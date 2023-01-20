10 Years Ago

During a regularly scheduled Sun Prairie City Council meeting, held Jan. 15 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, Mayor John Murray began proceedings with Jerry and Maria Hahn, keepers of Sun Prairie’s famous furry forecaster, Jimmy the Groundhog, who was also on hand to receive a proclamation. Feb. 2 was declared Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie.

Deb Holmen (2013)

In the Jan. 17, 2013 issue: Deb Holmen celebrated 30 years at Bank of Sun Prairie. She received a service award at a luncheon in recognition of the achievement. Holmen is a Personal Banking Supervisor. She has earned four diplomas in Financial Institution training through American Banker’s Association. Holmen is active in Sun Prairie Civic Theater, a member of the Radio Active Theatre Group in Madison and a member of the Women’s Choir at Bethel Lutheran Church. She represents the bank by volunteering for the Business and Education Partnership and Personal Economics Program. Holmen lives in Madison with her husband Dale. They have a daughter, son and two grandchildren.

Tags