10 Years Ago
A Sun Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars post, #9362 — Klubertanz-Trapp, got a priceless piece of history Feb. 28, thanks to a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Sgt. 1st Class Alan Foss donated the medal, which he purchased at a garage sale in the late 1990s for $3, back in honor of Otto A. Trapp.
Acting on a plan commission recommendation, alderman voted 7-1 to approve construction of the city’s first digital billboard, located on property on the south side of Highway 151 in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.
The Sun Prairie High School choir will experience the majestic beauty of the State Capitol as they fill it with sound during their free performance on April 12 as part of this year’s Wisconsin Music Educators Association (WMEA) Capitol Concert Series in the Capitol Rotunda.
DEATH: Kathryn “Katie” M. O’Malley, 81, March 18.
25 Years AgoWisconsin can be proud of its native son, Aldo Leopold, for his contribution to the state’s wildlife and to the environmental movement as a whole. Sun Prairie can be proud of local teacher Sue Phillips, who with the Festival Choir of Madison, gave a premiere performance of the Leopold’s Sand County Almanac trilogy Saturday night, in observance of the state’s sesquicentennial this year.
Sun Prairie’s Prairie Lanes will be among the bowling centers raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County during the 1998 Bowl for Kids Sake event.
In the long run, the cost to provide Sun Prairie public schools with state-of-the-art computer technology and fiber optic links to the Internet is estimated at $3.5-5.1 million dollars, according to a recently completed report issued by the district administration.
BIRTHS: Boys to Jeffrey and Brenda Beauchamp, Feb. 9; Patricia and David Gaimari, March 11. Girls to Kim Ostrem and Eric Ramsey, March 22; Wendy and Tim Wilke, March 20; Susan (Taylor) and Ron Maas, March 16.
DEATHS: Maxine Olson, 79, March 21. Marguerite E. (Peggy) Smith, 82, March 18. Sue V. Sharples, 77, March 20.
50 Years AgoA number of interesting races are shaping up for Tuesday’s election. In the mayoral race, incumbent Ted Chase seeks his third two-year term against 19-year-old Paul Schultz and 25-year-old Joseph Skalitzky. In council races, only First Ward Alderman Frank Gietzel is opposed by Thomas Robertson, a social studies teacher at the high school. Voters will also decide a school board seat, County Executive, three judicial posts and for State Superintendent of Schools.
Dan Devine of the Green Bay Packers was the guest speaker at the Jaycee Green and Gold banquet Wednesday evening.
Airman James Krall has been assigned to Shepard AFB. Randolph Cardin has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Karl W. Rogers is stationed in Babenhausen, Germany.
Mr. and Mrs. George Chase will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 8.
Congressmen Robert Kastenmeier appears in a photo as he spoke to the junior high students who visited Washington, D.C. recently.
WEDDINGS: Sharon Ann Doerfert and Isaac Knapton, Feb. 17; Mary Tuschen and Danny Crain, March 17.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. David Karel, March 25; Mr. and Mrs. Michael Bohling, March 22. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. William Weisensel, March 12; Mr. and Mrs. William Weisensel, March 12; Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Syreini, March 20; Mr. and Mrs. Robert McCloskey, March 21.
DEATHS: Mrs. Wendall A. Western, 59, March 25; Gilbert E. Derr, Sr., 80, March 24.
75 Years AgoThe junior prom royalty appears on the front page. They are Donald Strohmenger and Gladys Spangler. “Serenade of the Bells” will be the theme for the prom to be held April 2.
Governor Harold E. Stassen, candidate for the Republican nomination for president of the United States, will be at the farm home of William F. Renk and Sons on Wednesday between 4-6 p.m. The public is invited.
In connection with the column related to the State Centennial, the history of Sun Prairie churches, written by Margaret Dunphy, appears in this issue. The history was read as a part of the program presented to the community on March 1. The first meeting of the Methodist Society was in 1845. The Congressional Church was organized in 1846. They were the first group to have a building erected…The Baptist Society was organized in 1847…The Catholic Church was organized in 1862…In 1870 a group of German Methodists organized and built a church on Bristol Street…A mission of the Episcopal Church in Madison was started here in 1876…Peace Evangelical Lutheran congregation was organized in 1901 and originally called Friedens Gemeinde in German. (Later than 1948, the German Methodists joined the English Methodists.)
WEDDING: Betty June Lamb and Kenneth Goodman, recently.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Vincent, March 20.
DEATHS: Mrs. Fred T. Blake, March 11; Joseph H. Boyle, 78, March 12; Mrs. Henry Weisensel, 76, March 14.
100 Years Ago“Where Is My Wandering Boy?” a drama in three acts, will be presented under the auspices at Sacred Hearts on Sunday and Monday night, April 8 and 9.
Wednesday morning, the thermometers were registering zero and below.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Gest, Jr., March 13.
DEATH: Mrs. Mary Miller, early Saturday morning.
125 Years AgoAt this time of year, the thrifty farmer’s wife has several hens sitting on 13 eggs each.
A reprint from the Milwaukee Sentinel tells of the experiment with Rural Free Mail Delivery in Sun Prairie, used since Nov. 1896. It is considered a successful venture.
George Maloney’s horse was frightened by a drilling machine near Crosse’s Drugstore. The cart was badly broken up by Mr. Maloney, held on to the lines and succeeded in quieting the animal.
Wilbur Davison has been elected President for the Whittier Literary Society in Sun Prairie.
An examining council of the Baptist church will meet March 20 at 2 p.m. to consider the propriety of ordaining the newly elected pastor of the church, Mr. F.W. Kinsley…if deemed advisable, he will be ordained that same day in an evening service at 7 p.m. A cordial invitation is extended to everyone to attend these services.
WEDDING: Frank E. Morehouse of Pierceville and Grace B. Hart, Wednesday evening.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. John Weber, March 19; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Manley, March 21; Mr. and Mrs. Fox, March 20. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. George Stevens, March 17.