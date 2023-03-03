10 Years Ago

In just a few short days, Sun Prairie Rotary members will take over Prairie View Middle School and prepare to dish up heaping piles of pancakes to local residents at the 53rd Annual Rotary Pancake Feast.

America's Farmers Grow and Marshall Volunteer Fire Department present check to pantry

As featured in the Feb. 28, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star, the Monsanto Fund selected the Beitz Family (Columbus) as the winner in Dane County for America’s Farmers Grow Communities. Under the program, eligible farmers in more than 1,200 counties in 39 states could enter to win a $2,500 donation for a local non-profit of their choice. In this case, the family and the Marshall Volunteer Fire Department selected the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry (above), and Mark Thompson from the pantry board (fourth from right) was on hand to help accept the checks.

