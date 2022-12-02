10 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 2012
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County recently announced the receipt of a gift made to help the agency reach more children through mentors. ROUGH Sportswear representative Trent Jackson presented the group with a $1,000 unrestricted gift.
More than four hours after representatives from the soccer club and Little League thanked the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole for supporting the Sheehan Park renovations, the alders decided to decrease the funding budget for the project by 90 percent.
A headline asks if Sun Prairie can support a large hotel. The city’s economic and community development director presented a request for proposals (RFP) to conduct a feasibility study for a hotel at the Nov. 20 Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting. (In 2022, Sun Prairie now has a Hilton hotel.)
The Sun Prairie High School hockey team hopes for a great season. Fourteen letter-earners are returning to the team.
The Sun Prairie Media Center now can offer video on demand (VOD), 24 hours a day at their website www.ksun.tv.
25 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1997
The estimated 500 people who attended Friday night’s Sun Prairie Community Tree-lighting ceremony also enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus, who handed out candy to the young and young at heart.
Aldermen approved a zoning change and conditional use permit for developer Bill Clemens’ community-based residential facility on Tuesday night.
Friends of Garvin Cremer, co-founder of Wisconsin Cheeseman, one of the first companies in the area to market food gift packages by direct mail, was remembered after his death as a philanthropic individual wanting no credit for his charitable deeds.
If the 1998 Sun Prairie City Budget is approved on Wednesday, funding will be included for a new ride share tax service, a youth center, and expanding the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) training room.
WEDDINGS: Jessica Habich and Donald Middaugh, May 3. Joyce Vromen and Steve Gehrmann, Aug. 23.
BIRTHS: Girls to Paul and Kendra Breunig, Nov. 11; Sarah and Erich Huemoeller, Nov. 29; Cherri Webb and Shawn McCord, Nov. 29; Stacey and Bill Harris, Nov. 30; Robert and Joanne Santo, Nov. 26. Boys to Tony and Kirsten Ponti, Sept. 6; Fred and Jackie Jensen, Nov. 17; Dianna Nacias and Jose Delacruz, Nov. 27; Michael and Theresa Strait, Nov. 30.
DEATHS: Jeanette E. Lean, 79, Nov. 27. Matilda Scheffler, 97, Nov. 22. Paul R. Rueping, 66, Nov. 25.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1972
The city tax rate goes down even though the budget is up $16,000. The tax reduction is attributed to smaller requests from the vocational school and Sun Prairie schools.
Kupfer Iron Works is coming to Sun Prairie and the city is negotiating 130 acres of land for an industrial park. (Note: The Iron Works plan evidently did not materialize.)
A front page article tells of “Lamps Unlimited,” a new industry in Sun Prairie launched by an eighth grader at the junior high. The purpose of the project is to teach industrial arts students actual mass production and assembly line techniques.
By a vote of 5-3, the city council rejected the updated city Master Plan of Max Anderson Associates. It is believed more work by the Planning Commission needs to be done first.
New railroad crossing flashes were installed at the Market Street crossing.
An interview with Father Ganshert, formerly of Sacred Hearts and now at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Madison, tells of his view that young people are often concerned with beneficial projects for which they are not given credit.
Mr. and Mrs. William Ziegler will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10.
Mrs. J. Rademacher was honored as a 50-year Forester.
Laura Webster played the part of Susanna in “The Marriage of Figaro” in the presentation of opera scenes at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, recently.
Ardix Schroeder, bowling with the Peace Lutheran couples, fashioned the first women’s National Honor Count of the season by rolling a 606 series.
Jon Vinje and Ron Scheuerell were the cage players of the week.
WEDDING: Ensign Brian J. Conrad and Casey Jean Silvers, Nov. 24.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. James Hermanson, recently.
DEATH: Mrs. Robert Schmitz, 42, Dec. 3.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 4, 1947
Ellen Sabin, born in the Sun Prairie area and later a teacher here, celebrated her 97th birthday in Madison.
Pfc. Robert McKenzie is in the Marine Corps Color Guard in Washington, D.C. and was recently seen in news reels taken at the Arlington Cemetery on Armistice Day.
George Binstock took over the management of the J.J. Roob blacksmiths’ association and was a native of Sun Prairie.
The Future Farmers of America officials with their advisor, Curtis Sheehan, attended a training school for FFA officers at Fort Atkinson, recently.
The sophomore class gave a Thanksgiving party in the “Rec” (a youth recreation center on the upper floor of the City Hall at the Northeast corner of Main and Bristol Streets).
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Moldrem, Nov. 28; Mr. and Mrs. Herman Nellen, Nov. 26. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. William Kuehn, Nov. 25.
DEATHS: Mrs. Amos Deline, 90, Nov. 24; Mrs. Mary McMahon, 75, Nov. 27; Mrs. Roy LaRonge, 70, Nov. 22; Mrs. Charles Muller, 56, Dec. 2.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 7, 1922
At the Evergreen Lawn rural school, teacher and pupils received their new stove, table and kitchen utensils and now they enjoy hot lunches every day.
At the Boxelder school they have also started to serve hot lunches.
On Monday evening, the Rev. Theo Thurow appeared before the village council and appealed for the establishment of a city skating rink. There was an immediate response, and Hayner lots, south of the feed mill, are already converted into a first-class skating rink, complete with electric lights over the center of the rink.
A Toyland has been opened at Tester’s Restaurant. (On the southwest corner of Main and King Streets.)
At the Universal Grocery, five pounds of rolled oats sells for 19 cents. The best grade peanut butter is priced at 15 cents per pound.
WEDDING: Selma Sorum and Erwin Bork, today (Dec. 7).
125 Years Ago Dec. 2, 1897
In Pierceville, the great temperance reformer, Mr. Warburton, will speak in the Presbyterian church beginning Thursday night.
The dance Thanksgiving night was largely attended despite the inclement weather. 103 “numbers” were sold.
T.C. Hayden formerly opened his banking institution to be known as the Bank of Sun Prairie on Tuesday. His first day’s business included the payment of checks for two carloads of stock issued to H.B. Rood. The amount of these checks was $1,000, all of which he paid in gold.
Mrs. L.C. Arndt left Tuesday for Kansas City, where she met her fiancée, George Bailey. From there they went to Eureka, Kansas, where Mr. Bailey is an extensive ranch owner, and they were married.
Poor old Bill B. went over the hill to the poor house. He at one time was a well-to-do farmer near Cottage Grove. Time brought him troubles and he lost his wife and one thing after another. He prefers to be at liberty in the summertime, but when stern winter begins to rule, the old man seeks shelter at the poor house.
During the services at the Methodist Evangelical Church last Sunday the chimney burned out and endangered the edifice. It was breaking through the plaster and with some little difficulty, it was extinguished.
WEDDING: Emma Heil and George Laeser, Nov. 25.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. John Stengle, Dec. 2.
DEATHS: Charles Arians, 43, Nov. 25. Mrs. Katherine Starker, 84, Nov. 26. Miss Helen S. Wilder, 52, Nov. 29.