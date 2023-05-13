International Career Development Conference (2013)

From the May 9, 2013 issue of the Sun Prairie Star: Sun Prairie High School sent 24 students to DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif., the week of April 23-28, 2013.

 Contributed/File

10 Years Ago

May 9, 2013: A new Sun Prairie pantry offering personal care items to those in need will host a grand opening on Saturday, May 18 in Sheehan Park-West, across from the Sun Prairie Public Library. The pantry will be hosted by Transformation Church.