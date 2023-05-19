10 Years Ago
May 16, 2013: Pictured in this issue, Soloist James Norton was among the Sun Prairie High School Jazz I band members performing during the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition held May 10-12 in Rose Hall at Jazz in Lincoln Center in New York.
Project Paramie, a local charity organization founded by Burmese-English interpreter Michael Rodgers, has announced plans to sponsor four Horizon Elementary teachers, Ali Armstrong, Deana Blum, Kathryn Fishnick and Steve Mulich, as they travel to Myanmar (Burma) this summer.
Fitness and education combined on Friday, May 10 when Creekside Elementary School hosted the Coyote Dash. Students in grades K-5 tried to run as many laps as they could in 10 minutes.
Area girls can transform their summer by going to Girl Scout Camp. This year girls can choose from among 85 camps developed by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council.
DEATHS: Francis J. Schuster, 89, May 7. Geraldine M. Yelk, 87, May 13. Doris Ruth Webster, 91, May 7.
25 Years AgoMay 21, 1998: All elementary students in the City of Sun Prairie who live one mile or father from school will be offered busing services next year at no additional cost to district residents based on a plan approved by electors during a special meeting last Thursday.
The defending conference champion Sun Prairie Cardinals are still in the hunt for the baseball league title with Thursday’s game at Middleton (the regular-season finale for Sun Prairie).
During the week that Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) celebrates EMS Week, the department is seeking more EMS volunteers.
Area race fans will have an extra incentive to attend the Angell Park Speedway “Salute to Sun Prairie” night on Sunday, May 31. Race tickets will benefit the new Sun Prairie Public Library with a special benefit ticket to the May 31 race.
DEATHS: Elizabeth J. Foster, 69, May 15. Ann S. Rolke, 88, May 15.
50 Years AgoMay 24, 1973: The city council delayed the hiring of a firm to inspect homes for violations of running clear water into the sewer system.
A referendum for the building of a new elementary school was endorsed by the city council.
A total of 292 seniors will graduate from high school on Thursday, May 31, in Ashley Field.
Dr. Joseph Syty was elected president of the Optimist Club.
An Anniversary Tea was held at the Colonial Club for couples married over 50 years.
Eleven high school students will tour Mexico this summer. They will stay in a centrally located downtown hotel in Mexico City. From there, they will visit many places of interest in the country and then will spend two days in Acapulco.
Marilyn Adams and Katherine Susee graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing on May 20.
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Bosben will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3.
WEDDING: Janet Bosben and Leonard D. Nelson, May 19.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Giles Weisensel, May 13; Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Koch, twins, May 21; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Faber, May 20.
DEATHS: Joseph Machecek, 63, May 17; Henry J. Anderson, 81, May 13.
75 Years AgoMay 13, 1948: The high school Alumni Banquet will be held on Thursday, May 27.
The population of Sun Prairie is now 2,074 according to an unofficial census taken by the high school sociology class.
In the Wisconsin Centennial History series, the editor publishes the history of the local Masonic Lodge written by Thereon G. Stone, Past Worshipful Master. The lodge was organized in 1863.
Commencement exercises for rural Dane County pupils graduating from eighth grade will be held on Saturday, May 29, at p.m. at West High School in Madison.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Klubertanz, May 14.
100 Years AgoMay 24, 1923: The Wisconsin Department of Markets has issued an order that was effective June 15 through Dec. 31. All eggs must be candled before packing them for sale. (Eggs were held before a light and if they appeared dark, they were rejected as not fresh. When chickens were allowed to wander during the summer months in farmyards and buildings, eggs were laid sometimes in places not discovered for days or weeks.)
With food costs soaring higher every day, it is important that you have prompt ice deliveries. L.M. Weisensel, Phone 52.
Jackie Coogan stars in “Trouble” at the movie theater on Saturday night.
E.F. Klubertanz has about completed the remodeling of the interior of his hardware store, and now the masons have begun tearing out the front of the building, which will be replaced with a modern front permitting large show window on both floors.
Walter Renk, a student at the University of Wisconsin, was elected next year’s president of the Saddle and Sirloin Club of the Wisconsin College of Architecture.
Governor John J. Blaine has proclaimed May 30, 1923, as Memorial Day to honor those who fought the nation’s battles in years past. Mermorial Day exercises here will be held during the morning, instead of the afternoon as in other years. A recitation will be given by Norbert Weisensel and there will be band music, songs, and a memorial address by Rev. Evert.
125 Years AgoMay 12, 1898: Among the items of business recorded in the minutes of the Village Board: the adopted resolution that G.M. Kanouse be allowed twenty dollars for his services as village marshal for the ensuing year.
Two large circuses have recently combined — the Forpaugh Show and Sells Brothers. The consolidated circus will be in Madison on Tuesday, May 31.
News of the war with Spain is printed in a column entitled “Telegrams in Brief”. The Spanish fleet has been reported as sighted about 100 miles off Venezuela. The president has approved a plan to send an army of 12,000 regulars and volunteers to the Philippines.
Caspar Weisensel is building a new barn, 36 by 70 feet, on his farm north of the village.
A patriotic entertainment will be given at the City Hall on Saturday evening under the auspices of the Women’s Relief Corp after which ice cream will be served in the council rooms.
The Memorial Day exercises will begin with a procession at 1 p.m., forming at the G.A.R. headquarter and will include a program at the cemetery with music by the Cornet Band, an invocation in German by Rev. J.E. Beinert, eight recitations, a song by Miss Mabelle Schockly and an address by Rev. C.M. Starkweather. Children will then decorate the graves with flowers.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Julius Fehrman, May 2.