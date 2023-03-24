10 Years Ago

A Sun Prairie Veterans of Foreign Wars post, #9362 — Klubertanz-Trapp, got a priceless piece of history Feb. 28, thanks to a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Sgt. 1st Class Alan Foss donated the medal, which he purchased at a garage sale in the late 1990s for $3, back in honor of Otto A. Trapp.

Tags