10 Years Ago
July 26, 2012
A list of 2012 Dane County Fair results is in this issue for the four Sun Prairie 4-H clubs competing this year: Bristol Blazers, Happy Hikers, Ponies and Paws and the Sun Prairie FFA.
Sun Prairians young and old gathered at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School’s track on Friday, July 18 for the 16th annual Relay for Life fundraiser. The event raised over $73,000.
Council members approved the Pizza Ranch Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) on Tuesday night.
A.W. Artworks, located at the corner of Main and Columbus Streets, has completed an 18-month restoration of its downtown space, a process that salvaged portions of the building dating back more than 100 years. The effort included a remake of the building’s interior, a process that unveiled marble tiles and wood flooring that date back to the building’s use as a bank around 1910. The aluminum façade was initially installed by a hair salon and women’s clothing boutique back in the 1950s (in 2022, the building still exists).
DEATHS: Gladys E. Grove, 88, July 19. Lucille Hollis, 89, July 15.
25 Years Ago
July 24, 1997
A feature discusses the new automated teller machine (ATM)’s government regulation on fees. In the last year, only about 10 percent of all Wisconsin banks have opted to charge consumers an access fee. The average charge for using an ATM is 82 cents, with most consumers paying an access fee of $1.
The tournament season begins for the Sun Prairie American Legion No. 1 baseball team this Thursday. Sun Prairie faces DeForest at 5 p.m. at Middleton High School. The other teams in the Middleton Regional included Oregon, Madison Lakers, and Madison East.
Cheerleaders Shanna Conner and Stephanie Coy recently spent two weeks touring Australia as members of an all-star cheer and dance squad, which was sponsored by International Sports Specialists Incorporated.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk announced the completion of construction of the Vilas Zoo’s Big Complex on July 22 at the zoo’s main entrance.
Pictured in this issue, members of Jody Siahaan’s Time Travel class traveled to the Sun Prairie Historical Museum to bury a time capsule as part of their Parks and Recreation course.
BIRTHS: Girls to Bill and Ann Baseman, July 8; Bryant and Tracy Hofer, July 16; Linda and Joe Rauls, July 19; Cheryl and Jim Grimes, June 27; Chris and Julie Laurent, July 10. Boys to Rachel and Cole Price, July 19.
DEATH: Elijah Hill, 61, July 17.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1972
A petition for toll free telephone service within and throughout Dane County was denied by the Public Service Commission.
Free hot lunches will be provided at the schools if the income of a family is below minimum level. The level varies for the number of children in the family. For a family with one child, the minimum is $2,240 monthly.
An upholstery shop is a new business in town and is located at 318 E. Main Street.
Jean Wallace is the new head of the Sun Prairie Nursery School this fall.
Diana Pettis will be a participant in the Miss Wisconsin Teen Pageant.
Maxwell Street Days in Sun Prairie are set for this Friday and Saturday.
At the school district meeting, the budget of $4,441.597 was approved. Insurance coverage paid by the district for all athletes was retained even though some spoke in favor of letting the parents provide the insurance.
WEDDINGS: Eileen Birkinbine and Steve Veith, July 8; Julie Wambach and James Hermanson, June 23.
BIRTH: A boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Gilchrist, July 20.
75 Years Ago
July 24, 1947
A feature tells of Otto Weisensel’s 45 years of business activity in Sun Prairie. He began in 1902 as a clerk in the Lohneis Bros. General Store. Later that same year, he and Ernest Hillenbrand bought out the store.
Dr. Russell Jackson left Monday to take a position with a clinic in Anchorage, Alaska. The Jacksons made their home at the former Bird estate.
More than 2,000 spectators at the auto races at Angell Park last Sunday were given an extra bit of excitement when one of the drivers lost a wheel and overturned his machine. His injuries were reported as slight.
The Sun Prairie Ready Mix Concrete started business here this week in a modern plant on the railroad siding at the end of South Street, just west of the red tobacco warehouse. Frank Stegerwald is the president of the firm.
Dr. Otto A. Uyehara called on friends here last Saturday. He is now teaching in the mechanical engineering department of University of Wisconsin. He is a former resident of Sun Prairie.
WEDDING: Sybelle Florence Krebs and James R. Woodhams, Saturday.
BIRTH: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Finger, June 18; Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Vale, July 18; Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bromberek, July 17; Mr. and Mrs. Claire Arnold, July 11.
DEATH: Dr. G.L. Gibbs, 80, Thursday.
100 Years Ago
July 27, 1922
The cannery factory closed last week, Wednesday, concluding a very satisfactory season. Over two million cans of peas were put up.
Frank Reininger moved his barber shop the latter part of last week into the M.J. Dott building on Main Street.
Without a doubt, the prettiest spot in Sun Prairie just now is W.F. Miller’s backyard. He has flowers by the thousands. (His home was located near the southeast corner of Windsor and Jones Streets.)
A syndicated article tells of the increased interest in hiking and camping among city dwellers as an inexpensive recreation.
At the Universal Grocery, two pounds of fresh coconut sell for 39 cents.
At Eng. Schey & Son store, coffee is selling at three pounds for 78 cents.
At Trapp’s Cash Bargain Store, six rolls of crepe toilet paper are priced at 35 cents.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Maher, July 23.
DEATH: Mrs. Beth Osgood, 59, recently.
125 Years Ago
July 22, 1897
Charles Hidden, the newly appointed postmaster, assumed charge of the office on Friday. He plans to occupy a part of the W.W. Bewick’s store in the Kleiner block.
At Token Creek, a grand ball is planned in the Token Hall on the 30th of this month.
Teachers’ examinations will be given in Sun Prairie on Aug. 9-10. — Kate L. Sabin, Co. Supt. of Schools.
DEATH: Amos Austin, 78, July 18.