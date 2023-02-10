10 Years Ago

Weather permitting, Sun Prairie residents Dedra Wellman and Evan Schmidt will be participating in the sport of skijoring (skiing and driving) at Fireman’s Park in Columbus on Saturday, Feb. 9. The sport involves one person wearing skis being pulled by motor vehicles, dogs, or in Schmidt’s case, a horse.

Day One Pizza donates to ice arena fundraiser

As it appeared in the Feb. 7, 2013 issue, Day One Pizza recently sponsored a fundraising night for the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association, and Day One co-owner David Thwing (back row) presented the donation with SPYHA players (from left, front row) Nolan Culbertson, Noah McCrary, Zachary Walker and Noah Wendler holding the large check. In the background is the old Sun Prairie Ice Arena, which was located across from Prairie Athletic Club on Athletic Way for years until the club purchased the arena and property, forcing the arena to conduct the “It’s More than Just the Ice” fundraiser (the poster for the fundraiser is posted at right) and move to a two-sheet arena located at 838 Grove St., just north of Sun Prairie East High School.

