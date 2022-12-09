10 Years Ago Dec. 6, 2012

Bank of Sun Prairie Chairman of the Board Tom Tubbs and President Alice Hensen presented Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association leadership with a check for $30,000 as part of fundraising for the new Sun Prairie Ice Arena. The donation will place the bank’s logo at center ice of Rink 1 for five years.

Cartoons from 10 years ago

Ten years ago this week, this cartoon appeared in the Sun Prairie Star on the page opposite the Opinion Page, also known as the Op-Ed Page. Cartoons appeared in black and white in the Sun Prairie Star before the 2010s. From about the mid-2010s on, at least one cartoon appeared in color because they became more available from syndicated services available to Hometown News LP, which published the Sun Prairie Star and other weeklies. Occasional cartoons also appeared during this time from local artist Katie Hoeppner, famous for her Jimmy the Groundhog cartoons. She continues to draw Sun Prairie Star Coloring Contest pages at Groundhog Day each year.

