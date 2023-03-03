10 Years Ago
In just a few short days, Sun Prairie Rotary members will take over Prairie View Middle School and prepare to dish up heaping piles of pancakes to local residents at the 53rd Annual Rotary Pancake Feast.
Sun Prairie’s Jared Scharenbrock made his second consecutive trip to the WIAA Division I state tournament for wrestling.
The Monsanto Fund has selected the Beitz Family (Columbus) as the winner in Dane County for America’s Farmers Grow Communities. Under the program, eligible farmers in over 1,200 counties in 39 states could enter to win a $2,500 donation for a local non-profit of their choice.
The Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee presented Sunshine Supper with a $9,000 grant to pay for a commercial dishwasher on Wednesday, Feb. 20.
Members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Feb. 26 recommended approval of a new 13,400 square foot two-story building in Prairie Lakes.
BIRTHS: Tom and Nancy Lund, Jan. 23.
DEATHS: Marilyn Parson, 79, Feb. 23. Carol Elizabeth Paul, 75, Feb. 19.
25 Years AgoSun Prairie Taxi has begun offering shared ride taxi service to Sun Prairie residents. Sun Prairie Taxi, owned and operated by Pat McGinty, currently operates taxi companies in Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater, Lake Mills, Monroe and Medford.
A historical column highlights the Twentieth Century Club, the major sponsor of the Wisconsin Centennial Program in Sun Prairie. This women’s organization, which still exists today, has been influential in community politics, educational and cultural affairs.
The University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Profitability is seeking applicants for the 1998 Dairy Farm Family of the year award program.
Director Sue Phillips and the Sun Prairie High School drama club decided to tackle the musical spoof Little Shop of Horrors for the spring musical.
BIRTHS: Boys to Kristi and Larry Keip, Feb. 18; Michael and Susan Stockland, Feb. 24; Terri Baker and Mark DePrey, Feb. 27; Rick and Kerry Ballweg, Feb. 23. Girls to Jeff and Stephanie Daugherty, Feb. 23; Cindy and G.B. Wertz, Jan. 17; Jeff and Lisa Barman, Feb. 14.
50 Years AgoMrs. Theodore (Margaret) Tuschen is this year’s recipient of the local Sertoma Service to Mankind Award. She has served with her husband at the funeral home here since 1935. She has also been active in her church and community.
Don Timmerman is the new manager of radio station WYXE.
Incumbents Duane Barrington and Paul Bergmann and newcomers Jane Hoepker and Stanley Freed were solid winners in Tuesday’s school board election.
In the county executive race, local residents gave George Reinke and Dan Kubly big victories.
Phillip G. Daspit graduated from the University of Wisconsin recently and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force following his participation in the ROTC program. He has entered U.S. Air Force pilot training at Laredo, Texas.
“Promises, Promises,” presented by the Civic Theater, opens this Friday. The lead players are Cheryl Bergum, Mike Herron and Ken Royal.
The Arts & Crafts Fair sponsored by the Junior Women’s Club attracted approximately 2,000 to the event at the General Telephone Co. Service Building. Over 70 artists were represented.
DEATH: Mrs. Mary Yelk, 74, Feb 25.
75 Years AgoMore than 800 people attended the Centennial Pageant. In addition to the pageant, there were displays and readings concerning local history.
A photo in this issue shows a delegation of nine Sun Prairie ladies visiting with Mrs. Edwin B. Fred, wife of the University President, while attending a tea given by the governor’s wife, Mrs. Oscar Rennebohm, as a part of Farm and Home Week. Ladies present were W. Western, H. Rattmann, E. Milner, L. Buttke, H. Davison, E. Mackovich, S. Gibson, F. Sheehan and H. Miller. Mrs. Gibson is a great-great granddaughter of Gov. Dodge of Wisconsin.
In her series on Wisconsin history, editor Hazel Murphy Sullivan calls attention to the development of our state’s boundaries. Originally Wisconsin included parts of Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota but in spite of protests, the present boundaries were left standing.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Vernig, Feb. 28; Mr. and Mrs. Edward Becker, March 1. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wornson.
DEATH: Mrs. George Wolf, 88, March 2.
100 Years AgoA program concerning the short story literary form was presented at the Twentieth Century Club.
The price of a Chevrolet utility coupe is listed at $608 from Flint, Mich.
At Bailey School, the School Society met last Friday and the mothers were invited to spend the afternoon with the children. A program of readings, songs and a dialogue was presented and a business meeting followed.
At the Boxelder School, the seventh grade received their new history books.
Among the signs allowed at the Feb. 5 Village Board meeting was one for “Labor on the streets — 60 cents”, and another for “Filing saws — $1.45.”
At the Universal Grocery, a 10 pound pail of white syrup sells for 39 cents.
DEATHS: Peter Trapp, 56, March 1. M.J. Briggs, 75, March 4.
125 Years AgoA concert arranged by the University School of Music, together with local talent, will be presented at city hall on March 9. In the local talent part of the program, a “Vocal Duet from Il Travatore” by Verdi is to be sung by Mrs. Mosel and Mr. Gibbons.
The editor writes, concerning the business outlook for the village — “with each succeeding year, the volume of business done in this village shows a material increase…Friday and Saturday especially the streets thronged with teams and the business houses were filled with customers. The reasons…we have a grain and produce market which attracts farmers from a distance of 25 miles…our merchants do a careful and almost entirely cash business…”
In the national news, it is reported that there is danger of war with Spain because of problems in Cuba, and now the sinking of the battleship Maine has increased the danger.
There is a rush of people to Alaska because of gold being found in the Klondike area. The Klondike craze has filled the cities of the northwest such as Seattle and Tacoma, Wash.
WEDDING: John F. Sprecher and Clarissa Stickle, Feb. 23.