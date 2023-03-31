10 Years Ago
This year the Prairie Heritage Quilt Show will take place at St. Albert’s Parish Center, 2420 St. Albert’s Drive in Sun Prairie. April 7-9. Every year, the Prairie Heritage Quilt Show exhibits more than 250 quilts from all over the country.
The 2013 Bank of Sun Prairie Food Challenge recently concluded, resulting in the equivalent of over 68,000 lbs. of food donated to the Food Pantry.
John Galloway, a Sun Prairie resident, and Clinical Research Associate at Covance, has been recognized by Big Brothers Big Sister local chapters throughout Wisconsin as “Big of the Year.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on March 20 turned the first ceremonial shovel-full of dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of a green-certified designed new snow removal equipment building at the Dane County Regional Airport.
DEATH: Lois Mae Sturm, 85, March 20.
25 Years AgoMembers of the Sun Prairie Public Library Board as well as its construction and fund-raising subcommittees let a smile be their umbrella on Tuesday. Despite pouring rain, students from six Sun Prairie schools helped library, city, construction and architectural officials break ground for Sun Prairie’s state-of-the-art, 35,000-plus square foot new Public Library along Linnerud Drive across from Sheehan Park West.
The 20th anniversary of Sun Prairie’s residency in the Big Eight Conference was celebrated with milestones. The basketball record-setting season made for unforgettable memories for Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos, whose four-year conference record is 29-35 and 48-42 overall. Despite losing six seniors, the players were taller than normal, with 12 of 14 players measuring 6-feet or taller, with above-average quickness, speed and depth.
According to City Administrator Pat Cannon, municipal staff is working on proposals for 1,216 acres of development, potentially adding as many as 4,655 dwelling units to the community.
Westside Elementary fifth-grader Ashley Suchomel, a member of the Madison Children’s Choir, will appear in the opera La Boheme in April, which is being produced by the University of Wisconsin School of Music.
WEDDING: Heather Brown and Randy Weinberger, Sept. 20.
BIRTHS: Girls to Pete and Lisa Stopfer, March 15; Lori Brady and Rick Dorn, March 24; Christina (Meier) and Ralph Valentine, March 29. A boy to Joanne Nagel, March 18 (adoption).
DEATH: Robert H. Hyer, 68, March 30.
50 Years AgoMayor Ted Chase was re-elected. Jane Hoepker and Thomas Robertson were also winners. Hoepker was elected to the school board. Robertson was elected as alderman in the first ward.
The Park Commission is recommending to the City Council that the DNR be awarded the contract for drawing up a comprehensive recreation plan. If approved, the city’s eligibility for federal funding through the DNR will be renewed.
The Jaycettes are planning a “Worry Clinic.”
Mrs. Mary Walch celebrated her 104th birthday April 3.
Officer Carl Wilkinson has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Police Department.
The Sun Prairie High School Choir, under the direction of Robert Benson, will make a guest appearance at the Badger Music Festival at the junior high, April 13.
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Rogers will observe their 25th wedding anniversary April 8.
The Community Passion Play will be presented April 19 and 20, by a cast of 38 high school students.
William Petzke appears in a photo with a dandy bunch of five walleyes he caught last Friday on the Fox River. They totaled 18.5 pounds.
Claude Schuster was elected Chairman of the Town of Sun Prairie.
WEDDINGS: Bonnie J. Burke and Leslie Lee, March 3; Janet M. Strauss and George Thomas, Feb. 24.
75 Years AgoLast Sunday (Easter), snow flurries needled by a 60-mile gale struck us off guard.
The Sun Rise Dairy of Waterloo purchased the Roum Dairy here.
Hundreds of people greeted Gov. Harold Stassen at the William Renk home Wednesday afternoon.
The junior prom is this Friday night. “Serenade of the Bells” is the theme. Donald Strohmenger and Gladys Spangler are the royalty.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hahn and daughter, Evadeen, was destroyed by fire March 18, while the owners were away.
Ads for Thomas Dewey and Douglas MacArthur promote their nomination for the U.S. Presidency.
Pfc. John Spahn was discharged from the Army after 18 months service.
Dan Mullarkey has taken over the Shell station at the corner of Main and Jones streets.
William T. Evjue, editor of the Capital Times, was the guest speaker at the Burke Lutheran Father and Son Banquet.
WEDDING: Erma J. Lawrence and Henry Ellingson, March 27; Mary E. Storke and Richard M. Scott, March 28.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bruhn on March 27.
DEATH: Adolph Blaschka, 80, March 29.
100 Years Ago
April 5, 1923
As many as 116,080 Ford cars were sold in the U.S. during February.
Rupert J. Batz was elected Village President.
Miss Eleanore Weisman was re-elected superintendent of schools for this district of Dane County.
At Weisensel’s Grocery, two large cans of sauerkraut sell for 25 cents.
At the Ritchie Rural School, the 7th and 8th graders are testing seed corn with a rag doll tester. (The kernels of corn were rolled up in a piece of cloth which was kept damp and placed in a warm area. After a proper number of days, the cloth was unrolled to see how many kernels had sprouted. This was before the days of hybrid seed.)
WEDDING: Ruby Beers and George Howard Kendall, Monday morning.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. George Davis, April 1; Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Lien, March 30. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. John Wagner, march 23; Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Veith, April 3.
DEATHS: Mrs. Almira Bruce, 74, April 1; Mrs. Michael Endres, 65, April 5; John Scheible, 84, April 1.
125 Years AgoWe understand that our promised electric lights will soon be lighting up the village. The needs of the village demand them and the sooner the better.
Mr. F.W. Kingsley was ordained a minister of the Baptist Church yesterday evening.
Captain Fred A. Bird of Madison visited his mother (actually his stepmother), Mr. Margaret Bird. On his return to Madison, he took with him a scabbard which he carried in the battle of Prairie Grove (Civil War). In that battle, one-third of the sheath was shot away and Mr. Bird was severely wounded.
A number of business men gathered at the council room of the city hall last Thursday night and organized a “Men’s Sunday Evening Club.” The club will hold regular Sunday evening services in the Congregational Church. Practical religious and reform topics will be discussed.
The theatrical troupe which presented “That Girl” at the city hall last night was greeted by a small audience, but those in attendance were well pleased with the presentation.
President McKinley is of the opinion that the Cuban problem can be solved without war with Spain.
DEATH: Harry B. Cutler, Sunday morning.