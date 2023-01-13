10 Years Ago
A feature in this issue states the Sun Prairie Historical Museum has a large collection of materials on Dane County Judge Jack (John) Aulik, due to the generosity of Ruth Aulik, Jack’s wife. Jack passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2001 after a long struggle with cancer.
Sacred Hearts Parish kicked off its 150th anniversary celebration at its weekend masses. The band Leather and Lace provided the music for the Saturday, Jan. 6 mass. Sacred Hearts will be hosting a number of events for the community and parishioners throughout the year.
During halftime of the Sun Prairie girls basketball game versus Verona on Saturday, Jan. 19, ladies of all ages will be honored for their participation in athletics at Sun Prairie. Girls’ athletics started in Sun Prairie in 1901 with a basketball team of 10. Today, Sun Prairie has 49 girls participating in basketball from freshmen through varsity. A presentation entitled “Play With Heart: A Celebration of Sun Prairie Lady Athletes!” will take place.
A Sun Prairie mainstay for more than 50 years was demolished at the corner of Bird and Main Streets. Pete’s Café and Tavern (pictured in this issue) later became Duschack’s and finally Paul’s Bar in 1977. Owner Joann Lipka staffed the bar many times and worked there until just before it closed in 2004. The property was purchased in August 2012 by former Paul’s Bar bartender Tony Humphrey, who razed the bar on Jan. 2 and 3.
DEATH: Russel R. Weisensel, 81, Jan. 5.
25 Years AgoThe “R word,” or referendum, was discussed on Monday evening as policymakers mulled several big ticket items which have been hovering in the margins of public discussion in recent months. Long-range proposals include districtwide technology needs, sports facility upgrades, elementary school additions, and the proposed district office relocation.
Bank of Sun Prairie employee Rose Tiedt will attend her first-ever National Football Game at the Super Bowl this year. She was one of only two names picked to win an all-expense-paid trip to San Diego, Calif., to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII. Tiedt remembered that she registered only once in October at the Pick ‘n Save store in Columbus.
During a special Monday night Sun Prairie City Council meeting, aldermen approved two ordinances levying a four percent lodging room tax and creating a Tourism Commission.
Opening ceremonies are expected to be held at Prairie View and Patrick Marsh Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7:50 a.m. The ceremonies will begin outside the schools, weather permitting, then continue outside for an extended assembly.
BIRTHS: Girls to Tina and David Johnson, Jan. 6; Sandy and Bill Grunewald, Jan. 8; Patricia and Scott Faust, Jan. 9; Kent and Yvonne Kohn, Jan. 12; twin girls to Lori and David Castleberg, Jan. 9. A boy to Amy and Mark McCutcheon, Jan. 8.
DEATHS: Leila I. Frank, 78, Jan. 11; Henrietta Mariah Bradley Huber, Jan. 10; Kenneth Mickelson, 80, Jan. 9.
50 Years AgoMayor Ted Chase has announced that he will be a candidate for re-election.
Traffic lights are being installed on the corner of Main and Bird Streets.
Incumbents Duane Barrington and Paul Bergmann have filed as candidates for the school board.
Over 2,500 people attended the open house at the Bank of Sun Prairie when the new expanded facilities were opened last week.
E.H. Petterle was reselected president of Prairie State Bank.
WEDDING: Suzanne Lehman and Kenneth Blasing, Dec. 16.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Allan Busse, Jan. 5; Mr. and Mrs. Roy Sizemore, Jan. 8; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fink, Jan. 8. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. James Kaiser, Jan. 9.
DEATHS: Mrs. Sylvia Pribbenow, 25, Sunday night (auto accident); Mary Thomas, 85, Jan. 11; Mrs. Inis Sindt, 76, Jan. 14; Mrs. Irene Klein, 88, Jan. 14; Mrs. Anna Wagner, 61, Jan. 9; Gilbert Shey, 68, Jan. 14; Nancy Richardson, 27, Jan. 9.
75 Years AgoThe Rev. William H. Wiedenmeyer was installed as pastor of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sunday evening.
Mrs. Alfred Ness, English teacher at the high school for the past four years, will leave to be with her husband in Oconto at the end of this semester.
At the Koltes and Keegan Hardware and Appliance Store Store, a GE washing machine sells for $144.75.
WEDDING: Shirley Haakenson and Stanley K. Groth on Saturday, Jan. 10.
BIRTHS: All girls to Mr. and Mrs. Loren Mizer, Jan. 10; Mr. and Mrs. Engelbert Mautz, Jan. 12; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Renz, twins, Jan. 6.
DEATH: Mrs. Amelia Boehnke, 90, Jan. 1.
100 Years AgoIn the Poultry Show, some of the winners were Dr. E.C. Cobb for highest scoring bird; Theo Beers for highest scoring cockerel; Lester Thorpe for highest scoring pullet, and Joe Mahacheck for highest scoring hen.
At the Universal Grocery Store, three cans of Campbell Soup are priced at 25 cents.
DEATH: Frank Gallagher, 87, Jan. 8.
125 Years AgoThe good people of Sun Prairie are invited to donate books for the reading room of the newly organized Young Men’s Club. Sixty names have been attached to the club.
There will be an old-fashioned social at the Baptist Church. Chicken pie with all the trimmings — 25 cents for adults and 15 cents for children. The menu includes baked beans, pumpkin and minced pie, fried cakes, ginger cake, cookies, tea, and coffee.
When the horse’s harness became loose, Mrs. W.H. Slatter and her daughter met with a runaway accident near the corner of Main and Church Streets and their cutter tipped over. They were severely bruised, though no bones were broken. Now they are getting along nicely.