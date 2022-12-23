10 Years Ago

Lions Reading Action Program
In the Sun Prairie Star 10 years ago this week: The Sun Prairie Lions donated money for each class at Westside Elementary School to receive a book as part of the Reading Action Program. The program allowed Sun Prairie Lions Club members to read a book to a kindergarten class, and the class would receive that book purchased by the Lions Club. In addition to then-Westside Principal Rick Mueller (back row, far right), Sun Prairie Lions members participating (from middle, back row) included Gary St. Louis, Pat Ross, Judy Hatz and Diane Venden. The club recently discussed reviving the program, but the Sun Prairie Lions have not determined which schools and books will be designated for the program.

