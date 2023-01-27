10 Years Ago
The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation was excited to present a check for $3,043 to the Sun Prairie Public Library Board. With this year’s contribution, the library will be able to expand its very popular digital services.
Acting on a recommendation from the city administrator, members of the Sun Prairie City Council on Jan. 22 authorized staff to begin the hiring process for a new full-time city attorney.
The Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) will host a community forum with candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Dane County Circuit Court on Feb. 6 from 6-8 p.m. in the Sun Prairie Public Library’s Community Room.
A question-and-answer column by the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association (SPYHA) details frequently asked questions for the capital campaign for the new ice rink. It states the current Sun Prairie Ice Arena has surpassed its estimated lifespan of 20 years, and with maintenance, has lasted for 35 years, but mechanicals are starting to fail. The Prairie Athletic Club has offered to purchase the building and property.
BIRTHS: Boys to Johanna Gleason and Jacob Tolley, Jan. 5; Jon and Maureen Drunasky, Dec. 29.
DEATH: Michael A. “Mike” Miller, Jan. 19.
25 Years AgoJimmy the Groundhog, Sun Prairie’s fearless furry forecaster, will emerge from his burrow and take to the skies on Monday, Feb. 2, when he is scheduled to arrive at the VFW by hot air balloon (weather permitting) to make his 50th annual prediction about the approach of spring.
More than 124,000 Wisconsin taxpayers filed their income taxes using TeleFile last year. E-filing is rising in popularity and creates faster refunds, about half the time it takes for paper returns.
District Administrator Al Rosenthal said discussions are underway to review hazardous roadways which qualify city students for busing services. As it stands, students who live outside the boundaries of the City of Sun Prairie are eligible for full busing services as mandated by state law, but students inside city limits qualify only if they are faced with a hazardous roadway on their way to school, as defined by law enforcement officers.
A new marketing campaign declares Sun Prairie, Wis., as “America’s Can-Do City.” An unveiling ceremony was held at General Casualty.
If all goes as planned, by mid-April, the towns of Burke, Bristol, Sun Prairie, and Blooming Grove will share one deputy and their own municipal court.
WEDDING: Diane Rhody to Erik Shetney, Dec. 20.
BIRTHS: Boys to Lesley Gomes and Rollie Brockman, Jan. 24; Ann and Dayton Sederquist, Jan. 25; Jim and Hedi Rogers, Jan. 19; Linda Ketchum, Jan. 16. Girls to Shane and Michelle Snyder, Jan. 22; Julie Schwellenbach and Mike Hietpas, Jan. 24; Elizabeth and John Eaton, Jan. 21.
DEATHS: Elizabeth D. Wegmiller, 79, Jan. 15. Martha A. Skalitzky, 74, Jan. 26. Gertrude M. Morschauser, 71, Jan. 22. Doris Keip, 70, Jan. 21. Clarence Drunasky, 68, Jan. 20. May Anderson, 86, Jan. 22.
50 Years AgoAn editorial reads, Thank God, peace is here. Let us rejoice. A ceasefire was declared in Vietnam last week. The war has probably split this country ideologically more than anything else in history…The question is, can the forces divided by war now pull together and work in harmony?
Susan Schroeder will study in England for a semester as part of her course at Taylor University in Indiana.
The Cards beat Stoughton, 79-58, and Edgerton won over Fort Atkinson. The Cards are back in the conference race.
WEDDINGS: Diana Pettis and James Belanger, Jan. 20; Wendy M. Clark and Allan C. Bachmann, Jan. 6.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Hal McGuire, Jan. 24; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Smith, Jan. 29; Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Baumbach, Jan. 22; Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Mueller, Jan. 19. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Grady, Jan. 27. The adoption of a baby girl is announced by Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Skalitzky, born Jan. 6.
75 Years AgoThe Rev. Benjamin Joseph Reddington has been appointed as curate at Sacred Hearts Church.
Miss Margaret Bischoff presented a travelog hitting high spots of Guatemala at the Parent Teachers Association Meeting.
The U.S.S. Savo Island, aircraft carrier, received the presidential unit citation. Ray Estervig served 18 months aboard the ship in the Central Pacific during 1944 and 1945. The award was received for destroying one heavy Japanese cruiser, a light cruiser, a submarine and 64 energy airplanes.
In this issue appeared the first of a series of “Postscripts to Wisconsin’s Yesterdays,” recalling our state’s history as the 100th anniversary of statehood is celebrated this year. Editor Hazel Murphy Sullivan is the author.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Yelk, Jan. 25.
DEATH: Mrs. C.A. Lewis, 89, Jan. 25.
100 Years AgoThe public schools have been closed a few days this week because of an epidemic of colds. On Tuesday, 43 students and four teachers were absent.
Last Friday evening, just before dusk, residents in the northwest part of the village saw a full grown wolf in the roadway near the Birkinbine home. By the time guns were made available, the wolf had trotted leisurely into the country.
Rupert J. Batz, John Fehrman and Walter Taylor went out on a fox chase last Wednesday and succeeded in their event. They received a $4 bounty and $17 for the pelt.
E.F. Klubertanz has commenced an extensive remodeling of the interior of his hardware store. The second floor is being fitted for a storeroom and an open stairway will be installed. A modern front will replace the present one, and the store will be rearranged for both convenience and better display of goods.
The Interurban Telephone Company, serving this area, reports that the Sun Prairie Exchange has 536 phones at the end of 1922 — one less than the end of 1921. Waterloo has 864.
DEATHS: Miss Nettie M. Gale, Jan. 25. Charles E. Stimson, 51, Jan. 28. O.C. Murr, 63, Jan. 24.
125 Years AgoThe worst snowstorm since 1881 swept over this section Saturday evening.
A little excitement was created Friday afternoon when Frank Marek’s horse, attached to a single cutter, ran up through the streets and collided with a hitching post in front of Engel’s store.
A sleigh load of eight people was driven out to Madison by Walter Montague to hear Handel’s Oratorio “Judas Macabeus” by the Madison Choral Union.
Enrollment in all 12 grades of the public school now totals 184.
The Old Folks Social given by the elderly people of our village at the Baptist Church was a decided success. Supper was ready at 6 p.m. and about 125 people were served. There was a chorus, solos and original poems.
The Whittier Society has been formed and a meeting of young people from the school and village was held Friday evening. Prof. Jas. Melville is the manager ex-officio, and a debate was presented.