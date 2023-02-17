10 Years Ago

Members of the Dane County Farm Technology Days Committee announced on Feb. 11 that the Statz Brothers Farm will be the host farm for the 2015 Farm Technology Days event Aug. 25-27. Hosting the event on the farm located just east of Sun Prairie will more than likely play a large economic impact in two years when the event takes place. It has already drawn interest from the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission as well as the City of Sun Prairie.

SPARC Judge Forum (2013)
In the Feb. 14, 2013 issue: Candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice (above with moderator John Nichols at right) and Branch 16 Dane County Circuit Court Judge answered questions during a forum held Feb. 6 presented in the community room at the Sun Prairie Public Library presented by the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition. The forum, moderated by Nichols from The Capital Times and The Nation, was split into two parts — with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Ed Fallone (above, far left) and Vince Megna (above middle left) first answering questions, followed in the second part of the forum with questions answered by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Candidates Rhonda Lanford and incumbent Judge Rebecca St. John.

