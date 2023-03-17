10 Years Ago
In a week on Thursday, March 21, the men and women of the Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 and the Ladies Auxiliary will host the fifth annual Chicken and Biscuits meal, held for the first time this year at VFW Post 9362 located at 349 S. Walker Way. This year Post Commander Dennis Norton estimated he will be ordering 200 lbs. of chicken, 1,000 baking powder biscuits from Golden Days Bakery, 72 lbs. of instant potatoes and 80 lbs. of coleslaw for the meal.
Acting on a city planning staff recommendation, members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on March 12 recommended final city council approval of a proposed new Sun Prairie Ice Arena. Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association (SPYHA) plans to construct a new two-sheet ice arena on 5.62 acres of land located north of Sun Prairie High School on Grove Street.
With a goal of $60,000 the Sun Prairie High School swimming and diving teams are aiming to raise money for new bleachers and a record board at the Sun Prairie High School pool by conducting the first-ever Cardinal Spring Splash on Thursday, April 11 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Buck & Honey’s Restaurant.
Prairie Athletic Club broke ground on Monday, March 11 for the latest addition to its outdoor facilities: Adventure Lagoon. They hope to open it on July 1.
MCV Salon owner Mary Volker recently celebrated 40 years in the business at her downtown Sun Prairie salon. She began at Erik of Norway in Milwaukee, still in high school, was there for 19 years before moving, opened her own business 12 years ago, and moved it to downtown’s Cannery Square eight years ago.
DEATH: Grace Juanita Coggins Griffin Probasco, March 6.
25 Years AgoThe top players of the Spring Racquetball Tournament, held last weekend at the Prairie Athletic Club were Joe Urso and Susan Mahr.
Ball State University senior women’s basketball player Char Thomsen, a Sun Prairie graduate, has been selected to the 1997-98 Pepsi/All-Mid-American Conference Second Team. Starting all 26 games, she finished the season with a team-leading 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
The threat of freezing rain and dangerous road conditions resulted in the postponement of Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Sun Prairie City Council Meeting to next Tuesday, March 24.
WEDDING: JoAnn M. Linder and Paul J. Charlier, July 25.
DEATHS: Althea M. Hetzel, 82, March 9. Bonita G. Lacey, 97, March 14. Inez G. Molstad, 86, March 12. Florence Olson, 83, March 9.
50 Years AgoJames Stier was honored by the Kiwanis Club as “Outstanding Young Citizen of 1972” Thursday night. He is cited for his thoughtfulness and willingness to accept extra work without complaint.
Badger Firestone is observing its Grand Opening this week at 1400 W. Main Street.
Forty-nine applications have been received by the Police and Fire Commission for the position of patrolman.
Georgia O’Keefe, noted artist, recently sent a gift book containing many of her paintings to the Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum. Miss O’Keefe had recently been informed of the placing of a sign at her birthplace on County T Highway, a few miles southeast of Sun Prairie.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Schernecker will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary April 1.
A Handcraft co-op at 105 Church Street will be called “Calico Co-op.” It was later moved to 211 E. Main Street.
The city council approved the development proposed by Dwight Norman for the area of Walmar Drive, Pennsylvania Avenue and Highway 19.
Tom Janssen was named most valuable player for the basketball season.
Twelve junior high students with their French teacher Mrs. Cynthia Tohoftne, spent five days on a trip to Montreal and Quebec City, Canada, during spring break.
Mrs. Pat Radin won the Speak Up contest at Region IV of the Jaycette competition.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Wisneski, March 13; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bjork, March 15; Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Gilchrist, March 13; Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Kautz, March 16. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hanson, March 18; Mr. and Mrs. Harold Peterson, March 14; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Seipel, March 15; Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Wincapaw, March 17.
DEATHS: Mrs. Minnie Weisensel, 80, March 15; James A. White Sr., 66, March 12; John I. Spahn, 85, March 17; Mrs. Leonard Springer, 78, March 14.
75 Years AgoOnly 37 attended the caucus to nominate candidates for trustees to the village board. Candidates will be Harold Feuling, Russell Kendell, Henry Thomas, Jerome Robb and Arthur Thompson. T.W. Chase was chairman of the caucus.
Arthur Kranz has resigned as manager of the Home Talent Baseball Team. He will be succeeded by Robert Vinje.
Members of the grand council of the International Order of Job’s Daughters held a chartering ceremony at the local Masonic Temple on Saturday, March 6, making it Bethel 44.
“Highlights in the Early History of Sun Prairie” by Mrs. Ellen Chase Virchow appears in this issue. The paper was read at the recent State Centennial observance here in Sun Prairie on March 1.
An advertisement urges the nomination of Gov. Thomas Dewey for President of the United States.
Pfc. Eugene Dunn is at home on a two-week furlough from Fort Meyers, Va.
DEATH: August Buss, 89, Sunday.
100 Years AgoA photo of Babe Ruth appears on the front page. He is out of the sick bed and into swatting clothes again, soon to lead the nation’s pastimers north for the opening of the 1923 pennant chase.
Persons having either books or records, which they wish to contribute, are invited to send them to Wisconsin’s tuberculosis sanatorium.
A second blizzard following the one of the week previous, raged all day last Sunday. No trains arrived in Sun Prairie from Saturday night until Tuesday night. A freight train stalled at Peckham’s cut, two miles east of Sun Prairie, and was not hauled out until early Tuesday morning. About twenty people, who have business interests or are employed in Madison, engaged teams and sleighs to take them to Madison. Now a radio broadcast has spread the report that another blizzard is on the way. The train crew told of drifts which were 15 feet high.
Rupert Batz and F.J. Chase have been nominated for president of the village at the caucus last Friday.
Reports based on income tax returns for 1922 announce that incomes in the United States were raised by the millions last year.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. P.P. Hokamp, March 21.
DEATH: Mrs. Francis (Yelk) Benisch, 78, recently.
125 Years AgoThe morning passenger train last Thursday struck a span of horses on the track west of Burke station. Both horses were killed.
Charles Alberts claims he killed 36 crows with one shot from his old carbine.
At Token Creek, the song of the robin and bluebird is heard. Surely spring has come.
All interested in the organization of a hook and ladder running team to attend the tournament in Waupun this coming summer are requested to attend the next regular meeting of the Fire Department on April 1.
DEATH: Robert Harland, 77, March 14.