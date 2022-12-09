10 Years Ago Dec. 6, 2012
Bank of Sun Prairie Chairman of the Board Tom Tubbs and President Alice Hensen presented Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association leadership with a check for $30,000 as part of fundraising for the new Sun Prairie Ice Arena. The donation will place the bank’s logo at center ice of Rink 1 for five years.
The Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an agency of the Department of Defense, held its annual “Bosslift” event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif. Fifty-six employers from throughout the state, as well as Haley Hensen, a 2010 graduate of Sun Prairie High School.
Members of the Sun Prairie Transit Commission are scheduled to meet Friday, Dec. 7 in closed session to consider bids received as a result of a request for proposals to provide transit service to the City of Sun Prairie.
Pictured in this issue, Linda Anderson participated in the Sun Prairie Police Department’s annual Shop with a Cop program at Walmart, and Santa joined American Legion Post’s annual Children’s Christmas Party, this year held at C.H. Bird Elementary school, 1170 N. Bird. The event is free for kids ages 0-10.
BIRTH: A boy to Amanda and Paul Kapugi, Oct. 27.
25 Years Ago Dec. 11, 1997
Last week, the town of Bristol committed $250,000 to the new Sun Prairie Public Library building over the next 10 years.
Seventy-five percent of respondents to a survey conducted by The Star on a city-sponsored rideshare taxi service indicated they would use the service if it were offered. Several respondents hoped the hours would reflect the needs of senior citizens.
The annual Christmas by Candlelight concert at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie, is part of the yearlong celebration of Music Director Linda Stauffacher’s 25th anniversary of music ministry at the church. It will be held on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.
WEDDINGS: Jody Schwerdtfeger and Steven Rough, Aug. 2. Sara Skalitzky and Jay Hausser, Oct. 11. Kristine Roth and Robert Ulfig, Oct. 11.
DEATH: Lynn F. “Casey” Cripps, 81, Nov. 29.
50 Years Ago Dec. 1972
The city council approved the city budget, but the budget did not include money for a youth center.
Value Village is one step closer to becoming a reality in Sun Prairie. The City Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of rezoning and site use.
The Junior High gathered 4,144 pounds of clothing to contribute to the Save the Children Federation.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Feuling, Dec. 9; Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Renz, Dec. 11; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Frost, Dec. 11 (twin girls). A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Garry Weisensel, Dec. 9.
75 Years Ago Dec. 11, 1947
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Litz and their three children escaped death when fire destroyed their farm home at 5 a.m., Monday. Mr. Litz ran to the barn to get another fire extinguisher and Mrs. Litz, along with two children, escaped by jumping from the porch roof. Only one pair of the children’s shoes and a vase were saved from the house. The cause of the fire was a defective chimney.
Fire of unknown origin destroyed the North Windsor School about 4:10 a.m. Monday. Harry M. Hanson, Superintendent of Eastern Dane County, said that the 24 pupils will be transported to Morrisonville.
Mrs. Royal Shultis was elected Worthy Matron of the local Twilight chapter of the Eastern Star.
The high school students will present the comic operetta “The Lass of Limerick Town.” Mrs. R.F. Schiller is the director.
Miss Mary Storke was installed as the honored queen of the newly organized Sun Prairie Bethel of the International Order of Job’s Daughters Saturday night.
The Home Talent Basketball season opens tonight with the Sun Prairie team playing at Columbus. The local roster includes Willard Borchert, manager and coach; Al Oehrlein, Bill Birkinbine, Noonie Stohl, Curt Sheehan, Paul Olson, Bob Vinje, George Hughey, Bob Welsch, Bill Irwin, Tom Bareis, Leo Bakke and Bob Anderson. Forest Chase will officiate.
Wilbur Davison, Jr., arrived home last week. In the middle of January, he will return to Navy duty in Pearl Harbor.
Mr. and Mr. Wade Hughey observed their 25th wedding anniversary Dec. 7.
Alfred Weisensel was promoted to sergeant in Nagoya, Japan, with the Fifth Air Force.
WEDDINGS: Dorothy Brock and Robert Lewis, Dec. 6; Augusta Melius of Hartford and William Fritz of Sun Prairie, Dec. 6; Laura Binstock and Melvin H. Olson, Nov. 29.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Schleicher, Dec. 4. Twins (a girl and a boy) to Mr. and Mrs. Clem Hensen, Dec. 7.
DEATHS: Joseph J. Duschack, 75, Dec. 6; Mrs. Walter Miller, 70, Dec. 6; Frank H. Waves, 70, Dec. 2; Mrs. Henry Kraus, 79, Dec. 6.
100 Years Ago
Dec. 14, 1922
In national news, it is reported that President Harding’s annual message to Congress cites various problems facing the country and declares that the prohibition law must be enforced. Business outlook is good with increases in sales of basic commodities.
At the Twentieth Century Club, a paper on “Pending Legislation in the U.S.” was presented by Mrs. Mayme Rood and another paper was read by Miss Jennie Ritchie on “Pending Legislation in Wisconsin.”
Walter Renk was elected treasurer of the Agricultural College Federation Board.
Groceries, nuts, candies, notions, and toilet articles are advertised at the J.A. Batz store. A five-pound pail of syrup sells for 23 cents and a half pound bar of Baker’s Bitter Chocolate costs 16 cents.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Joe Krebs, Dec. 9; Mr. and Mrs. Ray Spangler, Dec. 8. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Julius Krebs, Dec. 8.
DEATH: Wilhelmina Bennen, 58, Dec. 3.
125 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1897
Rev. R.W. Jamison closed the revival meetings here Monday evening. The meetings were well attended throughout the three weeks.
Chas. A. Trapp has put a new sign over the front of his store which reads “Trapp’s Cash Store.”
W.E. Angell went to Milwaukee Tuesday to attend a reunion of the Army of the Frontier. The convention was held in commemoration of the battle of Prairie Grove, Ark., fought Dec. 7, 1862.
An Italian peddler was compelled to pay a fine of $27 for peddling without a license. He had a state license, but the village requires a local license.
Mrs. Letta Peckham and Charles Phillips, both of this village, were married Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8.
The village board carried out a motion last Monday to fit up the city hall for an opera house. Work on the stage will begin at once and will be in readiness in a few weeks, when it will be formally opened with home talent under the direction of L. Rufus Hill in “The Iron Master.”
As many as 50 wheat teams were seen waiting to be unloaded in the village this past week, reminding the old residents of the days when Sun Prairie was a wheat market in this section.
In the village board proceedings, it’s recorded that an ordinance and franchise was approved for Chas. B. Hayden to build and maintain an electric plant.