franksville, Wis., will be the new pastor of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He will arrive here Jan. 6.
The Sacred Hearts grade and high school students will present their Christmas program on Sunday afternoon Dec. 21.
The public grade school operetta, under the direction of Mrs. R.F. Schiller, will be presented this Thursday evening at 8 p.m.
R.C. Birkinbine is the Worshipful Master of the local Masonic Lodge.
DEATHS: Joseph J. Duschack, 75, Dec. 6; Conrad M. Ellingson, 76, at Bristol Dec. 12; Betty Olson, 49, Dec. 15, in a Madison hospital after she became ill in a restaurant.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1922
Jos. A Weisensel, a Bristol township farmer, tells of selling a cow to a neighbor, and after a few days, the cow found its way back to its former home barnyard.
J.F. Dott reports that his 10 gray Plymouth Rock chickens laid 132 dozen eggs during the year from Dec. 15, 1921 to Dec. 15, 1922. Subtracting what he paid out for feed ($19.11), he made a profit of $14.07.
On Friday, Dec. 16, the U.S. Treasury paid out $1,000,000,000 to holders of Victory notes called for redemption.
DEATH: Johanna Friedricka Kroetz, 80, Dec. 20.
125 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1897
The tobacco growers in Pierceville have their crop down and ready for stripping. They say it is the finest crop they have had in several years.
On the syndicated page, sketches of ladies’ styles for the winter appear. The dresses have full skirts, and the length is down to the floor.
If you have a gold coin, a $5 piece, a $10 piece or a $20 piece, and you are not sure it is the full weight, you can have it weighed free of charge at the Farmers and Merchants Bank here in Sun Prairie.
We have our grinding mill in position and are prepared to grind corn, cob and all, and all other kinds of grain as well, and promise first-class work. J.W. Chase.
Friends of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Sweet helped celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary with a surprise party on Saturday evening.
The ordinances of our village need to be reviewed and revised so that they are not subject to wrong constructions. As a result, this may cost the village much expense in legal fees.
An oyster supper will be served Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, by the Ladies Aid Society of the Congregational Church.
The New England Society will celebrate Forefathers’ Day on Dec. 22 in Madison. A New England supper will be served. (This was celebrated in remembrance of the landing of the Pilgrims in December 1620).
A. Johnson has moved his family from his store to the Wilder residence. Mr. Johnson moved here two and a half years ago and erected a handsome structure on Main Street, which he now occupies as a furniture store.
The city hall is now being furnished with a stage and scenery. Although not a metropolitan theater of magnificent scenic and architectural display, we will now have a comfortable and sufficiently appropriate little opera house. A home talent play will be presented there on December 22.