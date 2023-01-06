10 Years Ago

The Sun Prairie Cardinals boys’ basketball team handed Fort Atkinson an 82-44 defeat in the championship game of the Sun Prairie Holiday tournament.

QBE Foundation presentation

In the Jan. 3, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star, a large feature story featured this photo with the QBE Foundation presenting the United Way of Dane County with a $50,000 check in early December 2012. Pictured above from left to right are Lynn Latham, QBE employee; Renee Moe, United Way of Dane County VP Resource Development/Marketing; Jill Righels, QBE employee; QBE of Sun Prairie Vice President Scott Cummins; Bill Monkmeyer, UWDC Senior Director; Leslie Howard, UWDC President & CEO; Gary Reed, UWDC Loaned Executive.

Tags