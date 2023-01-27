10 Years Ago

The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation was excited to present a check for $3,043 to the Sun Prairie Public Library Board. With this year’s contribution, the library will be able to expand its very popular digital services.

Holiday Inn, Stauffachers donate $50,000 to SPYHA
Buy Now

In the Jan. 24, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star, the Holiday Inn at the American Center announced its recent $50,000 donation to the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association ice arena project to be able to wrap the Zamboni with advertising (the Zamboni resurfaces both ice sheets at the arena). Dave Batterman (right) and 11-year-old Ryan Batterman accepted the check from (left to right) Margaret Stauffacher, Luke Stauffacher and John Stauffacher representing the Holiday Inn at the American Center. The Stauffachers were active for years with SPYHA. The photo accompanied a question-and-answer article about the fundraiser to construct the new arena.

Tags