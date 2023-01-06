10 Years Ago
The Sun Prairie Cardinals boys’ basketball team handed Fort Atkinson an 82-44 defeat in the championship game of the Sun Prairie Holiday tournament.
QBE employees donated time, money, and resources to more than a dozen organizations in 2012. The biggest donation was a gift of $114,000 to the United Way of Dane County.
Every quarter, American Legion Post 333 of Sun Prairie sponsors an opportunity to donate blood. The next drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church.
DEATHS: Marijean Trodahl, 88, Dec. 26. Mildred (Shellum) Swenson, Dec. 25.
25 Years AgoPetitions are circulating through Sun Prairie calling for a public referendum on the April 7 spring election ballot to protect the historic Crosse House at 133 W. Main Street in Sun Prairie.
Pictured in this issue, Barb Kolb puts on a sumo suit during last Wednesday night’s Firstar Eve activities at Prairie Athletic Club. Kolb defeated her husband, Jack, while wearing a heavily insulated suit.
WEDDING: Stacie Escher and John Ramthun, Sept. 27.
BIRTHS: Girls to Jan and Duane Helwig, Dec. 28; Jerry and Maureen Heimerdinger, Dec. 30; Wendy and Clyde Nead, III, Dec. 31; Gail and Naser Salha, Dec. 31; Patricia and William Weisensel, Dec. 31; Renee Beicher and Breenan Kraus, Jan. 3.; Dee Dee DeRohan and Tim Krickl, Dec. 19. Boys to Angie and Steve Cottrell, Jan. 1; Margie and Mike Fitzpatrick, Jan. 3.
DEATHS: Gus Nelson, 75, Jan. 1. Mabel M. Minie, 82, Jan. 2. Francis Theresa Barman, 91, Dec. 30.
50 Years AgoMayor Ted Chase has announced that he will be a candidate for re-election.
Traffic lights are being installed on the corner of Main and Bird Streets.
Incumbents Duane Barrington and Paul Bergmann have filed as candidates for the school board.
Over 2,500 people attended the open house at the Bank of Sun Prairie when the new expanded facilities were opened last week.
Mayor Chase has named a Citizens Committee to work with the Planning Commission in updating the city’s Master Plan. The appointees are James Knocke, Jack Baltzer, Thomas Bareis, Michael Gaffney, and Joseph Steffes.
E.H. Petterle was reselected president of Prairie State Bank.
WEDDING: Suzanne Lehman and Kenneth Blasing, Dec. 16.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Allan Busse, Jan. 5; Mr. and Mrs. Roy Sizemore, Jan. 8; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Fink, Jan. 8. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. James Kaiser, Jan. 9.
DEATHS: Mary Thomas, 85, Jan. 11. Mrs. Inis Sindt, 76, Jan. 14. Mrs. Irene Klein, 88, Jan. 14. Mrs. Anna Wagner, 61, Jan. 9. Gilbert Shey, 68, Jan. 14.
75 Years AgoThe Rev. William H. Wiedenmeyer was installed as pastor of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sunday evening.
Dave Catlin will get the Eagle Scout ranking at the court of honor Thursday night. He is the first Sun Prairie boy to win the honor.
At the Koltes and Keegan Hardware and Appliance Store a GB washing machine sells for $144.75.
WEDDING: Shirley Haakenson and Stanley K. Groth, Jan. 10.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Loren Mizer, Jan. 10; Mr. and Mrs. Engelbert Mautz, Jan. 12; Mr. and Mrs. Mrs. Joseph Renz, twins, Jan. 6.
DEATH: Mrs. Amelia Boehnke, 90, Jan. 1.
100 Years AgoAn auto thief from Columbus broke out of jail in Madison by prying open the second story window with a chain and table leg. He used two blankets, tied together ropelike, to lower himself to the ground. It is the first escape from the bullpen and is considered the most clever and daring on record here.
Emile Coue, a French druggist, is in the United States to teach auto-suggestion. It is his claim that if you repeat, “Day by day in every way I am getting better and better,” it will cure your sickness, if you believe what you are saying.
A Hard Time Dance will be held by the Elmer Peterson Post at Tester’s Hall. A prize will be given for the hardest hard time costume.
At the Universal Grocery Store, three cans of Campbell Soup are priced at 25 cents.
WEDDING: Flora Streiff and Ensign Walter J. Schindler, Jan. 1.
DEATHS: George Schmidt, 62, Thursday evening. Rev. William Hein, recently. Frank Gallagher, 87, Jan. 8.
125 Years AgoMonday was hog day and the town was full and running over with teams. Business was lively and the merchants were kept busy during the whole day. (Many farmers brought their hogs for shipment by railroad to the markets.)
The good people of Sun Prairie are invited to donate books for the reading room of the newly organized Young Men’s Club. Sixty names have been attached to the roll of the club.
Nancy Van Sant is the new president of the WRC (Women’s Relief Corps, the Auxiliary of the Grand Army of The Republic, veterans of the Civil War).
There will be an old-fashioned social at the Baptist Church. Chicken pie with all the trimmings—25 cents for adults and 15 cents for children. The menu includes baked beans, pumpkin and minced pie, fried cakes, ginger cake, cookies, tea, and coffee.
New curtains adorn the windows of a good many business places in town. Now strangers can read and learn from the inscription upon them to whom the place belongs and what their business is.
The W.C.T.U. (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) will give a program of recitations with vocal and instrumental music this Friday at the Methodist Church.
The Farmers Institute on Jan. 27-28 will feature lectures on various farm topics ranging from swine, dairy cows, poultry, fruit trees, corn, and crop rotation with some recitations and music by local talent.