10 Years Ago
Groundhog Day festivities will begin just after 6:50 a.m. in Cannery Square in downtown Sun Prairie. Jimmy will be escorted by the Sun Prairie Fire Department and arrive at 7 a.m. at Cannery Square, where Mayor John Murray will host the morning’s proceedings.
The new Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) program secured funding last year from several sources, including Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) and Student Services. Now, as long as CHUMS remains a Title I school, the district can apply for Title I funding for the program.
Jim Kvalheim, Tom Kazmerak, and Kodey Feiner from the Soggy Prairie Boys performed on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol Street, during the Kellan Meinke benefit. The fundraiser also featured a silent auction, food and refreshments.
Sun Prairie resident Gordon Anderson is one of 23 volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Dane County building homes in western El Salvador. The group leaves on Saturday, Feb. 2 and returns on Feb. 10.
25 Years AgoPictured in this issue, Mayor JoAnn Orfan proceeds over the official Sun Prairie Groundhog Day prediction outside VFW Post 9362 on Monday morning at exactly 7:12 a.m. Verdict: early spring.
On Monday, Walter Renk became the largest single contributor to the Sun Prairie Public Library fundraising project by pledging a $150,000 contribution. He donated in memory of his late wife, Martha Meier Renk, who died Jan. 3, 1997 at age 87. In honor of the donation, the library’s Reading Room will be dedicated in the library as the Martha Meier Renk Quiet Reading Room.
For many years, area cemeteries were cataloged by Professor Gerhard Naeseth, the former director of the genealogical center. Naeseth collected information by touring cemeteries and recording tombstone information into notebooks. Arnold Offerdahl, a Sun Prairie resident, has recently taken on the gigantic task of transferring the late Naeseth’s records into a computer.
On Saturday, Feb. 7 and Sunday, Feb. 8, members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will reunite for Alumni Choir Weekend organized in honor of music director Linda Stauffacher’s 25 years of choral ministry.
WEDDINGS: Lisa Phelps and Scott Lange, Sept. 19. Kristen Stauffacher and Dan Novitch, Sept. 20.
BIRTHS: Boys to Jim and Heidi Rogers, Jan. 19; Larry and Beverly Erbs, Jan. 19; Becky and Chris Gerg, Jan. 22; Richard and Jane Zuelsdorf, Jan. 26. Girls to Shawna and Jeremy Miller, Jan. 20; Stopher and Sheryl Bartol, Jan. 25; Ava Foulke-Formisano and Chris Fromisano, Feb. 2.
DEATHS: Richard “Dick” Ziegler, 62, Dec. 31. Vernon Young, 77, Jan. 29. Laurel B. Riley, 73, Jan. 28. Marjorie Jacobson, 89, Feb. 3. Robert “Bob” Harris, 82, Jan. 29.
50 Years AgoThe Groundhog did not see his shadow at the Erich Lenz home, which means an early spring. The morning of Feb. 2 was chilly and rainy.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Krause recently sold their grocery store to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Schwebs.
Promises, Promises will be the next Civic Theater production. Mike Herron, Cheryl Bergum and Ken Royal will have leading parts.
Mike Terry and Dan Nelson won championship awards at the Badger Conference Wrestling Tournament.
High school student Dale Russell portrayed Mark Twain at a recent Kiwanis meeting.
Girl’s high school interscholastic basketball became a reality in this 1972-73 school year.
Julie McRoberts is the high school’s 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.
J. Blaska, Don Keller and the Bank of Sun Prairie plan to build duplexes and 35 single family dwellings on Blaska’s land in the Sun Prairie township.
WEDDINGS: Mary A. Breunig and William J. Jundstrom, Jan. 27; Joane A. Czehno and Eric E. Trodahl, Dec. 23; Beverly Ann Yelk and Thomas Konkol, Jan. 6.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Hoffman, Jan. 30. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Stanek, Feb. 1.
75 Years AgoIn a special meeting at the Platteville State Teachers College, some 2,000 people met to see what can be done to save the rural schools. Sentiment at the meeting indicated that the one-room school has no faults that can’t be corrected without consolidation.
The Sun Prairie Lutheran Church of Burke took final action to change its name to the Burke Lutheran Church.
Mrs. M.A. Fahmy of Cairo, Egypt was guest speaker at the Twentieth Century Club. Her husband is doing graduate work at the university in Madison.
WEDDINGS: Alice Marie Ellingson and Reuben J. Banda, Jan. 31; Joyce Strassburg and John McGovern on Wednesday.
DEATHS: Mrs. Arch Davison, Sr., 79, Jan. 28; Jon Warmuth, 93, Jan. 30.
100 Years AgoThere was much resentment in Germany when the French took over the Ruhr region recently.
Walter Renk was awarded a medal from being high man on the University Livestock Judging Team at the last International Show held in Chicago.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schernecker celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday evening.
Spring suits have arrived at J.F. Dott’s store, priced at $29.50.
The South Bristol Neighborhood Club met on Feb. 6. The program included songs, a reading, a violin duet, an informal debate in which it was resolved that “The Ford is superior to all other cars for practical purposes,” and lunch. This was followed by dancing.
The Twentieth Century Club held its annual “Gentlemen’s Evening,” at which the husbands of members were invited. A short play portraying the servant girl problem in a humorous way was presented. This was followed by piano music and a vocal duet with encores and then dancing.
Miss Lantry, teacher of Domestic Science at the high school, is leaving for a better position in St. Paul. The school is sorry to see her go.
County Superintendent of Schools Sylvanus Ames is retiring after more than 28 years of service. A candidate for his office is Miss Eleanore Weisman of this village.
WEDDING: Mary E. Cobb and Charles J. Dott, Monday morning.
125 Years AgoAt the newly formed debating society at the new high school, it was resolved that “the United States was justified in making war upon Mexico.”
The westbound passenger train last Friday morning struck a team on a sleigh driven by L.E. Austin at the East Main Street crossing. The horses were killed instantly and Mr. Austin was thrown several feet, but was conscious when he was picked up.
A sleigh load of 18 men, who were coming out from Madison to a Sun Prairie hotel last Monday, could not get any farther than the Gilman farm. They had to turn back because of the high drifts.
The Women’s Relief Corps will commemorate the birthday of our martyred President Lincoln, with exercises at Hayden’s Hall.
The Farmer’s Institute was a big success.
WEDDING: L. Rufus Hill and Edith Lewis, Jan. 31.