10 Years Ago Aug. 2, 2012
The Family Aquatic Center is hosting Heritage Days on Friday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m. There will be live music, a display of items from the old pool, food and fun at this special event.
The new Sun Prairie Woodman’s Foods store, located at 1099 S. Grand Avenue in Sun Prairie, will open on Thursday, August 16. An official ribbon cutting is being scheduled but may not take place until September. Construction of the store began last July following an official groundbreaking.
The countywide library campaign designed to create an endowment to fund humanities programming at all 28 county libraries, called Beyond the Page, is closing in on its $1.4 million mark two years early.
Pictured in this issue are Sun Prairie youth Nick and Ryan Janssen, who captured first and second place, respectively, in Madison’s Paddle & Portage race July 21. The annual race includes a 1.5-mile paddle on Lake Mendota, a 1.5-mile portage over the central isthmus and a 1.5-mile paddle across Lake Monona before finishing at Olin Park.
25 Years Ago July 31, 1997
High-speed winds whipped across the Sun Prairie area on Friday, damaging trees and homes, and leaving some without power for as long as 48 hours. Police recorded more than 75 reports of trees and power lines being down. Sun Prairie Water & Light crews were working to restore power to sections of the city as late as 9:30 p.m.
Members of the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole approved a recommendation to include Sun Prairie’s two cable access channels as part of the new Sun Prairie Public Library last Wednesday night. Design considerations in the new Sun Prairie Public Library and concerns about the affordability of the new space were discussed.
A feature tells of Sun Prairie teacher Barb Mattheis, who has a dog agility park on her farm’s large field, plus a specially outfitted large shed next to her aged, red-painted barns. Mattheis has been teaching dog obedience since 1982.
Friday, Aug. 1 is Gene Schwerdtfeger’s last day on the job as a Sun Prairie letter carrier. The good-natured mail carrier is retiring after 31 years of service to the U.S. Postal Service.
WEDDING: Robin Noon Tuschen and Michael James Buros, June 28.
BIRTHS: Boys to Rachel and Cole Price, July 19; Jennifer O’Neill and Robert Koltes, July 22; Donna and Mike Glick, July 22; Dawn and Les McBurney, July 26; Kalli and Mark Brahmstadt, July 27. Girls to Michele and Charles Dhuey, Aimee and Buford Claborn, July 25.
DEATHS: Mary Ann Knapton Ehlers, 50, July 17. Margaret Hellenbrand, 93, July 27.
50 Years Ago Aug. 3, 1972
The city may give its next mayor a raise in salary, or it may go to a city manager administrator or full-time mayor type of government. Possibilities were discussed at the council meeting.
“Kids from Wisconsin” were guests at the Orville Scheuerell home last week. Casey Scheuerell is a drummer for the teenage group which appears at many fairs, including the State Fair. They will also appear at the John Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C. and at Convention Hall, Atlantic City.
Dale Russell, 17, of Sun Prairie, presented “Yarns by Mark Twain” at the Wisconsin Center in Madison recently.
A brief feature tells of the European tour of Mrs. Jeanne Halverson and her daughters, Kathy and Lori.
The Evergreen Savings & Loan Co. will have a formal grand opening for its new building at 400 W. Windsor Street this Friday.
The detasselers of corn on the Renk farms have almost finished their job for another year. Five large machines each carry 12 workers. It is estimated by Renk that about $35,000 is paid out to detasselers each season.
All schools will officially open August 24.
A contest for the naming of the new park on the Bradley farm bordering South Bird Street will close September 15. (O’Keefe Park was the first name chosen, but eventually it was changed to Sheehan Park.)
Sun Prairie High School’s conference co-champion tennis team received its trophy at a banquet at the home of Blair Moldenhauer Thursday evening.
Sister Mary Delbert Weisensel received a Master of Arts degree in Education at Clarke College.
WEDDINGS: Charlotte Pledger and Duane Zimmerman, July 29; Jane Marie Hanley and David Nelson, July 29; Cathy Ann Hayes and Steven Hovel, July 15; Jennifer Betz and Claude Frickelton, Jr., June 17.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Ram Panjabi, July 27. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gerndt, July 28.
DEATH: Dr. Lyle Cobb, 82, July 29.
75 Years Ago July 31, 1947
Robert Warren and Marvin Michelson were recently discharged from military service. Cpl. Jewett J. “Jerry” Farman and Pfc. Roland C. Clary are on terminal leave.
Two Sun Prairie farm boys were injured in farm accidents last week. Eugene Quamme, 10, was struck by a tractor wheel and suffered a slight concussion and a bruised vertebra. Donald Holznagel, 16, was injured when a tractor he was driving overturned in a ditch. He was reported in good condition at a Madison hospital on Sunday and x-rays were to be taken Monday.
Activities of the Summer Sports Program are reported. Activities include softball, baseball, swimming (at Tenney Park, Madison), croquet, golf, music, art, and recently, ping-pong and checkers have been added. Frances E. Sheehan is the director.
WEDDING: Ruth Elaine Greenberg and Jerome A. Gruenberg, July 26.
DEATHS: Mrs. August Kreger, 84, July 26; Mrs. Hosea Rood, June 26.
100 Years Ago Aug. 3, 1922
Dewey Marsh, who has been conducting the Commercial Hotel barbershop, has moved his place of business into the bowling alley shop, recently vacated by Frank Reininger.
W.F. Renk has accepted a request to judge the mutton breeds of sheep at the Ohio State Fair this fall.
The Sun Prairie Concert Band will furnish music for the baseball game on Sunday with the teams from Middleton and Sun Prairie playing.
The Winter Garden Six will be the orchestra scheduled for Friday night at the Angell Park Pavilion.
At Weisensel’s Grocery, you can buy 3 lbs. of lard for 39 cents and Brick or American cheese for 25 cents per pound.
A new Oakland Six touring model automobile is advertised for $995.
WEDDING: Clara Broome and Peter Loy, May 17.
DEATHS: Frank Person, 53, recently. Mrs. Frederick Bird, July 27.
125 Years Ago July 29, 1897
An eclipse of the sun could be seen this morning, from 7:41 to 9:48.
J.W. Chase and G.C. Stevens of Bristol have purchased a new thresher and will go into the field as soon as the threshing season opens better prepared than ever.
Joseph Statz has disposed of his saloon business and property to John Bradenstein for $4,500.
Our building growth took a fresh impetus this week when work was begun on four new buildings – Peter Batz’s implements warehouse and hardware store; I.D. Hayden’s hardware store, George Maloney’s store; and T.C. Hayden’s new building next to C. Trapp’s store.