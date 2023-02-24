10 Years Ago
Sunshine Supper, about to undergo renovations, was brimming with smiles, excitement and sledgehammers on Feb. 15 as the group was preparing for their “wall-breaking” ceremony. The organization is preparing to expand and renovate their space at 1632 W. Main Street, and the excitement was palpable.
Musicianship was on display last Saturday at the Sun Prairie Essentially Ellington Regional High School Band Festival, held Feb. 16 at Sun Prairie High School.
Acting on a recommendation made that night by its Committee of the Whole, the Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval Feb. 19 to a warranty deed with restrictive covenants for the new Sun Prairie Ice Arena at 828 Grove Street. The items were agreed to between the City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association (SPYHA) on Feb. 19 following about 60 minutes of negotiations.
On Feb. 9, Madison area schools that offer Chinese language classes came together for a Chinese New Year celebration of the Year of the Snake, held at Memorial High School. Sun Prairie, Middleton, Memorial and Waunakee High Schools collaborated with the Verona Area International School.
DEATH: Betty Y. Lendt, 78, Feb. 9.
25 Years AgoAfter earning the 1998 UPA Championship award for cheer, the Sun Prairie Coed Cheerleading Squad was given a fire truck parade from downtown Sun Prairie to Patrick Marsh Middle School.
An editorial recalls the history within North Bristol. In 1955 the Hunt Feed Mill opened its door in North Bristol. Last Sunday, the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department burned the mill down as a drill, ending the Hunt Feed Mill’s 43-year place on the well-traveled landscape near the crossroads of Highways N and V in the town of Bristol.
Based on a demo tape of the group, the SPHS Jazz I student musicians have been named finalists in the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition. The honor has earned the students a trip to the finals in New York, where they will attend workshops with top musicians and perform at Lincoln Center.
DEATHS: Vera Moy, 70, Feb. 19. Charlene M. Battist, 66, Feb. 17.
50 Years AgoGary Bender, a Madison area television sportscaster, was the guest speaker at the Chamber of Commerce dinner and discussed UW basketball. He said firing Coach Powels would be an oversimplification of the problem.
Police officer Ronald Faust has been appointed police lieutenant, having made the highest score on a recent examination.
An architect has been hired for the new school to be constructed on Thompson Road.
The Cards beat the champion team from Fort Atkinson, but they remained in second place, one game behind Fort Atkinson. The Cards later beat Columbus and remained in the tournament.
The Jaycettes presented a babysitting clinic which was attended by 74 students, 11 years of age or older.
WEDDINGS: Carol Shannon and Lyle Fox, Feb. 17; Sharon Ann Thurland and Gerald Kalscherer, Feb. 10.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Charles McPherson, Feb. 20; Mr. and Mrs. Howard Wendt, Feb. 24. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Heruth, Feb. 21; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hass, Feb. 23; Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Benish, Feb. 23.
DEATHS: Reuben Schroud, 62, Feb. 24. Leighton (Bud) Hall, 44, Feb. 21 (auto accident).
75 Years AgoThe pageant celebrating the Wisconsin Centennial will be presented here on March 1. Mrs. Walter Rend will read the script interpreting the tableaux. The musical part of the presentation will be arranged by Mrs. R.F. Chiller.
Art Kranz, manager of the Sun Prairie home talent baseball team, has called a meeting for players.
A letter from Sister Mary Veronica in China was recently received by her mother, Mrs. Louisa Scheuerell. Sister Mary Veronica was the former Loretta Scheuerell and is now a member of the Order of St. Francis. She teaches at a Chinese girls’ school. In her letter, she expressed her gratitude for the gift of money sent by the organizations of Sacred Hearts Church. Instead of spending money to exchange gifts, the Sun Prairie Catholics had pooled their money and sent it to China. Sister Veronica wrote that the gift would be used to pay for lamps and for kerosene to keep them burning.
DEATH: Mrs. Edmund Warmuth, 47, Feb. 24.
100 Years AgoNils Rein, violinist, will give a concert at the high school gym on Friday evening, March 9. He came to Madison from Minnesota 12 years ago to learn to become a druggist, but when he began to play the violin, he was encouraged to give his full time to that instrument. He has played in the large cities of France and England following the war.
The Lutheran church is planning a two-day bazaar and supper at the Fuhremann Seed Co. on March 12 and 13.
The Commercial Hotel is temporarily without a landlord and the place is practically closed for the present. (It was located on the southeast corner of Main and Bristol streets. The building still stands in 1998.)
B.B. Cobb, who has been in the creamery business here for 36 years, has resigned.
The high school debate team won against Cambridge on Monday night. Members of the team are Leonard Starker, Ellen Chase and Frank Haberman.
Almost a full page of photos in this issue show the treasures found in the tomb of King Tut-Ankh-Amen, recently opened in Egypt.
At the Evergreen Lawn rural school, all the children have been ill for the past few weeks. The teacher, Miss Burns, was the only one in the building and the library was her only companion. Monday morning, school opened with an attendance of four pupils.
WEDDING: Wade H. Edison and Beatrice Eckert, Feb. 24.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Dwey March, Feb. 27; Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Gehrke, Feb. 24; Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Ratzlow, Feb. 27; Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Blaska, Feb. 16.
DEATH: Frederick Schadel, 85, Tuesday.
125 Years AgoAbout 25 inches of snow fell in one of the worst blizzards in years. The storm commenced Saturday morning and continued without cessation till Monday morning.
A “poverty social” will be held at the Baptist church. All guests are asked to wear old clothes.
In spite of the bad roads caused by the blizzard, there were about 60 couples present at the Fireman’s Ball given at the City Hall on Monday evening.
Fifteen pupils of Miss Blanche Hayden’s piano and organ class took part in a recital at Mrs. Bird’s home recently.
The U.S. Battleship Maine was blown up in the harbor of Havana on Feb. 18. President McKinley suspects that it was not an accident. War with Spain is probable, according to local editors Dunphy and Bull. The number lost in the sinking of the Maine now totals 253.
WEDDING: Joseph Fish and Eva Loomis, Feb. 16.
DEATH: Barnard Finger, 66, Feb. 19.