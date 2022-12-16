Clarinet section of the Sun Prairie Community Band (2012)
LEFT: In the Thursday, Dec. 13, 2012 issue of The Star, the Sun Prairie Community Band was featured in a Page A1 package entitled “Sounds of the Season,” along with the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Benefit Concert. The band performed in the Community Room at the library on Sunday, Dec. 9. Among the songs performed were Simple Gifts, Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker, The Holly and the Ivy, and the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The festively attired members of the clarinet section (above) performed Wassail by Robert W. Smith as part of the community band concert.

 Chris Mertes/File

10 Years Ago

Dec. 13, 2012

