10 Years Ago July 5, 2012
Sun Prairie native, U.S. Army 2nd Lt., and Boy Scout Troop 333 Eagle Scout Jason Klemp spent some time with the Boy Scouts at their Tuesday, June 26 meeting at Sacred Hearts.
Sun Prairie’s Angell Park was host to muscle, classic, and stock cars for the fourth annual car show. The proceeds from the show will be donated to the Fireman’s Park in the Prairie Dream Park and the National Lung Cancer partnership later.
Several Walmar Drive residents decried the city’s decision to install sidewalks along their street in 2012. About 20 residents attended a public information meeting held at the Municipal Building on June 28 to inform people on the scope of the project and answer any questions.
DEATHS: Della Rose Schroedl, June 27. Richard C. King, 74, June 30.
25 Years Ago July 3, 1997
Pictured in this issue, Brooke Town, Brianna Town, and Andrew Adkins cheer for the parade entries during the Flags of Freedom parade on Saturday afternoon. The Sound of Sun Prairie alumni band performed during the Flags of Freedom Field Show at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday night.
The paper pays tribute to McGovern’s Club’s 50 years in business and Chase Lumber’s 100 years in business. “Things have changed during the long-standing tenures of both businesses, but one thing remains constant in Sun Prairie: Good work does not go unrewarded, and people in Sun Prairie know good, hard-working people produce a good product.”
An article details how the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library was officially established on Aug. 8, 1988 as a result of the efforts of Isabel Baumann, a member of the Twentieth Century Club. In 1901, the Twentieth Century Club’s members started a movement to organize a village library service.
The Sound of Sun Prairie will offer a free concert on Monday, July 14 that will also act as a celebration of the 35th anniversary of the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
WEDDING: Tara and Jeff Swalve, Jan. 4.
BIRTHS: Girls to Julie and Scott Wagner, June 29; Emilie and Dan Van Galen, June 24. A boy to MariDee and Steve Wind, June 20.
DEATHS: Rev. Hugo W. Olson, 84, June 28. Zeno A. Weisensel, 81, June 29. Ruth E. Wilcox, 83, June 28.
50 Years Ago July 6, 1972
Postmaster Martin Feuling announced that a new overnight mail service, assuring next day delivery, is now in effect.
The circus train traveling from Baraboo to the Schlitz July 4 parade in Milwaukee passed through Sun Prairie last Thursday.
The Bank of Sun Prairie opened four new drive-up units and a walk-up window.
Alvin Anderson caught a 26-pound musky at Big Lake in the Boulder Junction area.
Twenty-seven young people were confirmed at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church recently.
The Sun Prairie Star-Countryman won eight awards at the Press Association meeting, and this may have set a record. Dan Royle was named first Publisher of the Year. The newspaper placed first in general excellence and first for best editorial. (Bruce Harrison was the editor.) Other departments received seconds and a number of honorable mentions. Two full pages of photos show the various departments of the newspaper as they prepare each issue for publication.
WEDDINGS: Donna Marie Weisensel and Edward Dolan, July 1; Vicki Moldrem and Karry Cutler, June 17; Peggy Hammond and Ray Fullmer, June 10; Marie Fassbender and Terrance Adams, June 24; Georgia Peterson and James Koltes, July 1.
BIRTHS: All boys to Mr. and Mrs. John Teppo, June 28; Mr. and Mrs. William Toijala, July 2; Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Beard, June 26; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cutsforth, June 27.
75 Years Ago July 3, 1947
Msgr. A.M. Gmeinder’s photo appears on the front page. He was a former resident of this area and was buried here Thursday.
A picture painted by Miss Rush Grimm was purchased by the University of Wisconsin at the annual show. “Landscape” is the title of painting.
Lawrence Welk and his orchestra will be at Angell Park on Monday, July 7.
Singer Patsy Montana will be on the Prairie Theater stage on July 8. The movie will be “Blonde for a Day.” Admission is 25 cents and 30 cents. Matinee is at 2:30; evening shows are at 7 and 9 p.m.
The history of St. Joseph’s Church in East Bristol appears in this issue. Twenty-four families of Catholics from Germany formed the first congregation in 1847.
High wind and rain caused considerable damage on Saturday night.
Final rites for the Rev. and Mrs. C.W. Stark of Oakland, Calif., will be held at the Albion Prairie Primitive Methodist Church on July 6. The Rev. Stark was formerly the pastor at the Methodist Church here.
At Emden’s Grocery Store, Rival dog food sells for nine cents per can.
WEDDINGS: Lucille H. Starker and W. Joseph Zimbrich, July 2; Jeanette A. Kendall and Roland K. Lorenz, June 28; Marion Paskey and Lloyd McDonald, April 12; Dorothy Prohaska and Henry Gmeinder, June 24.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Skalitzky, June 28; Mr. and Mrs. Albert Oehrlein, June 25.
DEATH: Frank Schuch, 79, June 27.
100 Years Ago July 6, 1922
The Chautauqua (tent show) opens on Monday with afternoon and evening programs presenting a combination of serious lectures and entertainment.
On the early afternoon of July 4, Angell Park was filled with a mass of people and autos. A band, concert, ball game, horse races and a vaudeville program made a satisfied crowd.
Mr. and Mrs. D.D. Vincent celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on July 4.
The high school library will open Saturdays, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for those who wish to do some summer reading.
A class of 17 children will stand public examination in the catechism at the Lutheran Church next Sunday at 10 o’clock. Confirmation will be held on the following Sunday. (The Rev. Theodore Thurow was the Pastor.)
At the annual meeting of school district No. 2, including the village of Sun Prairie, with towns of Bristol and Sun Prairie only a small number were present. In the election, 18 votes were cast. The Appropriation for school purposes for the ensuing year will be $17,000. Last year it was $18,000. Miss Estelle Hayden was elected director on the school board. The question of free textbooks was not supported. The resolution to purchase a teacherage for $6,000 was passed. The money will be borrowed from the state at 4% interest and will be repaid in six annual installments with the first payment in 1924.
DEATH: Michael Derr, 84, June 29.
125 Years Ago July 1, 1897
The Ringling Bros. Circus will exhibit in Madison July 14. The show will include 400 horses and 25 elephants.
Mrs. C.L. Long gave a lawn social at her pleasant home last evening. Dainty refreshments were served. (The home still stands at 145 Church Street.)
The annual bicycle race from this village to Madison will be run Saturday afternoon, July 24.
The basement of I.D. Hayden’s new store is completed and work on the building will begin soon.
Last Sunday, 24 children received first communion at Sacred Hearts Church.
The 4th of July celebration will be held Saturday, July 3 with a street parade at 9:30 a.m. with music by the Marshall Military Band. There will be orations at 10 a.m. and music by the band. At 11 a.m. there will be an exhibition by the Fire Department. Horse races will take up the afternoon and a dance will follow in the evening.
A petition is going the rounds of the village, which is being signed, praying the village fathers to pass curfew ordinance.
Miss Lenore Totto of Milwaukee is spending the week with her sister, Mrs. F. O’Keeffe. (Mrs. F. O’Keeffe was the mother of the artist Georgia O’Keeffe, who was 10 years old at the time.)
In the Bailey neighborhood, there was a dance at George Starker’s last Saturday and it was a grand success.
WEDDING: Ida M. Conry and Arthur B. Harris, June 30.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hanley.