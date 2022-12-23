10 Years Ago
Dec. 20, 2012
Partnering with the Sun Prairie Area School District, the Sun Prairie Lions Club has adopted Westside Elementary kindergarten classes for a reading program.
In the wake of the recent school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., on Friday, Dec. 14, members of the Sun Prairie School Board had a moment of silence for the 26 children and adults killed.
With the help of Sacred Hearts parents and graphic designer Crystal Gavin, students at Sacred Hearts School have been busy turning the plain white walls of the school cafeteria into a lunchroom masterpiece. Themed Farm to Fork to Healthy Students, the murals depict a Spartan warrior growing and preparing the food, Spartans eating the farm fresh food at lunch and doing well at school.
Sun Prairie resident Rob McCarthy is profiled for his holiday decorations. This year, McCarthy set up 14 Christmas trees, including two real trees, around his home. With themed rooms and decorations, McCarthy says it took a month to set up.
An advertisement for Buck & Honeys restaurant honors its namesake, William “Buck” Birkinbine, after his recent passing. “You were a cherished citizen of Sun Prairie. We will honor your name.”
BIRTHS: Boys to Amanda Moore and Edward Gullickson, Dec. 4; George and Sarah Boyer, Nov. 28.
DEATH: Larry Ziegler, 62, Nov. 28.
25 Years Ago
Dec. 25, 1997
Beginning Jan. 2, Sun Prairie Taxi will begin offering shared ride taxi service to Sun Prairie residents. Sun Prairie Taxi, owned and operated by Pat McGinty, currently operates taxi companies in Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater, Lake Mills, Monroe, and Medford.
On Monday, council members on the city council’s Safety and Ordinance Committee, with one abstention, recommended a proposed ordinance governing the city’s recently enacted four percent room tax to the city council. The ordinance spells out penalties for non-compliance.
In a dual article both in English and Spanish, a feature describes the community help Jesus and Rosa Sanchez as they welcomed baby daughter Valeria Sanchez at 15 weeks premature on Sept. 29.
BIRTHS: Boys to Kathy and Randy Frentzel, Dec. 16; Koreen and Steve Kueber, Dec. 17. Girls to Jane and Tim Algiers, Dec. 17; Victoria and Tom Bush, Dec. 16.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1972
Proposed development of Bradley Park (now Sheehan Park) was outlined in the last city council meeting. Among the features of the development would be three or four ponds or lakes, providing for both fishing and swimming in different areas, four softball diamonds, two baseball diamonds, camping areas and hiking trails, and a hockey rink. Park plans are not yet final.
This issue of The Star-Countryman is a special milestone issue. For the first time in the history of the newspaper, 18 pages in one section are printed with the new Color King Press. It can print up to 24 pages in one section.
George Riley, an active member of the local Colonial Club, was named to the Dane County Commission on Aging.
The second annual Youth Fest was held at Sacred Hearts with plenty of rock music and dancing. It was started last year by Fr. Dennis Ganshert.
Chef John Mossholder and his wife prepared a Christmas ham at the Colonial Club for those who might otherwise have spent the day alone.
Cage player of the week is Tom Janssen.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Maffet on Dec. 20.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1947
In their Christmas message, the editor and publisher, Hazel and James Sullivan, write: “Tonight a large part of the world is cold and tired and hungry and homeless…would it was in our power to give you the things which would make your Christmas really merry…but since these things are only in the province of the little Savior himself, our Christmas wish for you is that you may know the peace he came to bring.”
Pfc. Sherlock Larson, USMC, of Camp Lejeune, N.C., is spending Christmas with his parents here.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Beyer recently celebrated the 55th anniversary of their marriage.
Pfc. William Long, 356th Army Band, Fort Belvoir, Va., is spending a 20-day furlough with his parents.
Students home for the holidays: Thomas Mount from Campion High School, Prairie du Chien; Patricia Carroll from Eau Claire Teachers College; Dorothy Twiton, from Augsburg College, Minneapolis; James Lampman, from LaCrosse College, Robert and Barbara Reed, Whitewater College.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Paulson, recently; Mr. and Mrs. Austin Reak, Dec. 19. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. William Wagner, Dec. 18.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 28, 1922
The Ford Motor Company reports that during the first 11 months of 1922, retail deliveries of cars and trucks totaled approximately 1,200,000.
Another lyceum program will be presented on Monday, Jan. 15. Waldo Wettengil, a most talented actor, will present a group of both serious and humorous short plays, along with musical readings, monologues, and songs.
At the Zwicky Auto Co., the price of a new Ford coupe is $530.
A Buick six-cylinder touring model car sells for $1,195 at the Kroncke Auto Co.
It is reported that the balance sheet in the U.S. Postal Department shows a debt of about $64 million for 1922.
A New Year’s dance will be held at Tester’s Hall on Jan. 1.
More than 125 players participated in the Foresters’ Keno party last Thursday night. Fat geese, ducks, chickens, cigars, and apples were given as prizes. After the games, lunch was served. (Keno was a game of chance like bingo.)
At the Universal Grocery, a New Year’s special is peanut brittle for 15 cents per pound.
125 Years Ago
Dec. 23, 1897
The village schools will close Friday for a week’s vacation.
Home for the holidays: Louis Gmeinder, a theological student at Dubuque, Iowa; B.L. Clary, a student at the Rush Medical College in Chicago; Miss Estelle Hayden, a teacher at Edgerton; Otto Krause and Fred Hillenbrand, students at St. Francis Seminary.
To our subscribers who are paid in advance, to those who are in arrears and to those who borrow the paper, we wish a Merry Christmas.
Advertisement: Cutters and sleighs are going fast at Hayden’s Hardware.
A Farmer’s Institute will be held here Jan. 27 and 28. A committee is at work preparing the program.
A Madison Journal reporter congratulates the UW School of Music for having such a talented instructor as Ada Bird. “With her years of training in the best European conservatories, the Madison people can trust her knowledge and good judgment in all matters of musical etiquette…she can direct the education of their sons and daughters according to the most approved methods in the music world.” (Ada Bird was the daughter of Charles Bird, early settler of Sun Prairie.)
DEATH: Mrs. Matilda Moughmer Crabtree, 62, Dec. 18.