Pancake Eater (2013)
Buy Now

In the March 7, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star on page A5 is a photo of Justin Bergman of Madison, age 21 months, who dug into a Mickey Mouse pancake during the Sun Prairie Rotary Club’s Pancake Feast on Saturday, March 4 at Prairie View Middle School, 400 N. Thompson Road. Since just before COVID-19 afflicted the United States, the Sun Prairie Rotary has moved away from the feast as a fundraiser for its Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation, but still leases “Louie’s Blazer,” a rotating pancake griddle created by Sun Prairie founding Rotarian Louis Blaser, to organizations in exchange for a donation to the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation.

 File photo by Chris Mertes

10 Years Ago

As the Sun Prairie High School Co-Ed Cheer Team season came to an end, the 24 girls and boys that made up the largest team in six years ended on a high note: first in state and third in the nation. According to Head Varsity Coach Justin Cunningham, 12 students from last year’s squad graduated, and 14 of this year’s members — 7 boys and 7 girls — were new.

Tags