10 Years Ago
As the Sun Prairie High School Co-Ed Cheer Team season came to an end, the 24 girls and boys that made up the largest team in six years ended on a high note: first in state and third in the nation. According to Head Varsity Coach Justin Cunningham, 12 students from last year’s squad graduated, and 14 of this year’s members — 7 boys and 7 girls — were new.
The Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association (SPYHA) Inc.’s plans to construct a new hockey arena on land located just north of the Sun Prairie High School will be among several high-profile items considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission as part of its March 12 agenda.
Roughly 90 people attended the 5th Annual Golden Bell Ringer recognition dinner on Thursday, Feb. 28.
Choirs from three area schools — including Sun Prairie — will experience the majestic beauty of the State Capitol as they fill it with sound during their free performances in March and April. The Sun Prairie High School Concert Choir, directed by Mary Schmidt, will perform April 12 from noon-1 p.m.
DEATH: Terrance “Terry” McCullouch, 71, Feb. 24.
25 Years AgoA 5,520 square foot expansion at Prairie Athletic Club received an approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday night. It will include an 880-square foot coffee shop, office space and a first-floor check-in area. The second story of the addition would contain space for future office expansion.
Members of the Sun Prairie Library Board and the board’s construction committee voted unanimously on Monday to recommend the low bid of Appleton-based Miron Construction to construct the new Sun Prairie Public Library.
The show must go on, except in the event of blinding snow and icy roads. According to Sun Prairie High School drama club advisor Sue Phillips, last Sunday’s 2 p.m. production of the musical Little Shop of Horrors was canceled due to road conditions.
DEATHS: Adaline L. Bradley, 88, March 8. Florence C. Olson, 83, March 9.
50 Years AgoDon Drinka is the new president of the Chamber of Commerce.
A conditional use permit was given for the development of about 9.8 acres in the neighborhood of Walmar Dr., Pennsylvania and Highway 19.
Ventriloquist Danny Summers occupied the attention of the audience at the junior high talent show, with his dummy “Dusty Winters” as he cracked many clever jokes. In 1998, Summers became a popular entertainer on cruise ships and other places throughout the world.
Mayor Ted Chase has outlined a plan for the development of O’Keefe Park working together with a citizens’ committee and professional planner. (The name of the park was later changed to Sheehan.)
The sale of stock for expanded facilities at the Golf Club has topped $25,000 with a $45,000 goal.
A full page message sponsored by local businesses, congratulates the high school basketball team on a great season.
At the Sectional of the state tournament, the Cards lost to Beloit, 72-58.
WEDDING: Rosella Schaeffer and James C. Kalscherer, Dec. 26.
DEATHS: Mrs. Catherine Duscheck, 94, March 6; Robert Learmonth, 62, March 10.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Landness, March 9.
75 Years AgoIn the Regional Rural Art Show at Stoughton, the paintings of two Sun Prairie residents were selected for entry in the State Show to be held in May. The paintings were “Scene at Rockwell Miss” by Rachael Grimm and “Wind and Winter” by Mrs. Alice E. Metoxen. Reuben Berlin’s paintings “Silo Filler” and “Barley Harvest,” received honorable mention.
Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Thomas have returned from a 3,000-mile motor trip to Texas and Mexico.
Photos from the Wisconsin Centennial celebration held locally appear in this issue. A scene from the pageant show the coming of Nicolet in 1634. All local people portray Indians and Nicolet. Hostesses and arrangers of the program appear dressed in costumes of earlier times. Donald Delwiche was Nicolet.
Donald Strohmenger has chosen Gladys Spangler as his queen for the junior prom to be held on April 2.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Schroud, recently. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Ben Gerber, March 2.
DEATH: Mrs. Alfred Johnson, 86, recently.
100 Years AgoThe boys of the Elmer Peterson Post, American Legion, have moved into their new quarters on the second floor of the Sun Prairie Bakery.
Hauling snow out of Main Street was an unusual sight in Sun Prairie after the big snow storm on Sunday night. A snowfall of 14 inches was recorded and the strong wind piled up huge drifts four and five feet high.
The concert given by the noted violinist, Nils Rein, was well attended.
Fresh oysters, at 75 cents per quart, are available at Kleiner’s Meat Market.
BIRTH: Mr. and Mrs. Linus Weisman, March 13.
125 Years AgoIn the country, the sleighing is almost over.
On the syndicated page, a feature article tells of what kind of warm clothing to wear if you are going to the Klondike area of Alaska to look for gold.
Spain has withdrawn its request for the recall of Consul General Lee after President McKinley firmly refused to do so.
In the U.S. Congress, the Appropriations Committee introduced a bill for the appropriation of $50,000 for defense to remain available until June 1899.
A case of new rifles was received Tuesday by our local G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic veterans of Civil War organization.)
The members of the Whittier debating society of the high school are preparing for an entertainment to be given at the city hall.
H. Miller has put the new illuminant, acetylene, in his hardware store. This light is said to be clearer than electricity and to be the cheapest light to be had. The gas is generated from carbide and water.
BIRTH: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Alex McMurran, March 7; Mr. and Mrs. George Gritzmacher, last Tuesday.
DEATH: Mrs. Louisa Egbertson, 77, March 8.