10 Years Ago
Weather permitting, Sun Prairie residents Dedra Wellman and Evan Schmidt will be participating in the sport of skijoring (skiing and driving) at Fireman’s Park in Columbus on Saturday, Feb. 9. The sport involves one person wearing skis being pulled by motor vehicles, dogs, or in Schmidt’s case, a horse.
Jimmy the Groundhog, held by keeper Jerry Hahn of Jerry’s Apples, delivered the good news of early spring to Mayor John Murray during the Feb. 2 Groundhog Day festivities in Cannery Square. Following the ceremony, Jimmy and Jerry were invited to attend the Feb. 2 wedding of Amanda Brown and Brandon Anderson. It was the first wedding that Jimmy the Groundhog has ever attended.
If you were living in Wisconsin in 1944 and 1945, chances are good that at times there was a prisoner-of-war (POW) camp located near you. Betty Cowley has recounted many of the details of Wisconsin’s history involving the camps in her book Stalag Wisconsin: Inside WWII Prisoner-of-War Camps. The book took her three years to research and interview subjects.
BIRTH: A boy to Randy and Wanda Lund, Jan. 14.
DEATH: Richard J. Nordness, 76, Feb. 2.
25 Years AgoSteve Knaus is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the party responsible for vandalism on Feb. 14 at his warehouse on Linnerud Drive and Bristol Street.
The Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department is currently seeking businesses, individuals, and other organizations to donate trees for the 1998 Arbor Day Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, April 25 in Carriage Hills Estates Community Park. Last year, a record 43 trees were received and planted.
It’s recommended that Sun Prairie creates a kindergarten task force. Sun Prairie’s first kindergarten program was organized 100 years ago in a local church basement amid a sweeping international movement inspired by German educator Friedrich Froebel.
WEDDING: Julia Christy Bruckert and Patrick Dennis Day, Sept. 13.
DEATHS: Georgia Harvey, 88, Feb. 15. Doris Kennedy, 89, Feb. 11.
50 Years AgoTwo more subdivisions were approved by the city council. The Schey-Hanley-Renk development was granted a change of zoning approval and City View Heights was also approved.
Dan Devine of the Packers will be the speaker at the Green and Gold Businessmen’s banquet.
Marshall’s Evergreen Mall will have a drug store, food store and a restaurant.
The local Legion Post recently purchased the Cobb property on the corner of Main and Lincoln Street and will use it as a parking lot.
The Cardinals bowed to Monroe and lost the Badger Conference Basketball Championship — the first time in five years.
DEATH: Edward Rogerson, 75, Feb. 14.
75 Years AgoAl’s Dairy Bar has just been remodeled for more convenience. New booths and counters have been rearranged and there is a new speaker for the jukebox for better music reproduction.
Twentieth Century Club is preparing a program to celebrate Wisconsin’s centennial locally. Various tableaux and short talks will be presented in connection with the Parent Teachers Meeting on March 1, at the school gymnasium.
On Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, Postmaster Margaret McGonigle mailed letters with a groundhog feature on the envelope. The emerging from-the-hole design was made by Ira Bennett of Eau Claire and his son. They plan to make a series of designs for the centennial year.
Last week editor Hazel Murphy Sullivan began a series of articles entitled “Wisconsin Under Three Flags.” The French were the first to arrive here from Europe. In this week’s article, she describes the coming of the English and how they took over the territory after 1763. At the end of the American Revolution in 1783, Wisconsin was a part of the Northwest Territory and under the rule of the United States. The articles are published as a part of the state centennial celebration.
DEATH: John Warmuth, 93, Jan. 30.
100 Years AgoThomas A. Edison celebrated his 76th birthday in his laboratory at West Orange, N.J., working as usual. (He is a distant relative of the Edisons in Sun Prairie.)
The historic building on the Jacobs homestead, used in later years as the Gisholt home for the aged, was completely destroyed by fire of undetermined origin last Friday morning.
It is predicted that auto prices will be rising. In this issue, the highest priced Ford sedan at the Zwicky Auto Co. is $595. The highest priced Buick six-cylinder sedan costs $2,195.
Worldwide interest is focused on the Valley of the Kings along the Nile in Egypt, where Howard Carter has discovered the tomb of King Tutankhamen. The treasures are valued at $15,000,000. Native troops are on guard at the tomb day and night.
Hot lunches, prepared by the pupils under the supervision of their teachers, have been served in all the schools of Dane County this winter. Better attendance and more alert pupils in the afternoons are touted as benefits.
125 Years AgoThe kindergarten closed Monday for a two-week vacation because of several cases of scarlet fever depleting the ranks of the little ones.
Geo. M. Dott will erect a new residence on Vine Street. N.P. Mader also contemplates the erection of a dwelling on Vine Street, on a lot recently purchased from Mrs. J. Marks for $225. Mr. Dott purchased his new residence lot from R.V. Swain for $500.
In spite of the bad roads caused by the blizzard, there were about 60 couples at the Fireman’s Ball at the City Hall on Monday evening.
DEATH: Mrs. Eliza J. Swain, 84, Feb. 11.