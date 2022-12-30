10 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 2012
The planned summer 2013 replacement of two bridges in Token Creek is raising regional concerns, because Highway 19 will be closed for almost three months to complete the project. Besides the timing of the project, 25 attendees of the public meeting questioned emergency vehicle access and permanent widening.
Last year the Sun Prairie High School introduced a new Lifeguard Training for PE class. This year, the number of students signing up for the class increased 50 percent, requiring a third section. Students learned CPR, first aid and how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).
The 10th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest is accepting online for the 2013 competition until Jan. 31. The contest is designed to help entrepreneurs turn their ideas into business plans and get feedback from mentors, investors, and other professionals.
25 Years AgoJan. 1, 1998
A special section celebrates the 100-year anniversary of Chase Lumber. J.W. Chase built a grain elevator in 1897 and invested in a lumber business, a bank and two tobacco firms. Ben Chase joined the family business in 1906, when he graduated from the University of Wisconsin and became manager of the Chase, Mann and Gross lumberyard. In 1908, Ben purchased the Gibbons lumberyard located on Main Street. Theodore Willis Chase, Ben’s son, was a student at Ripon College when his father died.
The 16 members of the Sun Prairie High School Madrigal Singers, under the direction of Mary Schmidt, presented a conference Dec. 17 at the American Family Insurance national headquarters in Madison. They received lunch and a tour of the facility, and a $300 donation was received by the music department.
The school district is seeking volunteers on Jan. 10 to move items from the old middle school, located on South Street, to the new Patrick Marsh and Prairie View Middle Schools.
BIRTHS: Boys to Howie and Vicki Chaussee, Dec. 23; Suzanne and Jeff Diercks, Dec. 26; Peter and Kathleen Kienitz, Dec. 20; Terrie and Hans Jerosch, Dec. 24; Kelly and Tony Barth, Dec. 23. Girls to Becky and Doug Abing, Dec. 25; Mike and Cindy Ring, Dec. 26.
DEATHS: Olive L. Weisensel, 88, Dec. 22. Ralph H. Schwartz, 82, Dec. 22. Dorothy Louise Harrison, 71, Dec. 22. Walter P. Franzen, 89, Dec. 26. Rosemary F. Anderson, recently.
50 Years AgoJan. 4, 1973
A front page photo features the first Sun Prairie baby of the new year. He is Cory Robert Thompson who appears with his mother Mrs. Eugene Thompson and a nurse, Jane Kershner, at Madison General Hospital. As the winner of the New Year Baby Contest, his family and he are winners of $25 plus many items donated 20 local businesses.
O’Keeffe Park suffered years of setbacks when city funding was refused because of the lack of more specific cost figures. (The park was later renamed Sheehan Park.)
Jean Bink placed first in the 26th annual Voice of Democracy Broadcast Script Writing Scholarship Program, sponsored by the VFW. She is a sophomore.
Editor Bruce Harrison laments that many young people today are not familiar with the melodies of the great classical music but have grown up on the electronic throbs of guitars. He invites the young people to be open-minded and explore the music of their parents.
Karl W. Rogers is now stationed in Babenhausen, Germany, with B Battery, Ind. Bn. He works in the Battalion Maintenance Office.
Mrs. Sandi Jonson and Edmund Schenck were installed at the local Order of Eastern Star as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron.
BIRTHS: Boys of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Thompson, Jan. 1; Mr. and Mrs. Gary Weisensel, Dec. 9; Mr. and Mrs. James Dollack, Dec. 29; Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Scott, Dec. 29; Mr. and Mrs. Rueben Anderson, Jan. 2. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Laufenberg, Jan. 2.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 1, 1948
Oscar Rennebohm, acting governor of Wisconsin, has proclaimed Jan. 5 as Wisconsin Centennial Day. Wisconsin was admitted to the union with its present boundaries on May 29, 1848.
The Sun Prairie Creamery company announces the sale of the business to E.H. Tucker of Lodi. The sale came about as the result of the illness of Fred Werner, who has been associated with the company for more than 14 years. Other co-owners were Ed Schey, A.G. Scheurell and Randolph R. Conners of Madison. The building was purchased some time ago by the Wisconsin Porcelain Co. (located on Market Street).
Charles Thompson was the winner of the Dekalb Corn Growing Contest in Dane County with a yield of 110.19 bushels per acre.
Cpl. T.W. Smith and Cpl. George B. Weisensel, USMC, were home for Christmas from Camp Lejeune, N.C.
There are many local news items about who visited whom over the holidays.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Estervig, Dec. 29. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Alois Weber, Dec. 24.
100 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1923
It is claimed that the possession of the fastest Curtiss Pursuit Plane gives U.S. air supremacy. A new development is also a ship, the U.S. Langley, which can carry planes capable of landing and taking off from the deck.
The annual Poultry Show will be held at the city hall Jan. 8-12.
In England, there is some question regarding who should be given credit for the invention of the military tank which became an important weapon in the World War. One version is that it was Lord Kitchener’s idea and others give the credit to Winston Churchill.
WEDDING: Flora Streiff and Ensign Walter G. Schindler, Jan. 1.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Scheuerell, Jan. 1.
DEATH: William Freidl, Dec. 25.
125 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1897
An effort is being made to form an athletic association in the village and to procure a gymnasium with the necessary appliances for physical development.
Union Christmas tree services held at the city hall last Friday evening were a complete success. Numerous presents were passed out.
A number of Dane County Norwegians are organizing for the establishment of a colony in Alaska. A number of prominent Norwegian citizens in Madison are backing up the enterprise.
Mr. and Mrs. William W. Bewick celebrated the 25th anniversary of their marriage on Christmas Day.
W.S. Hidden, former editor of The Countryman, now a clerk in the state land office in Madison, has now bought a complete new printing outfit, which he will put in at Edgerton.