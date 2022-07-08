10 Years Ago July 12, 2012
The 464th Army Band out of Milwaukee performed as part of the Sun Prairie Concert in the Park series on Monday, July 2.
Voters have begun to look to the Aug. 14 primary election. The Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance (WisTax) has compared the 2010 fall election with the upcoming voting season, finding there has been an overall decrease in candidates. WisTax has been providing nonpartisan public-policy research and citizen education for the past 80 years.
Just like in previous years, the Dane County Fair will offer family-oriented activities and live entertainment in 2012.
The Sun Prairie Babe Ruth baseball team traveled to Janesville and won 13-2 in five innings.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mark and Cassandrea Diercks, July 3; Meredith and Luke Meinholz, July 6; Shana and Bryn Weber, June 23.
DEATHS: Delores M. Gary, July 2. Mary E. Skram, July 4. Wanetta Dunn, 94, July 6. Helen Hensen, 96, July 7. Joan (Moran) Wilberding, 78, July 8.
25 Years Ago July 12, 1997
The tragic death of 16-year-old Tobi Miller on Sunday has cast a pall over the community of Sun Prairie. Miller’s family and friends will attend Friday funeral services at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for Miller, who died of head injuries sustained in a one-car rollover in Vilas County.
Residents of Columbus Street will attend a special committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday night to discuss a final resolution of the Columbus Street bike path-sidewalk debate. The committee will consider a plan already recommended by the council’s Public Works Committee, as well as a new proposal submitted by Columbus Street residents Dan and Barb Swain in a letter to aldermen early this week.
Jan McGee, Sun Prairie postmaster, was officially seated as president of the Sun Prairie Rotary Club last Tuesday, becoming the first female to hold that position locally.
Pictured in this issue, a flapping appearance by Broasty the Chicken Man prompted emcee Tom Schultz of Jukebox Bandstand to play the Chicken Dance song during last Friday’s Token Creek Parade, resulting in chicken dancing in the streets.
Future Farmers of America (FFA) members are putting their finishing touches on projects, polishing their showmanship skills and preparing to haul their livestock into Madison for the Dane County Fair. Beth Birkholz, a member of Prairie Prospectors 4-H Club, has already tasted victory this year by previewing her projects at the Stoughton Junior Fair last week.
BIRTHS: Girls to Lori and Jeff Carlson, July 5; Becky and Glen Uselmann, July 2; Linda and Troy Grady, July 2; Fakhra Shah and Farid Qader, July 6; Lynn and Terrance Kruser, July 6; Rosemarie and Daryl Topinka, July 7.
DEATHS: Betty Gausmann, 65, July 8. Earl “Bud” McMahon, 75, June 29.
50 Years Ago
July 13, 1972
A balanced budget of $4,441,597 is proposed for the school district for 1972-73.
The Water and Light Commission has nearly completed arrangements for a $450,000 for expansion projects – a new well, pumping station and extension of water mains.
A feature article tells of the hobbies of the Martin Longseth family – stamp collecting, covers postmarked on Navy Ships, aquarium fish, autographs of ships’ commanders along with 12 pets of various kinds.
Richard Schuster received a National Science Foundation Traineeship from Arizona State University. He will pursue a master’s degree in sociology.
Duane “Pancho” Carter won the USAC 50-lap feature at the Midget Races on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Bert Jungbluth will observe their wedding anniversary on Sunday.
WEDDING: Gene Baumgartner and Sharon Quamme, July 1.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Theron Jones, July 1; Mr. and Mrs. Harold McDonald, July 3; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hutchinson, July 2; Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Mackey, July 4; Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Ward, July 5. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. James Brink, July 9; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wightman, July 9.
DEATHS: James B. Johnson, 61, July 2. Mrs. Mary Krall, 52, July 7.
75 Years Ago
July 10, 1947
The community Fourth of July picnic was a success with more than 900 persons on hand. Games and contests, along with a baseball game between Rio and the Senior Legion team filled the afternoon.
A new machine known as a “hay crusher” may be seen in use at the Weix farm No. 5, known as the “old Strauss farm.” Drying time is cut 50 percent.
William M. Breszee, who recently completed a course of watchmaking at the Kansas City School of Watchmaking, is now employed at the Schiller Jewelry Store here in Sun Prairie. Mr. Breszee is a Sun Prairie boy and attended Sacred Hearts and Sun Prairie High School. During the war, he served 49 months in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Dr. R.L. Bro will open a dentist office in the Hebl Hotel Building (southeast corner of Main and Bristol).
The Rev. Walter Belda is teaching a six-week summer session course in biology at Fordham University in New York.
WEDDINGS: Delores Gefke and Harold Rupp, June 29. Florence Homburg and LeRoy C. Melahn, June 22.
DEATHS: John J. Grimm, 83, July 2. Frank R. Schuch, 79, June 27.
100 Years Ago
July 13, 1922
John Pfister, formerly of Sun Prairie, was accidentally electrocuted while working for a telephone company in Doon, Iowa. He was attempting to raise nearby electric wires so they would not meet the telephone wires.
The Acme Chautauqua is holding fort in a tent in our little city for four days this week and is closing their excellent program this afternoon and evening. The committee reached its goal of selling $500 worth of season tickets.
Commencing Monday evening, July 17, the Beveridge Players will bring their big tent to Angell Park and present an unusual repertoire of New York play successes. Every attention has been given regarding the electrical and mechanical effects. Admission is adults, 35 cents; children, 10 cents.
A class of 17 children will be confirmed at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sunday at 10 a.m. A German service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Sun Prairie escaped the deluge of rain which hit Madison Sunday evening. The streets near the University were under three feet of water.
The State Fair in Milwaukee advertised for Aug. 28-Sept. 2. Admission is 50 cents.
125 Years Ago
July 8, 1897
Independence Day was celebrated with a large crowd of visitors in town last Saturday. The celebration was held in Peck’s Grove. The morning of speeches and music did not draw such a large crowd as the afternoon program featuring three horse races at the driving park. The day’s festivities closed with a dancing party in the city hall (northeast corner of Main and Bristol Streets, still standing in 1997). A feature of the celebration was the music by the Marshall Military Band. It was a most orderly crowd, and no arrests were made.
On the day of the celebration, (Saturday, July 3), Mrs. D.F. Burrington counted 260 single and double rigs and 46 bicycles which passed on Main Street in one hour.
The barley is fast ripening.
Peter Batz is preparing for the erection of a solid brick block between his bank building and A. Reuth’s Store. (The word “block” seems to have been used for a large brick building).