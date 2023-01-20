10 Years Ago
During a regularly scheduled Sun Prairie City Council meeting, held Jan. 15 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, Mayor John Murray began proceedings with Jerry and Maria Hahn, keepers of Sun Prairie’s famous furry forecaster, Jimmy the Groundhog, who was also on hand to receive a proclamation. Feb. 2 was declared Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie.
The Madison Jazz Society will sponsor a Super Jazz Book & More Sale on Feb. 1 and 2. All proceeds from the sale will benefit the Society’s school grant fund.
The Sun Prairie High School wrestling team returned from Middleton with a 38-33 Big Eight Conference dual-meet victory, setting the stage for a fifth straight league championship in the Big Eight.
BIRTH: A girl to LeaAnn and Josh Odekirk, Jan. 4.
DEATHS: Steven W. Gehrke, 60, Jan. 12. Marilyn Joyce Larson, Jan. 12. Virginia Lybek Schweiger, recently. David Stankevich, 59, Jan. 11.
25 Years AgoSun Prairie is trying to decide the fate of the historic Crosse House at 133 West Main Street, built by the late Dr. Charles G. Crosse circa 1866. Members of Sun Prairie Historic Restorations, Inc., a non-profit group which is restoring the architectural relic, have been circulating petitions calling on the city council to schedule a referendum.
The upcoming production of the Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods is quietly being hailed among groupies as “the show Sun Prairie Civic Theatre audiences have been awaiting for 28 years.” Typically, SPCT musicals are put together over the course of 6-8 weeks so as not to overburden the all-volunteer casts that practice in the evenings after the players have put in long days at work.
Patrick Marsh Middle School Principal Dean Gorrell donned a tuxedo and cape in the school’s gym to welcome students to the newly opened Patrick Marsh Middle School on Tuesday morning.
Three candidates, including a lieutenant at the Sun Prairie Police Department, have been named as finalists to succeed Sun Prairie’s Deputy Police Chief Carl Wilkinson. Wilkinson said he will retire on Feb. 20 after 25 years of service with the department.
After eight hours of interviews on Jan. 13 and 14, the Sun Prairie School Board has narrowed the list of finalists to two candidates for district administrator. The two final candidates are Timothy Culver and Benjamin Kanninen.
WEDDINGS: Pamela Ponath and Tobin Marek, Aug. 31. Sara Derr and Christopher Eull, Oct. 18. Ellen Benisch and Brad Molitor, Oct. 18.
BIRTHS: A girl to Pamela Link and Mike Wemmer, Jan. 12. Boys to Kathy and Andrew Weisensel, Jan. 16; Evelyn Baehr and Eric Pongratz, Jan. 15.
DEATHS: The Rev. Palmer Arthur Wahl, 91, Jan. 9. Archie Crawford, 91, Dec. 20.
50 Years AgoPaul Schultz, 18, and Joseph Skalitzky, 26, have announced they are candidates for the office of Mayor.
Total construction permits of all types totaled nearly $4 here during 1972.
Badger Firestone Limited will open its new store here soon.
Airman Stephen D. Krall has been assigned to Keesler AFB.
Seven young people and a chaperone from the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church accompanied a group from Burlington on a bus trip to Old Mexico over Christmas vacation.
World Karate Champion J.B. Chung lives in Sun Prairie. He won the title in a weeklong meet in Seoul, Korea, in 1959. He now operates the Tae Kwon Do Karate School in Madison.
The filing of five candidates for school board will make a primary election necessary on the first Tuesday in March. Two seats need to be filled.
A brief feature tells of how two Sun Prairie sisters operate a doll workshop at Notre Dame of the Lake in Mequon, Wis. They are Grace Ann and Jovita Skalitzky and are Sisters in the Notre Dame Order of the Catholic Church.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Jepson, Jan. 17; Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ness, Jan. 17; Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Anderson, Jan. 18.
DEATH: Francis Schuch, 79, Jan. 1.
75 Years AgoDuring this Wisconsin Centennial year, special attention is being called to the farms in the same families for 100 years. The Arthur farm near Cottage Grove on Highway N was first owned by John Arthur, who came from England over 100 years ago. Thomas Samuel Arthur Jr. is the present owner. He is the great-grandson of John Arthur.
Arlyn Nyborg has re-enlisted in the Army Air Corps.
All directors of the Bank of Sun Prairie were re-elected at the annual meeting. They are George T. Mitchell, Walter Yelk, J.P. Chase, George Chase, and A.A. Weinard.
More than 1,850 people turned out to see the new Ford trucks at Hanley Motor Sales last Saturday.
T/5 Arthur Morschauser arrived Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Morschauser. He had been stationed in Germany as a member of the Military Police for 24 months.
WEDDING: Reba Newburger and Alden O. Holten, Jan. 17.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Zimbrich on Jan. 16; Mr. and Mrs. Morris Fehrman, Jan. 17.
100 Years AgoIn national news, it is reported that the new president of the Armour meat packing company is Edson White. He began work 30 years ago as a checker in the livestock pens at $12 per week.
Miss Helen Stier underwent an operation for appendicitis last week, on Wednesday, and is now getting along nicely.
At Weisensel’s Store, shoelaces are priced at two pairs for five cents. Gingham cloth for dresses sells at 28 cents per yard.
WEDDING: Charles Hidden and Anna Weigen McBain, Jan. 14.
125 Years AgoThe annual Farmers business and mid-winter fair will be held Jan. 27 and 28.
The annual bank statement of financial condition appears in this issue. The Bank of Sun Prairie reports $16,023.95 Resources and Liabilities. The Farmers and Merchants Bank reports $107,228.98.
At East Bristol, a play was given on Sunday night and repeated on Monday. It was a financial success.
E.E. Thompson sold a nine-month pig weighing 380 pounds.
DEATH: Mrs. William Bradley, 80, Jan. 5.