10 Years Ago July 19, 2012Last month, the Dane County Board recognized food as a human right at its July 12 meeting. It passed a resolution recognizing housing as a human right. The legislation noted the county’s Human Services Board, along with other government agencies, will initiate a process to develop a Housing Plan by September.
Kids attending AlbertFest on Friday, July 13 were able to see Zoozort’s Zachary the Tortoise up close, among other animals.
The Madison Mallards baseball team and Frontier Communications have partnered to offer free youth baseball clinics in the Madison area, including a July 30 clinic in Sun Prairie.
QBE North America’s Sun Prairie office recently awarded grants to two groups: the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. The latter will help to fund construction of Hope Lodge in Madison, which will be a residential support center for cancer patients and their families.
DEATHS: Harriet A. Davison, 92, July 9. Virginia T. Gerber, 87, July 16. Harold Robert Voigt, 74, July 16. Albert “Al” J. Oehrlein, 86, July 16.
25 Years Ago
July 17, 1997
Columbus Street, sidewalk, or bike path? Mentioning the words to Columbus Street residents and council members before last Wednesday’s committee of the whole were elicited as many responses – some of them even printable – as there were possible solutions to the problem of how to best provide access to the new Patrick Marsh Middle School. The committee made its final recommendation to the council, but it was changed due to citizen objection.
Sports, Arts, Recreation and Theatre Access (SPARTA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to opening doors to local entertainment and fitness facilities. SPARTA recently teamed up with the Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie to reach out to disabled citizens.
An editorial report on the Mars Pathfinder mission. Millions of people have dialed up NASA Internet sites to see the pictures for themselves, and talk has already begun of sending astronauts to Mars, and beyond. “It has rekindled the imaginations of a generation of forward-looking people who are looking for the next big breakthrough for America.”
BIRTHS: Girls to Valerie and James Hommerding, July 8; Chris and Julie Laurent, July 10; Dena Warren and Tom Feiler, July 14; Brian and Jennifer Wilson, July 11. Boys to Jennifer Burton, July 12; Linda and Brad Soderberg, July 10; Lenore and Scott Mullikin, July 11.
50 Years Ago
July 20, 1972
G.G. Berge, school district administrator, is now president of the State School Superintendents.
2nd Lieut. Richard Grausemann won his silver wings at Webb Air Force Base.
Lorna Miller of Sun Prairie was a delegate to the recent Democratic National Convention.
The cross from the 1896 Sacred Hearts Church was given to the local museum by Frank Bedner.
The city is studying expansion of the sewage treatment facilities.
Dr. John Grab told his volunteer medical service in Vietnam at the BPW meeting recently. Dr. Grab served here in Sun Prairie from 1945 to 1969.
WEDDINGS: Barbara Jean Edlund and Kenneth Olson, June 24; Elizabeth Tuschen and Robert Rademacher, Jr., July 8; Karen Wilpot and Charles Molay, July 8.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Kuhow, July 16; Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Oakley, July 12; Mr. and Mrs. William Feldman, July 2; Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Morauske, July 12. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. David Rahn, July 10; Mr. and Mrs. Edward Menago, July 14.
DEATHS: Rev. George P. Klubertanz, 60, Wednesday. Harry Brun, 83, July 13; Otto Weisman, 80, July 15; Ray N. Millard, 80, July 12.
75 Years Ago
July 17, 1947
The Hebl Restaurant has been sold by Jack Hebl to Al Rickman of Madison.
Alex Klubertanz announces that his blacksmith and welding establishment in East Bristol is now open and ready for service.
Irvin Christianson is the new Commander of the local American Legion Post.
A school budget of $35,000 was voted Monday night.
Announcement was made by R.F. Schiller, president of the School Board, that Charles Ashley, an alum, and a Milwaukee attorney, had purchased ten acres adjacent to the high school, which he is donating to the district. The land was known as the Leitch property. (In 2022, Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.)
Thirty persons were present at the School District meeting on Monday. Dr. J.A. Weigen was reelected as Clerk of the District. The proposal for free textbooks was voted down.
Auto races at Angell Park are advertised for Sunday afternoons July 20 and July 27, at 2:30, with time trials at 1 p.m. The races are sanctioned by the Badger Midget Racing Association. Admission is 75 cents, with tax included.
At Emden’s Grocery, salad sells for 35 cents per pint. Cigarettes cost $1.65 for a carton.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Eicher, June 20; Mr. and Mrs. John Knapton, July 14; Mr. and Mrs. Francis Sutter, July 14.
100 Years Ago
July 20, 1922
It is claimed that an average of 5,079 Ford cars are being sold daily. Ford is employing 75,000 men in Detroit.
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will exhibit in Madison on Aug. 1. The circus includes 1,000 animals with 40 trained elephants and 100 clowns.
Plans are being made for the organization of a local Women’s Christian Temperance Union group. (The group opposed the use of alcoholic drinks.)
Mrs. Mayme Gill and Miss Hein are about to open a ladies and children’s ready-to-wear garment store in the Kurth building adjoining the Klubertanz Hardware Store.
WEDDING: Josephine Lee and Ferdinand Haefer, July 17.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hein.
DEATH: Mrs. Anna M. Feuling, Friday.
125 Years Ago
July 15, 1897
John Peckham, one of the earliest settlers of the Town of Sun Prairie, died at his home Tuesday night, July 13, at age 58, from gangrene. Eight weeks ago, he had injured his toe while working in the woods. He paid no attention to the injury until a few days ago when his foot began to swell.
George Maloney has purchased from Lohneis Dushack, the lot west of their saloon building. The lot has a frontage of 26 feet. $750 was the purchase price. Mr. Maloney contemplates the erection of a large brick building on the site.
The 8:30 passenger train Monday morning was about two hours late due to breakage of the engine.
Mrs. John Dore, who lives at the old Peckham place, north of Token, was kicked by a cow while milking and had her left leg broken.
The report of District No. 2 clerk of the towns of Sun Prairie and Bristol and the village of Sun Prairie shows the total number of school-age children in the district to be 338 – 166 males and 172 females.
A feature article tells of the possible future travel through the air by the use of a balloon by propellers. (The Wright brothers flew the first airplane in 1903.)
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Chipman, Saturday.