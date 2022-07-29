Dorn True Value
As the owners of Dorn True Value Hardware, the Tom Dorn family — as described in this issue of the Sun Prairie Star from 2012 — completed a major renovation of their Sun Prairie store, a process that took five months and has already elicited some surprised reactions from customers. The store is located just off Windsor Street near the Highway 19 exit from Highway 151.

10 Years Ago Aug. 2, 2012

The Family Aquatic Center is hosting Heritage Days on Friday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m. There will be live music, a display of items from the old pool, food and fun at this special event.

