10 Years Ago
Members of the Dane County Farm Technology Days Committee announced on Feb. 11 that the Statz Brothers Farm will be the host farm for the 2015 Farm Technology Days event Aug. 25-27. Hosting the event on the farm located just east of Sun Prairie will more than likely play a large economic impact in two years when the event takes place. It has already drawn interest from the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission as well as the City of Sun Prairie.
The most recent projections from the University of Wisconsin’s Applied Populations Lab are predicting an eighth elementary school for Sun Prairie in the not-too-distant future. According to a report provided at the Monday, Feb. 11 School Board meeting, enrollment across all grade levels increased by 2,390 between the 2002-03 school year and today.
A draft city reorganizational chart, seen for the first time by the public on Tuesday, Feb. 12, was tabled by aldermen for one week during the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting. The proposal divides the city’s roughly 17 departments into eight subcategories, including two new ones.
Pictured in this issue: some of the hundreds of talented youth that participated in the district solo and ensemble competition at Patrick Marsh Middle School.
Three-time Olympic gold medalist and volleyball great Misty May-Treanor made a scheduled appearance at the newly opened Sun Prairie Woodman’s on Thursday, Feb. 7 to promote Wheaties and autograph her selection as the box cover.
25 Years AgoThe Crosse House may be moved 200 feet west of its current location, thanks to action taken last Wednesday by the Sun Prairie City Council. The original deed shows the original property line including land 200 feet to the west. If the property is moved, it would not appear to jeopardize the status of the property’s designation on the National Register of Historic Places or as a State Historical Landmark.
Carlyle Wilkinson, deputy police chief, received a standing ovation at Tuesday night’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting for completing 30 years of service. He’ll return soon as a dispatch supervisor. His friends and co-workers marked his retirement with a party last Friday night at the Sun Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362.
Forty people attending the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership meeting heard Alice in Dairyland, also known by her real name of Courtney Ott, detail Wisconsin’s various agricultural products, including dairy cattle, sheep, cheese, cranberries, wine, mint, potatoes, and apples. Picked last June to serve as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador, she is the 50th Alice in Dairyland.
The Sun Prairie High School varsity cheerleaders will make school history this weekend when they become the first local squad to participate in a national coed competition, the United Performing Association Nationals, held in Minneapolis on Feb. 21-22.
BIRTHS: Boys to Denise and Greg Pigarelli, Feb. 15; Jodi and Robert Miller, Feb. 10; Tina and Russ Schneider, Feb. 16; Kari and Rob Schlimgen, Feb. 13.
50 Years AgoProfessor William Tischler was the speaker at the annual Museum and Historical Library dinner. He told of the construction of “Old World Wisconsin” at Eagle, Wisconsin.
Front page photos show a Dane Lumber Co. truck which crashed head-on into a sign post at the Mobil Service Station. The driver, Victor Statz of Dane, swerved to avoid hitting a car. He is listed in fair condition at St. Mary’s hospital.
Instructions for baking bread were presented at the Colonial Club by Mrs. Pat Krueger, representing the Wisconsin Gas Company.
75 Years AgoSunday and Monday, there will be a double feature at the Prairie Theater. James Stewart and Jane Wyman will appear in Magic Town. Tarzan and the Huntress will also be shown with Johnny Weissmuller and Brenda Joyce.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Reinen observed their 40th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wegner, Feb. 13.
100 Years AgoThe final Lyceum program will be presented next Thursday when the Watteau Girls are here. The two girls suggest memories of the exquisite ladies of the old French court with special musical and dramatic ability. They dressed as shepherdesses.
Several rural schools were not in session last Wednesday because of the snowstorm.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Blaska, Jr., Feb. 16.
DEATH: Henry Lawrence, 77, Feb. 14.
125 Years AgoThe District No. 10 school in Pierceville will close its winter term on Friday of this week. Several pupils intend writing for diplomas. (A final examination at the end of 8th grade was given to pupils planning to attend high school. In the early days, the Pierceville community was noted for a number of students who enrolled in the University of Wisconsin after completing elementary school in Pierceville.)
Joseph Oehrlein and Frank Voelker have formed a partnership and will engage in the farm machinery and implement business. They will in the coming season erect a machinery warehouse on the west side of Market Street on a lot recently purchased from Reba Babcock at the cost of $150.
Joseph Entress has established a tinshop in a portion of M. Schroud’s store in North Bristol. A complete line of hardware and a supply of pumps and windmills can be found at his new shop.
DEATHS: Mrs. Eliza J. Swain, 84, Feb. 11. Aaron Reidel, Feb. 4.