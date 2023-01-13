10 Years Ago

A feature in this issue states the Sun Prairie Historical Museum has a large collection of materials on Dane County Judge Jack (John) Aulik, due to the generosity of Ruth Aulik, Jack’s wife. Jack passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2001 after a long struggle with cancer.

First Sun Prairie Girls Basketball Team (1901)

A presentation entitled “Play With Heart: A Celebration of Sun Prairie Lady Athletes!” took place during the halftime of the Sun Prairie Girls Varsity Basketball game on Jan. 19, 2013. Girls’ athletics started in Sun Prairie in 1901 with a basketball team of 10 (above). In 2013, Sun Prairie had 49 girls participating in basketball from freshmen through varsity teams.

