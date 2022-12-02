10 Years Ago

Nov. 29, 2012

Choir at Tree Lighting
In this issue 10 years ago, a member of the Sun Prairie Community Chorus seemed distracted by the camera as the group sang Christmas carols before the annual Fire Truck Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 23. The group sang on the lawn of the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, located at 115 E. Main St. Also entertaining the crowd were dancers from Fusion Dance Academy and the Sun Prairie Area Community Band.

