10 Years Ago

In a week on Thursday, March 21, the men and women of the Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 and the Ladies Auxiliary will host the fifth annual Chicken and Biscuits meal, held for the first time this year at VFW Post 9362 located at 349 S. Walker Way. This year Post Commander Dennis Norton estimated he will be ordering 200 lbs. of chicken, 1,000 baking powder biscuits from Golden Days Bakery, 72 lbs. of instant potatoes and 80 lbs. of coleslaw for the meal.

Helping with Chicken & Biscuits

Featured in the March 14, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star: Sun Prairie Boy Scout Troop 333 members helped serve the Chicken and Biscuits meal in 2012. The 2013 meal will be served at VFW Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.

Tags