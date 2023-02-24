10 Years Ago

Sunshine Supper, about to undergo renovations, was brimming with smiles, excitement and sledgehammers on Feb. 15 as the group was preparing for their “wall-breaking” ceremony. The organization is preparing to expand and renovate their space at 1632 W. Main Street, and the excitement was palpable.

John Murray and Julie Wiedmeyer (2013)
In the Feb. 21, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star, Sun Prairie Mayor John Murray and Sunshine Supper Committee Leader Julie Wiedmeyer showed off their mallets after successfully carrying out the “wall breaking” at the end of a Feb. 15 news conference marking the start of construction at Sunshine Place’s new space for Sunshine Supper in the Galaxy Plaza Shopping Center. The center has since added office space for CARDS Closet and other support programs for Sunshine Place, which is located just across the parking lot from the center.

